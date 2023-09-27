2 unique videos of the Reaction of the blood to a fibre.
It does look like polarity is involved. Also some videos that show single file blood transport similar to how it should travel through your capillaries.
Above, the difference between a carpet fibre and the morgs, spot the difference?
Human blood in reasonably good form being transported through a gap into what appears to be a gel bubble whereupon it instantly congeals. I don’t pretend to fully understand the mechanism of action only that this shouldn’t occur in our blood. Its very wrong on many levels, including the gel and fibre being there in the first place..
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Below is an older capture of a similar electrical / polarity type event. ( From previous post )
This video answers a few questions.
We have all seen how the blood seems to be attracted to one side of these “modern anomalies” and absent from another or perhaps from and end when looking at blood.
This reaction has not been captured in real time before that I know of.
It was a lucky capture as I was just scanning the blood at a low mag when I saw it start. It took me a few seconds to realise what I was seeing and to start recording it. It happens fast and ends fast.
The funny thing is that this is sheep’s blood, having just killed one and thought why waste the opportunity to look at the blood. Strange habits occur when you take up microscopy :).
It takes a few viewings to fully comprehend what is happening. Its not normal, that’s a fact.
A surprising fact is the distance this effect takes place at. Even blood cells at the outer edges of view are effected. Also there ones that are “sucked under” or the surface tension is released some how...
I imagine the exact same effect is happening in some form in our blood too and would love to see someone capture it at a better resolution. As said, this was a very opportunistic grab. ( guess I got that as above, but still without the ability to focus properly for some reason..)
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I do like to post anything I see that I havnt’t seen elsewhere and the videos below also classify as that. Blood passing through a gap with air bubbles? on either side.
Could also imagine this small obstruction in a vessel..
As its constricted, shows the flexibility of the RBC’s well.
As it slows down and goes a but gluggy. rather it didn’t travel like this in my capillaries..
Hi Matt, I want to thank you very much for the great work you're doing, it's so needed!
First, I want to tell you that I passed on the message to Tony P in one of your videos where you said "Thanks, Tony P, you're a real stud!" That got a big laugh lol.
Now, I had seen Dr. Ana post where she pulled some blood and let it sit there and saw the polymer in the blood. I decided to do the test for myself and since I'm a health coach and I take every possible supplement you can imagine and I didn't get the you know what, so I figured I wouldn't have any of that stuff in it.. To my shock, there was a lot of it in it. In a 10 ML syringe, after drying up the material, I was left with 180 mg of this polymer. (You can pull on it like a rubber band!) Now, with the amount of fluids in one's body, (around probably 60 L in my 87k bodyweight) multiply that 180 mg per 10 mil, and it means I have enough rubber in me to open up a rubber shop.
So I decided to buy a microscope., A low-end, brightfield microscope from Amazon, which I tried to adapt with a homemade darkfield filter, with relative success. And of course, I saw in my blood everything else I saw in all these posts. Absolutely shocking! No need to have studied live blood microscopy to understand how crazy that is.
Now, I would love to be able to understand better what's going on in the blood, but I don't have the time to go in-depth and take a course and buy a real high-level microscope to do live blood analysis. I have tried to reach out to some live blood analysis people here, but like most people in all fields that relate to health, they seem to be more interested in keeping the status quo and don't wanna make waves so they can keep trying to make a living instead of addressing what is really facing us. So I've been trying to find resources online where I could learn live blood, microscopy, as well as dry blood, but I haven't found it yet. Could you or someone here help me out with some links to resources to learn more about it? I would love to be able to keep track and post what I'm seeing and document any interventions that would be helping. I have ordered two devices from Tony P. They're coming next week. I can't wait to try them! My Energy has been going down by the week no matter what I do....
Another question I have is that since everything is contaminated, what do you think of getting EDTA or vitamin C, IV injections then? (I tested some intramuscular magnesium vial, and it had the stuff in it, of course.)
OK, thanks very much, everyone. Godspeed.
As always excellent work