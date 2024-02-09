matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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SIRIUS's avatar
SIRIUS
Feb 9, 2024

Hm. I think there will be good blood in urban areas as well! And if you stick to the protocols for detox and heal your DNA you should be fine!

I do cayenne/habaneros regularly to boost metabolism and for extra c vitamin.

Look into adding berberine to the protocol!

And, the most powerful

GO detox is w horseradish!

https://siriusispodstruje.substack.com/p/graphene-oxide-detoxification

...with H2O2 as a booster!

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
Mike's avatar
Mike
Feb 9, 2024

Thanks for your efforts and documentation Matt. I know it’s a daunting task. I’m glad you report as you find but I’m always looking for more corroboration of what resource and environmental factors these things require. Knowing that we can begin to counter more effectively. The city vs countryside is intriguing. Was this suburbia? Industrial scale farmland? More natural area interspersed with farms, national forest or wild game lands nearby. I think emf is pretty ubiquitous now but have a theory that high biomass natural areas absorb much of the nasty stuff and can counteract to some extent.

Good find on the Stone ginger wine. I’ll try that.

I’m using sodium citrate at 2g per day. Admittedly a small dose. I could do more now that I’m use to it. I supplement pretty heavily also. Primarily for immune boost and heart/blood support. Trying to mitigate history of cancer and heart/stroke issues in my family. Try to get outside as much as possible. When I started the Na3C6H5O7 I had light pain in my joints but that’s gone away now. I feel much more flexible now.

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