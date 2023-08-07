matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Christina's avatar
Christina
Aug 8, 2023

Hello i am from Holland bought myself a simpel microscope and find the filament structures in Everything food rainwater soap but more if i buy it in de Albert Hein iit is like a wallmart in Holland . Could you please show more food under your microscoop?Thanks for your good work we are in the fight to stay human and where i live nobody seems to reconize this.

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
Kim's avatar
Kim
Aug 8, 2023

More incredible images wow.. too bad it’s so evil, that’s some fascinating “artwork”! I’m really starting to wonder about red meat.. maybe some is not as bad (if it’s real meat🤮)? Or something essential in red meat, which has always been the demonized meat.. The alpha virus is used in some patents I’ve been reading, one in particular is a flu vax.. nice mix of CSFV (common swine flu virus) the H5N1 bird flu virus and has alpha virus as well,, and the lone star tick and “convid” can give you the red meat allergy.. believe it’s called alpha gal virus.. im thinking they just might be purposely making us “allergic” to red meat for some reason.. but that’s just my very non-expert, regular gal opinion, just based on my observations, and my alarm bells were going crazy reading it all.. sickos..

Even though was suspected, wild to actually see it in your roosters. Thank you for sharing❤️👍🏻

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
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