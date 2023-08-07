I might get a poster of this one, Its art for sure.

Using the 60x objective plus heaps of mag.

And unfortunately the answer is yes.

Ah well, food for the fruit trees at least plus better sleep ins.. Been burning the candle on both sides( as my Italian friend so eloquently puts it) lately.

Some nice fractals going on.

I hope to provide images and information that you haven’t seen before.

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