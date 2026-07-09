This is a rare post for a few reasons. The first being that I applaud the results gained from an ai. Secondly, because I don’t often put others work up as a main post anymore but what Neo has produced here should be spread far and wide.

RU is a rare element and my understanding is that only > 20 tons was produced worldwide annually before 2019. That figure doubled shortly after for a specific reason. Most came from Russia. My pick for the increase is explained by the video at the end of this post.

What I like most about Neo’s work is his comprehension of the science behind this and the drive for solutions to follow.

https://www.catalysissci.com/posts/rutheniuminfused-polymers-where-science-fiction-meets-reality - Thanks K.

RU under an optical scope.

RU in action under an optical scope.

This is one place some of that extra 20 odd tons has probably gone. How much do you need for billions of people and what else is it in, other than new medications for our benefit?

As I have previously shown what nearly pure Ruthenium crystals looks like under a good optical scope maybe some others will be able to identify it now.

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