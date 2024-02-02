matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Charlie's avatar
Charlie
Feb 2, 2024

Tame all emotions is my best advice. Then stay with alkaline foods. Go after graphene. Metals are the key imo!

Crystalline structures as light emission equals signals In binary code will complete the signal to fuck your brain. Interrupt!la Quinta has proven remedies with Dr Ana complements the simple remedies.

Carry on with positive attitude and enjoy life. If this shit converts use all to cyborgs, then evolution wins and fate is complete.

This advanced intelligence is placing humans as no different that the chattels we call farms for food consumption. Accept that? Not without a fight!.!.!.

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Veronica Evans's avatar
Veronica Evans
Feb 2, 2024

Great work Matt!

I have a few questions, if you please.

Did the chemist express an opinion about what it is about sodium citrate which apparently binds to the nano technology? What is the mechanism of action?

Such information is important because if we can understand the mechanism of action, then we can find various other substances, which have the same or a likewise mechanism to bind & remove the nano-tech. I understand the chemist may not actually know the underlying process, but does he have a hypothesis?

If you’ve already spoken to the chemist about the mechanism of action, can you share what his opinion or best guess is on the matter?

Thank you 🙏

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