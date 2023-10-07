matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Peter's avatar
Peter
Oct 7, 2023

Amazing photos that are pretty frightening at the same time. I haven't seen anything similar in my blood so far but this will certainly make me keep looking at my own & family members blood. Keep up the good work Matt & thankyou for sharing.

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Susan
Oct 7, 2023

Thank you for all your time and efforts.

Yikes - still haven’t gotten my own scope to investigate locally. Running a small art gallery and making things for clients, grateful that the whole thing hasn’t dried up, but the dysfunction of our entire system, fiat $, legal mischief,

And people with such cognitive dissonance is front and center. I can kinda keep a bead on it as I listen to the people and catch the ‘tone’ from visiting folks across the US . I fantasize of having a scope in the gallery connected to a screen to show inquiring folks this amazing, horrific intrusion of things in our systems. Unvax’ed, in rural mountain area.

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