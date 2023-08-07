Roosters blood
Have they got it too?
I might get a poster of this one, Its art for sure.
Using the 60x objective plus heaps of mag.
And unfortunately the answer is yes.
Ah well, food for the fruit trees at least plus better sleep ins.. Been burning the candle on both sides( as my Italian friend so eloquently puts it) lately.
Some nice fractals going on.
I hope to provide images and information that you haven’t seen before.
Hello i am from Holland bought myself a simpel microscope and find the filament structures in Everything food rainwater soap but more if i buy it in de Albert Hein iit is like a wallmart in Holland . Could you please show more food under your microscoop?Thanks for your good work we are in the fight to stay human and where i live nobody seems to reconize this.
More incredible images wow.. too bad it’s so evil, that’s some fascinating “artwork”! I’m really starting to wonder about red meat.. maybe some is not as bad (if it’s real meat🤮)? Or something essential in red meat, which has always been the demonized meat.. The alpha virus is used in some patents I’ve been reading, one in particular is a flu vax.. nice mix of CSFV (common swine flu virus) the H5N1 bird flu virus and has alpha virus as well,, and the lone star tick and “convid” can give you the red meat allergy.. believe it’s called alpha gal virus.. im thinking they just might be purposely making us “allergic” to red meat for some reason.. but that’s just my very non-expert, regular gal opinion, just based on my observations, and my alarm bells were going crazy reading it all.. sickos..
Even though was suspected, wild to actually see it in your roosters. Thank you for sharing❤️👍🏻