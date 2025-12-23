What’s inside our red blood cells today? Here’s a few chopped in half and smeared, exposing the guts. RBG plus yellow dots.

That may explain this view of these unstained red blood cells? These cells all look similar under darkfield.

So many questions still to be resolved….

I had a large amount of new findings to post here but will take the opportunity to have a break instead.

Sadly it seems that most of the people telling the whole truth won’t be found on substack for much longer.

Those who have subscribed will get an email earlyish next year.

Followers wont receive an email notification as I don’t have the contact details. If you are a follower and want to get updates you will need to subscribe. I will keep the subs open until the end of January for this purpose.

Reading of the problems of those who accepted payments via stack makes me grateful that I never accepted any $ here - what a trap for so many.

I am thankful for the fact that I was not censored here (perhaps a tad suppressed though) and that the quality of comments showed a lot of intellect is still out there. The removal of my posts and notes was done by myself in support of those who are losing access to content they have paid for (myself included..) and the authors being shut out of their own accounts with a harsh form of punitive damage maliciously added.

The only other media I currently have is below and being an optimist I will retain this stack for now, hoping for future change. I may even do one last super post here of the best shots and videos, but without the commentary, and just call it blood art. Those who know, know…

mattsmicroscopy on telegram

ttps://t.me/+MFaHQZ1GGUMyYjg9

Apologies for not having comments on this post.

The falling of Australia and the UK is just the start. We should expect similar everywhere, as Lockstep shows.

Seasons tidings and gratitude to all that have supported the spreading of truth as seen and perceived by just an ordinary bloke.

M.

Share

Share matt’s microscopy