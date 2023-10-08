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My Blood is Clear of Gel/plastic, Rubber Clot, by Dual Testing

In the past post I showed how I cleared my blood of gel/plastic (g/p), rubber clot, hydrogel using a combination of treatments. I would like to show proof by two different methods.

RONALD D NORRIS

OCT 9, 2023

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If I underwent a treatment, I would require proof that a therapy was effective. You have seen live blood analysis and plain vacutainer tube testing with use of a centrifuge as proof of effect. Which test shows a result with less interpretation required?

The answer is plain vacutainer tube testing since the test answers is g/p, rubber clot, present or absent. With live blood analysis you need to identify precursors to g/p, rubber clot, ( fibers, crystals, amorphous features) or identify destructive effects (rouleaux, red cell surface features, sludge, expanded nanotech, etc.) If any one of these features is present are you clear of g/p? I think rouleaux is almost a permanent feature to some degree but not 3 to 4 plus type. EDTA therapy does reverse rouleaux temporarily. I saw rouleaux in my dog's blood and a wild raccoon. I did a 30 ml syringe whole blood test on the racoon and it was negative for g/p.

Let's set the standard technique for vacutainer testing. You need 10ml plain vacutainer tube (does not contain any addative). Fill the tube with blood obtained by venipuncture technique, gently invert tube x10, let stand upright x30 min to allow clotting, centrifuge at about 3 K rpm for 30 min, visually inspect through the glass tube for cloudy gel above the packed red cells. This cloudy area is usually g/p and is further confirmed by dumping out the tube contents in 4 hrs or overnight the next day after refrigeration upright. In prior posts I show rinsing the g/p in tap water and observing it shrinking to about half its volume and showing a whiter and rubbery consistency. Also you must disregard any tube that shows hemolysis since any red tinge in the straw colored serum after centrifuged indicates hemolysis and g/p will not ever be present.

I don't want to confuse but I have seen a cloudy area above the packed red cells in a tube that was not g/p. I saw a cloudy area when I tested high dose vitamin c that was not g/p. You can see that in a prior post also. I will say that I have seen g/p using shorter times to clot and centrifuge (like 15 min each) but I can't confirm this again since I am negative for g/p under current treatments so will stick with 30 min each since that has been the routine.

I have in the past examined the tube contents immediately after the spin and demonstrated the g/p but I feel the yield increases if you wait 3 to 4 hrs at least. Let me add that the g/p that forms as a cloudy area in the tube has changed in appearance in that it used to be whiter and more formed in the tube after spin in the past. You can see prior posts for examples and I think might be due to the proteases I take ( lumbrokinase, serrapeptase, nattokinase, bromelain).

Okay, here is a new microscope slide with a dry cover slip as a type of control. There is always some crystal like feature and a fiber or two. I understand Matt's Microscopy disregards any white fibers and considers them as contaminants. This was such a problem for me that I purchased the more expensive ones hoping to avoid some contaminants. Here is the new slide with cover slip at 40x.

Here is my current live blood analysis. I see 2+ rouleaux but no definite colored fibers or crystals or what I call gel organizing centers. I have no g/p at this time by the vacutainer test.

My blood seems very thick and I am confused that it might be damaged sludge so I usually do another area on the slide under a second cover slip with a drop of blood and a drop of normal saline dilutant. In such a slide I don't see any damaged cells. Here is such an area.

I am obviously more comfortable using the vacutainer tube method to demonstate treatment effects. I hope others will join me in using both.

As I stated above I am presently free of g/p, rubber clot and let me show the vacutainer tube under my present treatments.

The serum is straw colored and absolutely no cloudiness and of course no g/p. Final exam 24 hrs after collection is shown.

Remember in my last post, I had added ivermectin and then took it away and then added it back. When I was not taking the ivm the g/p returned. Anyway the last time I added back the ivm there was a little cloudiness in the tube but no g/p on final testing. I had seen this very clear serum when I was also taking chlorine dioxide so I added it back this last episode of testing. As above the serum cleared up and no g/p present. I took 30ppm in 4 to 8 ounces of water and drank it over 2 to 4 hrs. daily for one week in addition to ivm and the usual proteases and EDTA (oral and topical).

Summary and discussion. I cannot recommend to you what I am taking to stop g/p, rubber clot formation. Talk with your health care provider before starting any new treatment.

Let's look at possible reasons to take a particular treatment. Look up the YT video of Dr Ryan Cole on Dr Drew and he confirms the late Dr Arne Burkhardt's findings about the pathological findings related to the current epidemic and what the rubber clot consists of: spike, amyloid, reticulum, and fibrin. Here is the video https://www.youtube.com/live/2SLp6B_kkRI?si=szoSilWcXn6zi-gf

If you believe these pathologists then spike is present and using ivm is reasonable due to its blocking ACE 2 and CD 147 receptors (The J of Antibiotics, The mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS CoV2, 75, 60-71, 2022). Dr Pierre Kory and FLCCC are still using it as a primary therapy.

Amyloid is usually a protein material that maybe the result if tissue breakdown or I gave a link to an article that showed spike when acted on by neutrophil elastase can form amyloid fibrils (J Am Chem Soc 2022, 144, 20). This appears to be dissolved by proteases such as lumbrokinase, serrapeptase, nattokinase, bromelain by my testing with preformed cubes of g/p and even adding them to my blood in a test tube (see prior posts). Additionally the fibrin component is subject to break down by the named proteases.

I have had 4 IV EDTA in the past with last treatment 2 mths ago. I take oral EDTA with replacement minerals daily and do a topical EDTA as well daily. Metals and hydrogels are well known and by definition g/p, rubber clot is a hydrogel. If you have a polyamine protein with many negative charges, it will dissolve in water (plasma). The chains of polymer will repell each others negative charges unless you add a metal like the divalent (2 positive changes) calcium. Now the chains can entangle each other and hold water and form a gel. The entanglements give it a rubber consistency. So EDTA chelates (binds) metals and can keep the gel from forming. Dr Ana Mihalcea is an EDTA advocate.

Andreas Kalcker has many studies on usefulness of chlorine dioxide. Dr Lee Merritt takes it daily but says she would not tell you to do the same for fear of prosecution. Me too. Do your own research.

So anyway, I personally will take oral proteases, ivm say 2x/ wk (10 mg), EDTA ( oral and topically and IV as needed by testing), and 30 ppm chlorine dioxide (4 ounces) 3 to 4 times a week. I will keep you informed on changes. I will test the effectiveness by live blood analysis and vacutainer testing. Again ask your health care provider when starting any new treatment. I will still be taking the other nutricuticals such as vitamin c and d, NAC, iodine, etc.

But You, O Lord, do not be far from Me; O My Strength, hasten to help Me! Psm 22:19

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