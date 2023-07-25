matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Aug 3, 2023

many things do remove them. any foot bath with a bit of borax will too.

before many of the morg sites were removed i saw one where lots of people were getting symptom relief with a shampoo. turns out it had sulfur as the main ingredient. i will be adding sulfur to my final assault.

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Okisuke
Jul 25, 2023Edited

Hey Matt. In late 2020 I did an antiparasite treatment that involved making my own capsules with indian herbs, using DMSO for extraction, change of diet et, reduce EMF etc. My whole body started itching like crazy and now I'm wondering how much of these synthetic parasites I've removed without even knowing.

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