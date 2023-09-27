Above, the difference between a carpet fibre and the morgs, spot the difference?

Human blood in reasonably good form being transported through a gap into what appears to be a gel bubble whereupon it instantly congeals. I don’t pretend to fully understand the mechanism of action only that this shouldn’t occur in our blood. Its very wrong on many levels, including the gel and fibre being there in the first place..

…………………..

Below is an older capture of a similar electrical / polarity type event. ( From previous post )

This video answers a few questions.

We have all seen how the blood seems to be attracted to one side of these “modern anomalies” and absent from another or perhaps from and end when looking at blood.

This reaction has not been captured in real time before that I know of.

It was a lucky capture as I was just scanning the blood at a low mag when I saw it start. It took me a few seconds to realise what I was seeing and to start recording it. It happens fast and ends fast.

The funny thing is that this is sheep’s blood, having just killed one and thought why waste the opportunity to look at the blood. Strange habits occur when you take up microscopy :).

It takes a few viewings to fully comprehend what is happening. Its not normal, that’s a fact.

A surprising fact is the distance this effect takes place at. Even blood cells at the outer edges of view are effected. Also there ones that are “sucked under” or the surface tension is released some how...

I imagine the exact same effect is happening in some form in our blood too and would love to see someone capture it at a better resolution. As said, this was a very opportunistic grab. ( guess I got that as above, but still without the ability to focus properly for some reason..)

…………………

I do like to post anything I see that I havnt’t seen elsewhere and the videos below also classify as that. Blood passing through a gap with air bubbles? on either side.

Could also imagine this small obstruction in a vessel..

As its constricted, shows the flexibility of the RBC’s well.

As it slows down and goes a but gluggy. rather it didn’t travel like this in my capillaries..

Share

Share matt’s microscopy

Leave a comment