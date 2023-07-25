above, an early experiment. results below. it was a flawed test for reasons i will describe later.

above, early stage brightfield of band aid with cds.

below , mid stage, darkfield of skin after first 3 minute massaged in application of peroxide until dry and rubbed off. thousands of the buggers.

Tony pantalero explained in a video why they accumulate in the legs. Its certainly my experience too. Got a couple off each shoulder and a few from the forehead, heaps from my lower legs.

below, results of old study……………………………………………………….

Anomalies in cbd / morg extraction experimental phase.

Notes: interim results only as influencing factors will need to be double checked.

Firstly the area I had been applying the cds had none.

This included cds, honey and betadine. I will repeat these on a fresh area for a more balanced result. My hypothesis is the cds had already cleared that area.

These had zero.

Control, coke, ASEA, water, IPA.

These had a small amount, above the margin of error.

Spud, onion, clay, vinigar, sodium bicarbonate, Himalayan salt.

These bandies had more interesting results.

Banana skin inner - about 35 with about 5 pinky / light purple ones.

Whisky, 20 odd, nearly all blue ones.

Dettol, 30 odd, higher % of blue plus short red ones and many other USO and debris.

The grande finale and winner with hundreds of morgs?

Stones green ginger wine.

Not what I expected, but I had high hopes for the ggwine from other research and that's why I have been supping it. Always was good meds.

Note* I had already checked the ggwine before I started drinking it.

All the morgs extracted seem dead and not as responsive to breath as I have seen before.

Note* this is not medical advice but I recommend drinking stones gg wine. It warms the cockles of the heart , you can always taste it and always gets rid of monkey breath in the morning.

end………………………………………….

below is info from a test list someone made, not sure who nor verified it..

above, interesting as i tried colloidal silver on my head (shaved it first..) hoping to drive them away from the brain area. noticed itching and on body area and arms after.

tried leaving a pure silver and stainless steel spoons out to see which accumulated more morgs, was very surprised to see the silver one had a lot more and they were well attached. further study required.

below, early removals with cds x 100 and using ph through eyepiece for pics as still hadn’t got the scope cam working to my satisfaction. explained in next post.

below 3/4 way through with peroxide only on legs.

below, today after peroxide on legs. mainly my epithelial cells as opposed to biofilm and morgs.

below, a different technique. putting oil on the sample with no coverslip and only using the x10 objective (=x 100 with the x 10 eyepiece lenses) , but also using the zoom on my ph cam. total magnification approx x500.

below, my leg today after peroxide application. you can see where its at work on biofilm and morgs.

when i look back at the amount i had its incredible to me that i wouldnt have even known if i hadnt looked with the scope. as they shed with the skin cells and dandruff etc i now envisage the invisable cloud that we all leave in our wake. we breathe these in. there are no purebloods.

in summary, i am untested , unvakd , took nearly all the protocols suggested, was aware very early and mainly avoided the vaxd, but still have this is my blood, skin, urine and semen.

the test above was flawed in that after using the peroxide i understood they gathered in specific areas . they like old and new wounds and scar tissue. i had been putting cds on and old burn scar on my calf for 6 months sporadically before i thought to look at the band aid that had the cds on it. i coulnt’t visually see any ( unlike the vaxd person in the previous post) and was initially surprised and disappointed until i realised that i now had a test subject i could do anything to. ;)

have to go now so will do a follow up post on this later.

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