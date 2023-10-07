Met a group of Island lads, working Men and salt of the earth types. First time I have seen only red purple ones in the blood. This one stood out like the proverbial dogs bollocks.

Something else that was spectacular from that day..

The purple people eater continued..

Tried to work out if diet played a part - response was “ would horse meat do it?’ While I doubt that I liked the answer.

Just in case you thought it was a one off..

Big thanks guys and Ladies, it was an honor to meet you all.

Below a few other findings from the last few days.

9 differing forms in one scope view of blood?

Brightfield.

Gels

Polarity effect?

@ different forms of gel?

Always trying to give you something you haven’t seen before. Hope I succeeded.

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