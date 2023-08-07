matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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RALOS's avatar
RALOS
Aug 7, 2023

Matt, if you type in Vitamin C crystals, you're images actually indexed on duck duck go already. At the bottom of the page one images are 3 of your images, already indexed. seems google and others like substacks. https://duckduckgo.com/?q=vitamin+C+crystals&t=opera&iax=images&ia=images&iai= But yep it's a vitamin C crystal.

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4 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
David Nixon's avatar
David Nixon
Aug 7, 2023

Agreed

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2 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
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