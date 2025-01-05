Do the bio resonance machines work and and show a true depiction of our bio field? How do we find out? Perhaps comparing them to Kirlian photography images on a small scale could help. Do a search for it and click on images for what that is.

Testing them against known issues seems the best way and here is a couple of examples for now.

All refer to what’s below.

Growth - suspected to be cancerous in the left hand lung by a Dr.

Difficulty walking. Plus some obvious other issues.

More difficulty walking, but different issue. It would be great if these could help identify the new clots in some small measure..

Same.

Same, but a big hole in the field on the left hand side.

Where we are being targeted today?

There are enough tests to do on these bio resonance machines for it to be a full time occupation for someone. They have the ability to look at the bio field of each organ and body part independently for a starter.

The machine I got was a LRIS scanner that also includes software similar to the metatron 4025 for diagnostics and frequency healing with much of the same functionality. I bought this one because I wanted to see the bio field, being a fan of Sabrinas information.

Seems I can automatically do piloerection half of the times I try, so I want to test that effect and see if it shows up here.

