This is from an rfid chip.

This is from the white spider poo that came down with the alleged spider “silk” 3 days ago around the nth island of NZ.

A week ago I was searching online for good micrographs of modern rfid chips but couldn’t find any so thought I’d have a look at a few.

The first one I time lapsed after applying a weak acid. Acid eating a chip time lapse I found weirdly enjoyable:

The closest thing to a chip I found that way was a very small rectangle with a circle inside it.

The crude acid test (while weirdly enjoyable) didn’t provide the view I wanted so this time I spent the time being careful with No 2 and was rewarded with a lot more info.

There are 5 what I think are smart dust particles in the pic below - they only show as very bright spots.

You can see one here and relate it back to the previous pic.

At maximum mag: mini propeller ?

Under polarized light

So, back to what must be tiny spiders that lay large white logs all over the grass when flying past on their silk strands….The donor was smart and didn’t disturd the sample, but carefully took the whole grass plant into a clean glass jar. This sample was collected the same day as the silk was:

While they look like lumps of polymer / crystal with the naked eye and under bright field, they were very different polarized. The bright light at 4 o’clock on the edge is the same type of thing seen in the second pic at the top.

The white stars show the same when zoomed in.

Some were hex and some appeared squarish or round but they all had an effect that went far from them - obvious hex on this one. Draw an x on the whole pic…

Only found one of these inside:

Max mag.

I liked this shot as it had a face, a whole piece under a cover slip.:

The rfid had this as an areal. Almost looked like an odd type of barcone on the wings:

From witnesses it seems these spiders came from the ocean direction and I have never seen an ocean spider, but that doesn’t mean its not possible.

Interesting the light pattern emanating from the blood crystals here sometimes seems very similar to the way it does from an rfid chip and the spider poo. All just coincidence I’m sure. La quinta did show some of the tech from the science papers early on that had same form - 2 triangular figure 8’s together.

The spider silk seemed very unlike spider web I have seen and had no color under polarized light.

After hitting some with some flame it melted, but was still a bit boring.

After some fire there were a few of these, but not enough to be certain of a relationship.

Under the highest mag I could make out some very fine tubules in the spider poo but couldnt capture good enough shots to show. Once I have finished with the samples I will be using oil to see if there is more inside to see. perhaps letting them grow will expose them. Some are stewing in IPA and others in distilled water.

In summary I think there is a possible link between the rfid, the spider poo and the blood for someone to follow. Smart dust is just my current thought on it and always open to suggestions.

Bonus: The 11 bar chip from about 18 months ago ago is still there on the slide. Most have dissolved bar this one, see the old post for pics.:

