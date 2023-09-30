matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Sep 30, 2023

Dear Matt, you said about video 2:

clearer focused view showing healthy RBC’s instantly transformed into coagulated gloop after being ingested? by the gel. End quote

I am stunned. - Ginger

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22 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
David's avatar
David
Sep 30, 2023

Hey Matt, very anxious to see what protocol combination you are using that inspires your confidence and returns bad blood to the best in 4 days. This would be a miracle.

Also, I have to state that you are exceptionally brave to allow these things to happen to your own blood content for the purposes of experimental data, basically experimenting on yourself. That's pretty damn gutsy

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