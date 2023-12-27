matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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ValkrieScotDottir's avatar
ValkrieScotDottir
Dec 27, 2023

Can't thank you enough (and Karl C and Dr Nixon) for your work and for sharing it with us. I just started taking SC yesterday, After about an hour of using it I felt physically better. I'm old, with COPD, a heart arrhythmia and am dying so to feel physically better from one dose was quite incredible. Thanks too for cautioning about the blood thinning properties it has. I normally take K2 (along with D3) as a blood thinner since I no longer take prescription meds though still deal with the damage they have done over time.

I used just a pinch of it in a tumbler of water, not knowing how else to take it. Takes a while to dissolve. That was yesterday, and I was going to take some again today but noticed you said (please correct me if I'm mistaken) that you took two doses, one per week?

So am a bit confused now but will return to Karl's original post to see what he did too.

Whilst I'm not naive enough to believe anything is a cure for this yet, or antidote, I *do* firmly believe that anything that helps alleviate the symptoms of synbio weaponry can only be helpful. A good thing.

I'm optimistic about SC. If it works on a wrecked old woman like me, I imagine it will help most folks that try it. Though I also urge anyone who hasn't yet to look at Karl C's stacks on it, particularly the cautions such as being careful not to stop taking it suddenly when you start due to build up of the stuff in kidneys and liver.

I'm so grateful to have found you guys, all of you. In a world without hope, a world where to even question what is actually happening to us is almost considered criminal, you have given us what we thought we'd lost.

A glimpse of a future.

An aside for anyone else with lung issues (and who hasn't to one degree or another these days?). I have also begun using essential oil of oregano in a steam basin..hot filtered water, three to five drops of oil...and inhaling it. I call this a wee miracle because at least for some hours afterwards, I breathe easier. It helps.

Hope this is helpful for others.

Think it goes without saying now, scrutinise the source of all the things you buy very carefully now. I say this because before I quit my scrip meds, the brands I used were bought up by Big Pharma.

Ditto, some of the supplements I used. The name on the boxes might not reflect that but if you do a little research it will out it at some point.

Needless to say, I don't buy these things any longer. As another doctor says, I wouldn't even buy toothpaste from these companies.

Finally, don't forget if you're worried about purchasing SC directly, you can also make it at home.

https://learnmethods.com/how-to-make-sodium-citrate/

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4 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
RobinD's avatar
RobinD
Dec 27, 2023Edited

Thanks for comparing urine sediment after SC and after ClO2 and IVM. A dose of ClO2 has served me well for headaches. Meth Blue and borax and the antinano Triangle are currently keeping me well. Lifestyle is important too, so there's a lot more to my solution... including eating highly alkalizing vegetables, which serve the same reductionist purpose as SC. I definitely am limiting my exposure to EMR. I didn't visit with family on Christmas Eve, because they chose their phones over being with me. I limit my visits to shopping center EMR traps. Our house has been wifi & bluetooth free for 11 years. My phone was the last to go. I literally have 99% stopped using my cell phone in the past month. Instead I use our hard wired house phone and my hard wired PC for communications. Enough is enough!

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