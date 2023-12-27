Above, one of the odd fibers that came out in my pee. Reichert bioscope. x unrecalled.

This will be a short post even though I have gathered a huge amount of material to post from the proceeding weeks.

First up.

Trisodium Citrate. (SC)

Thanks to KarlC’s discovery of the action of this cheap and effective material for potentially removing large amounts of unwanted material from the body into the urine for disposal, we have all had a new treatment to experiment with.

Clifford Carnicom originally patented SC and NAC combined as a useful tool for CDB infection and did so to stop anyone else patenting it and then stopping others from suppling the combo.

Its good that there were plenty of cautions that went out with the news of this for a variety of reasons. We are all different having different chemical and biological contents and levels. This along with diet, age, meds, environment, overall health and many other factors suggests we will all have different reactions to any treatment and should all do our own research. Below is just my experience and what I have read to date.

SC is used as a recognized alternative blood thinner in chelation and has been used here since 2015 for this purpose. It can replace heparin as the required blood thinner needed to maintain the blood while it is removed and treated with ozone before being pumped back in.

This alone suggests it should be used cautiously by anyone taking other blood thinners or anyone while bleeding, whether a blood nose or even menses. The thinning effect lasts for 12 hours or so, so waiting for that period of time before and after would make sense from a layman’s perspective.

Again, do your own research. This is not medical advice, just what I have read and my own experiences.

The suggestion is to start very slowly as it depends on many factors including the state of your kidneys and liver, amongst other factors.

First day just a pinch. If no niggle in the kidneys or elsewhere and you feel good, keep slowly upping the dose and monitor your pee.. As one very smart man said “ you can’t undo it once you take something” Thanks P.

Heard a bloke took 20 plus grams a day and had no problems, but also of someone with liver issues that had a lasting problem after 2 shots at 1/4 of a teaspoon.

We all have to be our own docs these days.

I took 3.5 grams as an ozone infusion combo as I was still having effects from the last test i did ( alcohol) and was lucky enough to have access to a good Doc. A massive amount came out after 20 hrs and then smaller amounts of the cloudy stuff tailing off for the next 3 to 4 days to clear. No fibers as such, but the material formed a huge amount of fibers and gel after 2 days on the slide. Below 20 hours after first dose.

The actions of the expelled dots, bots and critters is hard to comprehend under the scope. What exactly the critters are I don’t know. A friend came by and took a video of what I was seeing to show a very highly qualified associate for an opinion. That opinion was that none of the critters were “normal”. Perhaps there is an expert out there that will recognize the behaviors of at least some of them. There was an incredible amount of these in my blood too after treatment and this is possibly due to them being pulled from other body parts into the serum for disposal. Similar but not quite at the level of the bot masses in previous posts.

I did a second round of SC and ozone one week later and had far less come out that tailed off after 3 days to clear. There will be a future post on why I went with the ozone / SC methodology other than just having access along with how its done and the benefits.

Negative effects.

After the first treatment i had a very mild headache in the temple area only that lasted for a few hours.

The next morning I woke up with a mildly sore back, then realized it was my kidneys. This only lasted a few hours too. Neither of these effects were noted with the second round and I considered them to be detox effects.

Tinnitus, I noticed my tinnitus got moderate to severe for a few days after both treatments.

Most issues like these and others will be addressed by Dr Nixon as a part of a larger study exercise.

Benefits.

The most obvious benefit for me was seeing the incredible amount of unwanted stuff exiting my body. The positive psychological effect alone made it worthwhile. Seeing is believing. Hope, not hopium. Those of us that know all want this crap gone asap and the volumes flushed definitely felt like a win and bought a smile and a sense of gratitude to KarlC, David Nixon and the rest of the team there for bringing this to light. Thank you all.

That was my personal benefit and that alone is enough for me to be confident it will play a larger role going forward. I did put a commercial and a small suppliers SC product under the scope and both were clean. Long may that remain the case but no surprise if future supplies are not. My confidence is such I promptly bought a 25kg bag of it that was destined for Christmas cakes. It cost nz$100. ( AKA pacific pesos).

Interestingly, as of last Friday the small suppliers had sold out. They may be scratching their heads a bit as to why.

Many of us had previously looked at the pee, sputum, sweat and other body fluids and emissions but the other largely unacknowledged discovery by Karl was actually collecting the pee and letting it settle to see the outcome. This is actually just as important because not only has this reaction been happening for the last few years without notice, but no doubt also via the actions of other substances. This will no doubt lead to many other discoveries, with below as just one example. Again, I take my hat off to you K for that unique brain of yours.

Unknowns.

How many legs does this / tech / bio / etc have?

How many have we identified over and above the ten that Clifford Carnicom has found?

How many haven’t we found yet?

If we don’t know all the legs does treating one benefit another somehow?

Is it really adaptive tech and if so is each tool we find only useful temporarily?

What is the oily film on top of the pee comprised of?. I will be scoping that at a later stage.

We had a lot of smart people who waited to see what the early adopters experienced with a recent medical intervention (jabs). Its still a smart choice if you are not crook. There will be a lot of information about the effects of using SC in the near future and there is no shortage of people trying it out. Make your own call as to what you do and when.

There are other salts to experiment safely with to consider as well like magnesium.

Please support those asking for it, like Dr Nixon and Karl, in whatever way you can, . lts all our descendants at risk here and what could possibly supersede that as a priority for anyone who understands the stakes? These are the only people I can personally vouch for with a clear conscience, at present.

Back to my own experience with the SC..

Some of the fibers that were still forming in the urine 1 day after putting it on the slide. There were none when the solution was placed under the slip. Note the critters around the crystal at the beginning and the connections between the fibers as they form here.

Below, a bit of footage of what was occurring in my urine under a coverslip. There were many structures being made by these guys. This spot captivated me for quite a while as the “articulated worm thing” in the top center was gathering some of the moving things and stuffing them into the 2 holes beside him. The original video is in color and showed them lighting up when grabbed and stuffed into the lit holes. My tech skills need upgrading as I had to run it through 2 programs just to load it so reduced quality, but still unseen elsewhere so posted.

After those 2 moderate doses a week apart and seeing the pee go back to clear I thought perhaps a daily dose of the powder for a week or so until peeing clear would be the next stage of my experiment. The expectation being that I would see a moderate to small amount coming out, tailing off to clear, whereby I would move on to a maintenance dose perhaps bi weekly or similar.

6 days after finishing the second dose of SC and running clear pee I thought I would take a couple of things to help clear my blood serum up a bit. I took 1ml of 3000ppm CDS in a rare glass of water and 14 mg of ivermectin once at the same time that night. I have not taken anything other than the treatments mentioned for testing purposes. No vitamins, supplements nor meds of any description. My diet is back to mainly fruit in the day and meat at night with my only usual drink being 2 to 3 litres of good coffee.

This is where it got interesting for me. The pic below of my morning pee the next day speaks for itself. Surprisingly I would estimate the volume as twice to triple the amount that came out from the first SC dose. Perhaps this could be an answer for anyone on blood thinners , now approaching 20% of the population I am told recently. Or those who are bleeding. Perhaps they can work together? So many unanswered questions here still.

Thank You to all those who have taken any action at all in the last year toward seeing our kids have a future.

And today I think of and pay respect to those brave ones we have lost before their time, in 2023, both named and unnamed. And thank those who are stepping up now and in the year to came.

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