Some catch up pics and info.
Green bits in blood, New structures, Anti nano bath scum and A brief SC update.
Sodium Citrate. After talking to a very qualified, awake, honest, double phd pharma chemist it was suggested that SC should be taken as 80 % SC, 18% potassium citrate and 2% magnesium citrate in order to balance the SC intake.
(Edited after correction)
All descriptors above pics.
A Scorpios stinger
Another shot of good blood being destroyed upon entering a gel bubble (via structure).
Fibers in polymer from blood draw.
One of the many cell culture dishes put aside after the SC experiment, 30 days in dish. Microscopy in next post.
Bubbles on bubble in bubble….
Highest magnification on a fiber I have so far. Cant recall how much, but lots. All pics following from scum at bottom of bath after someone used an anti nano triangle.
Nice segue from red to clear to red.
Red above, white below and the blue is at the bottom.
Blood.
Another dinosaurs toenail.
Some greenery for a change. Copper?
Another new one on me.
Blood or bubble makers ? CDB?
It really does feel like it looks back at you sometimes. Rider?
Broken / repaired?
Another new one. Tiny.
Gels and objects make the surrounding blood rouleaux. Electrical?
Bluey plus.
Fiber transporter good to gel.
Tame all emotions is my best advice. Then stay with alkaline foods. Go after graphene. Metals are the key imo!
Crystalline structures as light emission equals signals In binary code will complete the signal to fuck your brain. Interrupt!la Quinta has proven remedies with Dr Ana complements the simple remedies.
Carry on with positive attitude and enjoy life. If this shit converts use all to cyborgs, then evolution wins and fate is complete.
This advanced intelligence is placing humans as no different that the chattels we call farms for food consumption. Accept that? Not without a fight!.!.!.
Great work Matt!
I have a few questions, if you please.
Did the chemist express an opinion about what it is about sodium citrate which apparently binds to the nano technology? What is the mechanism of action?
Such information is important because if we can understand the mechanism of action, then we can find various other substances, which have the same or a likewise mechanism to bind & remove the nano-tech. I understand the chemist may not actually know the underlying process, but does he have a hypothesis?
If you’ve already spoken to the chemist about the mechanism of action, can you share what his opinion or best guess is on the matter?
Thank you 🙏