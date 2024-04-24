A mixed bag today.

Dried blood. We don’t tend to look too much at it, but it is changing too.

Thanks to JD for posting some links that led to this info on lasers.

So far the results of the IV green laser have been the most profound and instant improvement I have seen in any blood to date. A 20 minute session seems to improve blood separation and create less bot activity by up to approximately 50 < 80%.

Some examples show a reduction of what I term orange gobblers ( gel bubbles that suck in healthy red blood cells and destroy them) from 5 or 10 in a sample down to 0. This is very a encouraging result. Where the white blood cells were ignoring a lot of this stuff, once the gel degradation process has started it appears they start attacking the framework left behind. Further research is needed to confirm this though. It would be great if once the levels of contamination are reduced and the tech is able to be identified by our own immune system that we could naturally deal with it as the contaminants enter our bodies. A pipe dream maybe, but well worth pursuing.

As to the lasting effects, results to date show about a 10% reversion after one week post an 80% improvement. The level of reversion may be according to the levels of new contamination or levels of frequency exposure, but that will be near impossible to determine with so many extraneous factors involved.

We don’t know if the effects are as effective using the laser externally yet and this needs comparative analysis done to find out. Someone has come back to me stating it didn’t have the same effect, but we will see for ourselves if that is the case.

Silvia’s work is also producing promising results and that will be an ideal scenario if remote treatment is possible.

……………………………………………….

We did a big day in what will be NZ’s first “dumb” city - 60 or 70 people - and saw a lot of very coagulated blood there. Also a lot more synthetic cells unfortunately. Seems they are being hit hard somehow.

On Synthetic red blood cells… This is a bugger as we are seeing a large number of them now. They seem to have properties similar to magnetism and aggregate together where they form a pattern similar to roman mosaic cobbles. As below its almost an optical illusion when you discover that following the lines and arcs in any direction gives you straight lines, swirls and arcs all at the same time.

The other analogy I think of is a frame of honey when removed from the hive.

KarlC has shown the best microscopy of the process of conversion of our cells to synthetic and David Nixon the best shots of these cells in detail - below.

Image below courtesy of Nixonlab. Zoom in to see the look and patterning.

…………………………………………………………………

Thanks for this heads up on the anthrobots, and permission to show your thing, Kim.

Just how big are some of those fibers people pull from their bodies? Big enough to play with if you are brave (and not worried about being able to see something that will get you classified as a case of delusional parasitosis if you show the wrong Doc).

I notice the same chap who gets funding from the dod and is in the biology today video. For anyone new to this its worth watching the biology today video (in my notes) to understand how far they have progressed with this tech.

………………………………

More on our previous fighters trying to help and awaken us all.

Dr. Staninger had the largest morgellons / CDB patient numbers and database in the early years of this I believe.

She did a lot of very scientific and valuable work early on regarding far infra red and oils, but then something happened and she made some odd statements and then disappeared from public view. Anyone know what happened to her?

Dr. Hildegarde Staninger, RIET-1

Industrial Toxicologist/IH,

Doctor of Integrative Medicine

Integrative Health Systems, LLC

https://drhildy.proboards.com/board/1/infrared-radiant-remediation-unique-diseases

https://drhildy.proboards.com/thread/22/press-release-30-march-2010

https://drhildy.proboards.com/thread/13/inner-solution-dr-hildy

…………………………………………………………

An interesting paper on eucalyptus oil toxicity. Its not as toxic as they claimed as those are huge doses.

doi: 10.1111/j.1440-1754.1993.tb00537.x.

Eucalyptus oil poisoning in childhood: 41 cases in south-east Queensland.

N J Webb 1, W R Pitt

PMID: 8240865

DOI: 10.1111/j.1

440-1754.1993.tb00537.x

Abstract

Forty-two cases of oral eucalyptus oil poisoning in children under 14 years of age were identified in a defined population between 1 July 1984 and 30 June 1991, and 41 were subjected to retrospective case note analysis. Thirty-three children (80%) were entirely asymptomatic. This group included all of the four children reported to have ingested more than 30 mL of eucalyptus oil. Only two of the remaining children had symptoms or clinical signs on presentation to hospital. No child required advanced life-support. There was no correlation between the amount of eucalyptus oil taken and the presence of symptoms. If the estimated volume ingested is large, or symptoms are evident, on presentation at hospital gastrointestinal decontamination should lead to a good outcome with few clinical problems. Eucalyptus oil may be a less toxic compound than has previously been believed.

More here.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/pharmacology-toxicology-and-pharmaceutical-science/eucalyptus-oil

…………………………………………………………………………………..

A short piece on “Deemed to be”. (A comment I made elsewhere and include slightly modified here.)

While I understand professional courtesy as well as the need to understand that there may have been cases of both ordinary and extreme ignorance in the medical profession at the start of this, it defies logic to defend the un defendable.

Prior to this we could look at 3 professions as examples of trust, Lawyers, “ployiticians” and Doctors. Yes I am going there.

To the layman, Doctors were trusted a lot more than most professionals and lawyers and poli’s not so much ;). Wont mention the used car salesman

Docs had this pedestal they sat on with "first do no harm" as the main leg. For this agenda to succeed that leg had to be removed, without anesthetics. Doctors didn't just need to comply, they had to completely sell out, and in hindsight be seen to do so. From our perspective the vast majority did. Its time for the critical mass of doctors to start speaking up now as it will be too late soon, and then they will have to face the ramifications of their lack of action.

In business when putting a board of directors together, adding a lawyer meant that everyone on that board is "deemed to have legal knowledge". This meant that you couldn't afford to hire an ignorant or shady lawyer as all directors butts were held responsible and are deemed to have legal knowledge. Ignorance of any applicable laws therefore being no longer any defense. At least it was only $ involved though.

The psychology of trust in Docs is radically different and more critical as on a personal level it includes not only complete intimate bodily exposure but also ramifications of life and death, including that of peoples kids. Trust doesn't get more important than that.

Any claim of ignorance is therefor moot, as to be a Doctor means you are deemed to have medical knowledge (or a brain capable of understanding at least the logical fundamentals of medicine and the morals and ethics involved) and basic logic as well.

If as an uneducated layman I could see through the obvious scam this was without any medical training or knowledge, to the point of telling all and sundry that if they come out with a jab for this sniffle "don't take it because it will be poisonous" then its harder to be kind to those deemed to have the specific knowledge.

But this is going to be all academic when they come out and tell everyone the jab was toxic. Yes I believe that was always the plan. (in order to do more psychological damage to those that got it - and even disowned family and friends that didn't) - Divide and conquer. The real result will be the final removal of the remaining legs of that pedestal. For parents that lose kids to this shot, ordinary justice will not suffice and its not pleasant to think of the ramifications there. Ignorance will not be an acceptable excuse for many parents. Perhaps if they speak up now it may even save them, who knows?

I see the peoples justice coming for many who still maintain the lies though..

I just hope the good Docs are not tarred with the same brush and can emerge from this as the rightful leaders of their profession they deserve to be in the future. This may entail getting more collegial support behind those currently under attack, like those great examples of real Docs that are coming to light now.

matt.

………………………………………………………………..

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-44673-2

……………………………………………………………………

