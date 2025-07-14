matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
11h

As the intent of this post has been derailed I will change the title out of respect for the man., sadly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Karl.C's avatar
Karl.C
1d

Nice images Matt. The top two are signs of templated scaffolding, like tissue engineering. The structures have begun to align and socket into a framework. Hope this helps ;)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 matt
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture