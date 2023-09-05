First warning is to prepare yourself for what you may find if willing and brave enough to test and validate your belief that you are indeed a pureblood.

The second warning is that if you are going to take this challenge please read the posts regarding it. Use only 3% ( and in light of this perhaps dilute it to 1% ) to start.

Also start on an area of the body such as your calf muscle where you can easily cover it from public view if you don’t want to appear leprous while out.

This Person had used peroxide on her skin before and had no reaction , as is normal. The only allergies I could find relating to peroxide were ones like acne creams etc that had additives. Not 3% food grade peroxide.

Below is a normal (today) reaction to the fibres and bio film on our skin using a few drops of 3%.

This is a very heavy load of bio film and morgs

Obvious bio film extruding. The worst I have seen.

So , If you only have this reaction today , consider yourself lucky to have woken up it in time to deal with it.

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“So this is what happened when I tried the hydrogen peroxide—I used like a drop. I use hydrogen peroxide all the time so know it can turn your skin white, etc. but this wasn’t that. The white dots were coming from inside my skin out. The white patch became very thick without much sensitivity… I could spray peroxide on it and nothing happened. I would rub the white and it would peel off, sometimes turning black. I have yet to hit skin. It has a plastic feel.

The white patch was also very sensitive to electrical impulses. I tried using a device like a tens machine to combat the swelling. It was fine on my regular skin, but when it touched the white I got a shock. I turned it down by half and tried again and still got a shock. Turned that down by half and touched the white and the same thing happened.

The swelling has been going down, but yesterday it was pretty bad. This is not normal swelling. As I mentioned, it sounded like a sponge when I squeezed it. I can try sending some video. I felt like I had a football pad under my skin.

You might consider suggesting for the non-believers and the ones who think that THEY could never be affected— which unfortunately there are still many— that they try spraying hydrogen peroxide on their skin. I did that and it was like water—no stinging or reaction or fingers turning white. It just rolled off my skin. That was an indication to me that something wasn’t right—I just didn’t know what it was or how to fix it. Thanks to you I now know both! Now I’m wondering if the biofilm is the cause of people getting sick because they can’t eliminate toxins through their skin which is the bodies biggest organ…it’s truly hard to comprehend the depths of this evil.

Next time I’ll definitely go for a less conspicuous spot! I wish I had a valve in my arm where I could let this stuff drain. Would love to know what you did as I haven’t been able to get through the white patch yet and it looks to be drying up so a may have to start somewhere new. No way am I going to a doctor about this… though yesterday I thought my arm was going to pop. Thinking whatever it is is redistributing now which might account for the swelling going down

I suspect that pretty much everything is contaminated now so part of the motivation is to try to get others on board rather than convince myself.

So another couple of pictures of interest…the first was from April when I was staying in No. California and they were doing heavy, heavy spraying. I took a picture of my arm since the white on it was very unusual. This morning I wondered what would happen if I cupped my arm…cupping leaves your skin red. Then I noticed inside the cup…now these things have been sitting inside a drawer for years in a fabric bag I never use them. I noticed the white inside them and thought maybe I had used them and left lotion in them…but all the cups had it. It’s a very thin, paper like white coating. I didn’t put them there and I haven’t taken these things out of a drawer in years so the only exposure would have been through the air.

I think these are all pieces of one puzzle.”

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Abridged and thank You for contributing to our collective knowledge.

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At least 6 months now and everyone who has taken this challenge is infected.. Its a big wake up for some, but at least this brave soul can now start to deal with it rather that assimilate.

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