And with some color. I took a walk around the garden to test for environmental fibers but ended up being amazed at the beauty surrounding us on a micro scale.

Yes the environment is fibrous with not all being natural, but they can be blurred our for a while. Please don’t be stingy, give this post a thumbs up, like or heart thing.

Hidden eggs.

Jewellberry on left, single ball.

Dandelion centre.

Light.

Natural medicine

Natural but something we see contaminate samples.

More eggs.

Natural.

Natural, bug hole in berry. I ate it.

Strawberry / seeds.

Natural leaf marking on flower.

Yellow flower.

Above and below, can’t recall but just liked the art.

Those that can see, will see.

Share

Share matt’s microscopy

Leave a comment