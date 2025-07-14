The time lapse below is a short teaser as it will take me another week or so to edit the footage surrounding this find.

First pic’s of the month of what should be human blood, thanks to a friend letting me play on his new scope. Notice any patterns here?

This time lapse is a fraction of what was captured over a 3 day period. In full it shows what I can only think is cross domain bacteria ( bots anyone?) rebuilding a fiber. When first seen it was from adding some methylene blue to see the staining of synthetic cells but led to identifying what appears bio film in patterns surrounding parts of a fiber and a more in depth view of some internal objects and activity.

The second time lapse below is of finding the fiber and noting the activity within.

The full post will contain some interim time lapses before the final completion and the activity then being hidden inside of a completed or healed fiber to do this find justice.

The time lapse below is of one of the ugliest structures I have seen in our blood to date. Its also been the hardest one to get posted up here. Initially the 55 second odd part of a 20 minute time lapse with the small cells being generated was “disappeared” from both the pc and camera for over a week and finally relocated elsewhere on the pc. ai seems to have appeared on my pc unbidden, sadly. Onwards…

I have a large collection from over the last month and will probably do a short post of the highlights in the interim while editing the CDB post. I will respond to comments tomorrow.

Thanks for liking this post, if you do, to help spread some new info.

Kind wishes,

m