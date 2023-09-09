As I am now down to the one thing I trust it seemed appropriate to do a deeper dive and show what the bloods reaction is to an application of 1.5% peroxide directly onto fresh blood. Now I am even happier to imagine the effect its having when I inhale it as I now envisage this reaction entering the bloodstream via the pulmonary alveolus. ( not a doc, so hope I got that right).

Sparkly. It initially over ran the coverslip.

Haven’t looked at my blood for a while and got a pleasant surprise. Since stopping all supplements after looking at the vitamin C, it is the best I’ve seen for ages. Still applying, drinking and inhaling peroxide though. Considering 60+ yrs, 50 as a heavy smoker (still, real tobacco not the dyed cardboard things) , largely meatarian plus fruit, eating one meal a day , moderate drinker (NZ Marlborough savs only), I cant complain.

When you first drop the cover slip on, the blood runs out under the slip onto the slide. For quite a while my blood has had rouleaux by the time I looked. Today it took a lot longer. Also, I didn’t realize until after that I had only seen one suspected morg where I usually see 5 < 8 clear ones at least.

First I let the blood coagulate and rouleaux a bit. Approximately 25 minutes. Not my finest microscopy but you get the picture.

X40 x15 x 10

Then I added a drop of 1.5% peroxide beside the cover slip and let it work its way into the gummy blood. the first thing I noticed was the clarity and the amount of separation between the RBC’s.

Even in the central areas that had coagulated rouleaux. X40 x15 x10.

Even the RBC’s that had started to beak down looked better.

Sorry, bumped the chair. I am human not A.I.

Art pieces, blood through a peroxide lens

Gluggy rouleaux.

Peroxide does make the blood sparkle.

Just my personal experience. Not medical advice . Don’t snort 6% peroxide. Blah , Etc.

Also looking forward to Mondays post. It will probably be my last for a week or so. got some work to do. After that will be a report from the conference in NZ, with lots of testing results.

Share

Share matt’s microscopy

Leave a comment