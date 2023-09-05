matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Jason Ersland's avatar
Jason Ersland
Sep 5, 2023

I did not willingly get the shot and that's a whole nother story but was injected with something about three years ago that made me sick with the same effects as the COVID shot. I have done the Hydrogen peroxide protocol years ago to feel better so I typed it again six months ago. The only reaction I had from the unknown they shot in me three years ago was being very tired all the time. I was into my fourth day of the protocol when everything went bad,. The whole left side of my body went numb and massive chest pain and terrible confusion. After about four or five days I broke down and went to get tests done. I was diagnosed with myocarditis. I have been doing everything I can and am doing better, without Doctor's. The hydrogen peroxide set something off in my body because of whatever these people shot into me. I can't say for sure but I am pretty sure it was similar to the vaccine shot.

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Christine the Strawberry Girl's avatar
Christine the Strawberry Girl
Sep 5, 2023

I love your substack even though it’s depressing:(

I’m at work now and only have access to regular 3% but I poured 30mlsbon my foot to see what happens. It’s dried now and I’ll leave it. I have food grade at home and will do the same tomorrow.

I stopped using antiperspirant not quite 2 years ago and was using baking soda health food brands until I got a nasty rash in my arm pits. I stopped all deodorants and soaps...all were health food type products. I still have the rashes in my pits but they aren’t angry or itchy. I figure it’s a nano problem🤷‍♀️ I hate to admit that I’m vaxxedx2 (never ever again)! I’ll let you know if the peroxide does anything to me.

I’m the one who uses a Tony P’s anti nano triangle...I’m not sure if I’ve mentioned that on your substack or not.

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