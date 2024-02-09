Did another road trip around some country areas and discovered their blood is not as bad as city blood. Probably due to lifestyle and less emf. Probably 6 weeks or so behind city blood. Also there were a few with significantly better blood, nearly like before the scam.

What have I seen that give people good blood so far?

Those on a peroxide protocol, drinking 2 to 3 drops of 3% twice a day.

Cayenne pepper protocols. Look them up.

Hard to believe, but the stones green ginger wine.

CDS

Other than a few objects that we all have, I saw a lot of blood like this.

A smaller % with city like blood and most of the following pics are from them.

An object with huge polarity. Sputnic.

Bubbles, but not orange with gel and blood.

Some very large objects.

Fiber in gel.

Branching “fat head” fiber

A different view of a fiber.

A bat.

I picked up a few old nikon scopes. One had uv / epi flouro capability. Shots below are what came out in urine from Sodium Citrate using that scope.

Looks almost like aluminum.

Crystals, vitamin c maybe, darkfield.

same crystal types - but with epi flor.

Below was of interest as by focusing down through the layers it appears that the objects on top are linked underneath like a kids join the dots puzzle. I like this machine.

Trying to see one of the red dots in the blood with it.

And while a distorted view of the blood here ( I like the art potential tho) it may help further down the track after I read the instruction books.

The 7 bar beast, 4 months later and its still there. Some of the other chips from the blood have dissolved into rectangles full of dots, but not this one. Must have been fully formed.

A nest of small bubbles / cells? manufactured by this object in the blood.

I revisited the contact lens with different scopes. That was an eye opener too. Big changes. The thing below was formed in the exact center of the lens.

This is the edge of the lens.

This is what the branching growths that my ph recognized as code turned into.

And this. ( I like the Mayan eagle head at the top..)

Fiber. The light ones are natural (bloodworms) and the dark one is a cbd. It also shows up the hidden elements in the gel bubbles as per lower LH corner. I have some good shots of that for another day.

Unfortunately I am still struggling to upload video which is frustrating to say the least. Some very good time lapse stuff to show when I do.

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Below. One I could upload. My best guess is still xenobots. Watch that doco in my notes called “biology today” by the guys that proudly make them. Its a big eye opener.