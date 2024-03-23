matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Fanta Sea's avatar
Fanta Sea
Mar 23, 2024

The 94 year old is very interesting. Lifelong sound /frequency therapy, a golden nugget of info there :)

If you look past our fake history narrative, there is remnants of clues that sound and light therapy were simply normal life in the not too distant past (bells, not like todays, the ones they removed, certain types of stained glass windows etc.)

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10 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Patti Kay Wooldridge RN BSN's avatar
Patti Kay Wooldridge RN BSN
Mar 23, 2024

Matt your bug looks like it's carrying its eggs on its back. There are some shrimp that do it as an example. There are other creatures as well. Some fish carry eggs in the mouth. Those are great pictures. Keep on taking them!

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