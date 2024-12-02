Both found in the guy that was only doing MP zeolite as a detox.

View of same eye at a different focal plane

This gel bubble was easily visible with the naked eye on the slide and formed in seconds.

These pics below are of the gel growth in the blood that show the fibers and dots etc contained within. Any further debate about these being air bubbles is pointless.

Macro.

Art pic of same.

Share

Share matt’s microscopy

Leave a comment