The Purple Islanders Monster
Do the Real Men have Purple ones?
Met a group of Island lads, working Men and salt of the earth types. First time I have seen only red purple ones in the blood. This one stood out like the proverbial dogs bollocks.
Something else that was spectacular from that day..
The purple people eater continued..
Tried to work out if diet played a part - response was “ would horse meat do it?’ While I doubt that I liked the answer.
Just in case you thought it was a one off..
Big thanks guys and Ladies, it was an honor to meet you all.
Below a few other findings from the last few days.
9 differing forms in one scope view of blood?
Brightfield.
Gels
Polarity effect?
@ different forms of gel?
Always trying to give you something you haven’t seen before. Hope I succeeded.
Amazing photos that are pretty frightening at the same time. I haven't seen anything similar in my blood so far but this will certainly make me keep looking at my own & family members blood. Keep up the good work Matt & thankyou for sharing.
Thank you for all your time and efforts.
Yikes - still haven’t gotten my own scope to investigate locally. Running a small art gallery and making things for clients, grateful that the whole thing hasn’t dried up, but the dysfunction of our entire system, fiat $, legal mischief,
And people with such cognitive dissonance is front and center. I can kinda keep a bead on it as I listen to the people and catch the ‘tone’ from visiting folks across the US . I fantasize of having a scope in the gallery connected to a screen to show inquiring folks this amazing, horrific intrusion of things in our systems. Unvax’ed, in rural mountain area.