update - time lapse vids
and burn me when I'm done, please.
First up, he mite be ugly but at least he is natural. In the urine, hoping he fell in rather than came out. The mighty Dust mite? I was left wondering what he / she / it was carrying on the back?
It wasn’t the white blood cell full of bots that made me decide I no longer want a hole and a tree when its over. I have seen a lot of lights go out…
A few time lapses that whatever ( ss or ai or ? )let me post after a long night. Strange as the others were shorter and the same media etc.
The air bubbles seem to leave a weird membrane behind?
This blood doesn’t look too healthy until you consider it has sat in a syringe for 10 days at room temperature without clotting, and still flows when put on a slide. The previous post - it was nothing to do with Brazilian jabs nor flying as it turns out. No further comment for now.
A few of the “new normal” things in the blood today. Almost a relief.
Looks like a mail envelope on a box flap.
Cute box and wire inside a larger structure.
And boxes - this is the first box with a purple, red , white, green and black fiber close to a black box with dots that I have seen when doing the old clear tape on the leg trick. Only the blue looked plugged in , maybe the others were on the way to join the party.
On a positive note I was rapt to see some incredibly good blood from a 94 yr old gent. His only issue today, like many others, itching.. I see morgs. When questioned it turned out that other than a great sense of humor his secret was a life as an organist playing the old frequencies , not the new ones. Still playing today and long may he continue.
The 94 year old is very interesting. Lifelong sound /frequency therapy, a golden nugget of info there :)
If you look past our fake history narrative, there is remnants of clues that sound and light therapy were simply normal life in the not too distant past (bells, not like todays, the ones they removed, certain types of stained glass windows etc.)
Matt your bug looks like it's carrying its eggs on its back. There are some shrimp that do it as an example. There are other creatures as well. Some fish carry eggs in the mouth. Those are great pictures. Keep on taking them!