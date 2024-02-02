Sodium Citrate. After talking to a very qualified, awake, honest, double phd pharma chemist it was suggested that SC should be taken as 80 % SC, 18% potassium citrate and 2% magnesium citrate in order to balance the SC intake.

(Edited after correction)

All descriptors above pics.

A Scorpios stinger

Another shot of good blood being destroyed upon entering a gel bubble (via structure).

Fibers in polymer from blood draw.

One of the many cell culture dishes put aside after the SC experiment, 30 days in dish. Microscopy in next post.

Bubbles on bubble in bubble….

Highest magnification on a fiber I have so far. Cant recall how much, but lots. All pics following from scum at bottom of bath after someone used an anti nano triangle.

Nice segue from red to clear to red.

Red above, white below and the blue is at the bottom.

Blood.

Another dinosaurs toenail.

Some greenery for a change. Copper?

Another new one on me.

Blood or bubble makers ? CDB?

It really does feel like it looks back at you sometimes. Rider?

Broken / repaired?

Another new one. Tiny.

Gels and objects make the surrounding blood rouleaux. Electrical?

Bluey plus.

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Fiber transporter good to gel.