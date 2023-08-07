This came yesterday from the same young fella that my main graphene pic came from.

x 2k approx.

X 400.

x 1k

x 2.5k

x 3 k

x 4k

He had way less graphene this time. I had suggested that just taking as much vitamin C as possible (to bowel tolerance) is what i had tried. He said he had eaten humongous amounts of mandarins since. I was as amazed to see how little he had after only 3 or 4 weeks, and the fact he had just used fruit, as i was by the massive amount he had prior.

Proud of this Man being open to see for himself and to have a crack at trying something. Gave him the scope and he searched for himself to see.

I have seen many crystals before in the blood fluids but never these types - perhaps they are Vitamin C? i dont know and if there are any pros out there that can comment it would be appreciated.

At least these are real spikes, not cgi ones.

Most pro’s use the objective size to describe magnification. These would all be labelled x 40 if i did that. Personally i prefer Actual or Real magnification as above for the simple reason you are not left wondering if you need to add x10 , x15 x 20 or x25 for the eyepiece plus multiple that by software magnification etc.

I would be just another professional making things hard to understand for the simple majority of we laymen. I think we have had enough of that to date.

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