Oct 3

The term that our captured healthcare system and medical science likes to use is DP, an acronym for Delusional Parasitosis.

The acronym truly takes on a new meaning when you realize the doctors using this term are the PARASITES and they are so DELUSIONAL they cannot see the very obvious pathogen in front of them!

Is it fear, dogma, or sociopathic narcissism?

Perhaps all of the above…

We know they know.

They are the worst of the worst, masquerading as caring healthcare providers… I think not!

DP (disillusioned parasites)

Oct 3

Actual skin care in the meantime for sores - options from personal research;

Try - Potassium permanganate as very responsive to fibres and non-healing eruptions - apply crystals directly with some water to lesion or developing sore, or add to a bath. Also reduces itch factor and skin distress.

www def. A weak (or strong) solution applied to the affected skin is useful to help dry up a wet, exudative dermatoses such as.(they forgot to add CDB): Weeping eczema, Impetiginised eczema

Pompholy, Blistering skin conditions such as pemphigoid. Permanganate solution was a traditional treatment for fungal infections.

Cautionary note is that your skin/lesions take on the condies colouration so use on less visible areas of the body.

Try 'second skin' wound healing as a helpful BU as it creates an environment that keeps out scavenging fibres on remote and softens the general wound and supports healing.

