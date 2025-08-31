But not before getting a few pics.

After seeing many thousands of these fibers this one was probably the most unusual. It was in someone’s foot. When taking photos it came up with the scan icon highlighting the blue rectangle in the beginning of the fiber. I then took the phone away to take pics of the screen and when I came back the shoes were back on. We did have a quick look again to try and locate it but ran out of time. A shame as it would have been interesting to see what showed up on the big boys scope. Win some lose some.

As first seen: 8 blue rectangles and one square. There were some crystal square / rectangle forms that are hard to see in between as well.

2 blue rectangles above, 2 on the left, 2 on the right, 2 at the join and one in the middle. Coincidence / odds? Especially as the central one lit the scan up. The part from the circle upwards was vertical to the skin.

The central one was the squarest. This sample came from the ultimate detox lady that had a big hard gel bubble in the same location under each foot. That was posted previously, including a scoped foot prick sample.

This time I got as far as the download file button presenting and it allowed activating that, but I cannot find any file from it.

Its not the only new capture recently. Next post is a large series of time lapses with a grouping of WBC’s with legs, disappearing bubbles that leave behind objects that appear to communicate and other oddities that defy logic or normal biology. Its getting harder to keep up TBH.

Best to all.

