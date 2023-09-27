matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Stephan Dubeau's avatar
Stephan Dubeau
Sep 28, 2023

Hi Matt, I want to thank you very much for the great work you're doing, it's so needed!

First, I want to tell you that I passed on the message to Tony P in one of your videos where you said "Thanks, Tony P, you're a real stud!" That got a big laugh lol.

Now, I had seen Dr. Ana post where she pulled some blood and let it sit there and saw the polymer in the blood. I decided to do the test for myself and since I'm a health coach and I take every possible supplement you can imagine and I didn't get the you know what, so I figured I wouldn't have any of that stuff in it.. To my shock, there was a lot of it in it. In a 10 ML syringe, after drying up the material, I was left with 180 mg of this polymer. (You can pull on it like a rubber band!) Now, with the amount of fluids in one's body, (around probably 60 L in my 87k bodyweight) multiply that 180 mg per 10 mil, and it means I have enough rubber in me to open up a rubber shop.

So I decided to buy a microscope., A low-end, brightfield microscope from Amazon, which I tried to adapt with a homemade darkfield filter, with relative success. And of course, I saw in my blood everything else I saw in all these posts. Absolutely shocking! No need to have studied live blood microscopy to understand how crazy that is.

Now, I would love to be able to understand better what's going on in the blood, but I don't have the time to go in-depth and take a course and buy a real high-level microscope to do live blood analysis. I have tried to reach out to some live blood analysis people here, but like most people in all fields that relate to health, they seem to be more interested in keeping the status quo and don't wanna make waves so they can keep trying to make a living instead of addressing what is really facing us. So I've been trying to find resources online where I could learn live blood, microscopy, as well as dry blood, but I haven't found it yet. Could you or someone here help me out with some links to resources to learn more about it? I would love to be able to keep track and post what I'm seeing and document any interventions that would be helping. I have ordered two devices from Tony P. They're coming next week. I can't wait to try them! My Energy has been going down by the week no matter what I do....

Another question I have is that since everything is contaminated, what do you think of getting EDTA or vitamin C, IV injections then? (I tested some intramuscular magnesium vial, and it had the stuff in it, of course.)

OK, thanks very much, everyone. Godspeed.

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14 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
FM8's avatar
FM8
Sep 27, 2023

As always excellent work

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2 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
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