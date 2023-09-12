matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
Sep 12, 2023

Stunning...and now we can say we are advocates of microscopic porn. Very courageous post.

I knew the minute I saw graphene in everything, back in 2021, thanks to La Quinta Columna, that there would soon be no more purebloods. I've been freaked out ever since. Then when the shedding was revealed and substantiated that the unvaxxed were just slightly behind the death-march curve - I knew there was no way out.

We do need an update on your detoxes, since I think you are inching your way back to detoxing too?

Thank you for all your hard work and your perfect snark.

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5 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Jlbcreation65's avatar
Jlbcreation65
Sep 12, 2023

It is quite astounding that not one fertility clinic in the world has sounded the alarm. Isn't one of their top jobs to assess sperm quality? It is really disheartening that there are so few brave souls left to fight against this evil.

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