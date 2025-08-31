matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Lee Austin's avatar
J. Lee Austin
3d

Unfortunate that it was lost, Matt, but sadly there's plenty more where that came from. Thanks again for bringing images to the eyes of a attacked world that really needs to see them ...

~~ j ~~

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary Marks's avatar
Gary Marks
3d

Most unusual Matt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 matt
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture