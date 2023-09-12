When I first looked at my semen 6 odd months ago I was horrified to see the same blue fibres, and all surrounding semen seemingly attracted to them kamakazi style. It made sense to me at the time that there is that whole other part of depopulation that’s not discussed so much, with all attention on the blood. First shots and Vids are after 1.5 hrs on slide. I got distracted and missed the main attack on these foreign objects that I witnessed the previous time I looked. next time huh.

Below, it doesn’t matter if its a fibre or the gel, it appears these chaps confuse them for eggs.

Magnification scaled by the individual players. The circles appear to be the same gel as in the blood and the solid masses are the misdirected sailors.. Doesn’t bode well for fertility of the next generation in my view.

Same as my blood , a dramatic reduction in fibre numbers. I must be doing something right as previously there were 6 < 8, whereas I only saw 1 this time.

At a guess ,I imagine the electrical field we have previously noticed is the reason for the specific attraction by the sea men to only certain parts of the fibre.

There was a very attractive Lady at one of the protests in mid ‘21 carrying a placard with “ Pureblood Semen, The next bitcoin” on it. I stopped her and we chatted about the odds of it being correct, and the approximate negotiated current value… It stayed in my mind as I thought it unlikely that anyone would be “left behind” . By that stage the early wikileaks documents had come out showing the warnings regarding the shedding phenomena in the fizza trials. It was enough for me to doubt we could avoid it altogether. Far as I am concerned there are no purebloods left today and its only a matter of looking until they are found. Blood, sputum, skin and other bodily fluids.

I assume any crystals to be salt. Just makes sense.

Its one thing to trick adults who should know better, but it just seems a tad low to trick these guys. Lower than the queens corgis I reckon.

About 3 hours on slide now.

When I first looked motility was approximately 80 odd % and that’s probably not bad considering being an old bugger with bad habits.. I am surprised that the fertility clinics that must be seeing this on a daily basis are not showing it… $$$? Probably a good investment for the future though.

This wasn’t going to be posted and I was just looking as a matter of interest to see if the same reduction in the blood was replicated here. Its something that those in this field should be debating as a matter of urgency and if I can stimulate that discussion its worth it.

The first time I posted this somewhere I was accused of putting sea water under the scope. At least it got me a good laugh then. A pathetic rebuttal it was indeed.

So where are these so called “Purebloods” today , and have they actually looked?, or just making the claim?

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