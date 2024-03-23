First up, he mite be ugly but at least he is natural. In the urine, hoping he fell in rather than came out. The mighty Dust mite? I was left wondering what he / she / it was carrying on the back?

It wasn’t the white blood cell full of bots that made me decide I no longer want a hole and a tree when its over. I have seen a lot of lights go out…

A few time lapses that whatever ( ss or ai or ? )let me post after a long night. Strange as the others were shorter and the same media etc.

The air bubbles seem to leave a weird membrane behind?

This blood doesn’t look too healthy until you consider it has sat in a syringe for 10 days at room temperature without clotting, and still flows when put on a slide. The previous post - it was nothing to do with Brazilian jabs nor flying as it turns out. No further comment for now.

A few of the “new normal” things in the blood today. Almost a relief.

Looks like a mail envelope on a box flap.

Cute box and wire inside a larger structure.

And boxes - this is the first box with a purple, red , white, green and black fiber close to a black box with dots that I have seen when doing the old clear tape on the leg trick. Only the blue looked plugged in , maybe the others were on the way to join the party.

On a positive note I was rapt to see some incredibly good blood from a 94 yr old gent. His only issue today, like many others, itching.. I see morgs. When questioned it turned out that other than a great sense of humor his secret was a life as an organist playing the old frequencies , not the new ones. Still playing today and long may he continue.

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