matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Neo's avatar
Neo
Jul 9

TY Matt for the kind words.

I believe that Emeramide may pull out Ruthenium.

I haven't gotten around to calling the chemist that synthesized it to ask this.

I have written posts on it and placed notes on it.

We use it as there is no other heavy metal chelator that comes close.

Use Neo-sale in promocode at checkout.

I get nothing for this except to extend my discount to my readers.

Cheers Mate

https://substack.com/@neomicroscopy/note/p-156812289?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=1yb1yj

https://substack.com/@neomicroscopy/note/p-156955890?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=1yb1yj

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3 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Rauwolfia Serpentina's avatar
Rauwolfia Serpentina
Jul 9

Has anyone else tried the Sun color safe bleach?

I have. I use a scant dusting of it. Every time, there are smaller than eyelash thick fibers that become disks and appear to have 2 nodes, each on opposite sides, adjacent on the disk. They float in the water in my bath and are hard to see. I collected them and by naked eye observation, over time, they find each other and conjugate into a small brownish ball. They change form as they are in the process as they start to self-collect.

I think he's right. It's in the water.

Then again, it could be superficial skin exude, making its way from my internal tissues to the skin's surface and breaks loose. These forms, 15-20 or more in the bath, maybe more, it's hard to see them. Unfortunately, I lose patience to take time and observe them more.

The oval disk shapes with the 2 small dots or nodes, opposite each other.

At first, the water has nothing but shortly while soaking, this is what forms.

They then collect into a ball.

This is what I found, for what it's worth. I hope I was clear.

I'll try doing this without me in the experiment... It would tell us more.

Sorry, jumping ahead, but wanting to report. I'm just a human being me.

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