First a few pics.

We have seen these before in the blood. Capsule?

Blood. today.

Nice grouping here.

What was a surprise was that “it” (ai’s pronoon) also suggested, largely unprompted, that various PEMF modalities could be effective, essentially validating some of Tony P’s works and suggesting improvements. For experimentation we now have some new info and are combining these suggestions into our current work.

As there are so many differing mechanisms of attack on us where no one can really claim honestly to know them all , we are left with working out how to deal with what is known, plus what is assumed as correct from observational studies and personal anecdotal evidence. Personally I am feeling the best I have felt for a long time and am happy that I am on the right path, even continuing with many of my old habits now. My current list being used or to be are at the bottom of this post. Each to their own, hopefully after doing their own research as usual.

Clifford Carnicom has shown us that the fibers (morgs) can create the polymers. What is new is the incredible growth rate of these gels in our blood during the last year. Is it the morgs only or in combination with an injected upgrade plus a signal.? Only those who have released this on us all really know and they may not even fully understand the full ramifications. Recently Todd Callender interviewed a chemist who linked these gels with the turbo cancers and many of the most life threatening issues faced today. I found the information matched logically with we see here. An analysis is currently being carried out on the clots we find every day to compare them with the Hirschman clots. The evidence will fall where it falls.

Some now claim there are natural human made hydrogels. I have no idea if this is true or not but its news to the doc I spoke with who is up on most of this stuff. Like “microplastics” is this a new cover for what is now so obvious to anyone looking?

Many people here have volunteered / donated information, equipment, time, expertise, blood and other body samples, guinea pig status and other unasked for contributions. Its been a humbling experience in many ways and I feel a strong compulsion to stand up for them when they are attacked in any way and don’t apologize for that.

While its good that different research groups pursue different paths of exploration and mitigation independently of each other I don’t feel its my place to attempt debunks without replicating all the work they have done in their respective fields of research. Down under and under down under (AU / NZ) have always had a friendly rivalry, especially in rugby, but when the chips have been down the Anzacs always previously came together as they should (sheep jokes aside). Hopefully any parochialism can be put aside and we can work together again after pursuing different solutions to what we all face. In the meantime a wee bit of separation and competition is healthy and productive.

An example of being open minded would be the surprise I had a few days ago looking at some very clean blood and finding out that the only main thing the person had been doing to achieve this was using the masterpeace product for the previous 6 weeks. I am sure that I wouldn’t be the only one surprised by that result. Again , in body as opposed to on a slide result. Another was seeing the results of doing sodium bicarb, edta and vitamin C IV myself to see if I could replicate Dr Annas results knocking the bots over... yes I was skeptical for a few reasons, but the results surprised me, plus had other unseen effects like creating holes in the gels of a form unseen prior. More in the next post on that but it certainly appeared to vindicate that aspect of her work. I see what I see.

Recently we have added bits of kit like some Russian laser tech, function generators, spectrometry, scalar potentiator, PEMF, woods lamp, EBOO, an “old sparky chair” and other items to our testing regimen and had some fun along the way. Found out that if anyone offers to sit you in an exotic and expense chair that sends sparks into your butt and you crank it up to the max against recommendations that you should resist leaning forward if you are a bloke. It was worth it for the humor by then catching out someone else though. Sorry C, (not really).

Just like I trust open source software knowing that backdoors are not there and hackers can check it out, maybe its time to have open source science as this is something that we can all have input into and perhaps even funding transparency can be included. (Original idea for open source science project is Jamie Andrews.)

While trusting ai about as much as I trust “the papers” today there is a lot of info that can be learnt as long as a good dash of skepticism is retained. The ai used was the latest paid for version and it was only used to assemble and interrogate the papers that we had selected.

The end result of this was finding that the 532 nm green laser :

-disrupts silver and aluminum nano particles .

-degrades cesium and platinum nano particles.

-creates dissolution of nanoshells and graphene oxide .

-degrades and assist in the dissolution of (tissue engineering) of peg hydrogels. This is what we are currently seeing in a repeatable manner I believe.

For those saying they cannot find any papers supporting our work a good place to start would be searching for titles like this :

“Fundamentals of Laser-Based Hydrogel Degradation and Applications in Cell and Tissue Engineering” Seek and you shall find, unless opposed I guess.

Except: Overview of laser-based degradation in literature

(A) There has been a steady increase in the number of publications involving laser-based degradation of hydrogels and biomaterials over the past two decades. (B) Trends in the use of different biomaterials manipulated via laser-based degradation. (C) Categorization of publications based on biomaterial type and (D) application. The graphs represent (A, B) the number of publications or (C, D) percentages, that contain the terms ‘laser degradation’, ‘laser structuring’, ‘laser micropatterning’, ‘laser ablation’, ‘hydrogels’, and ‘scaffolds’ from searches using NCBI Pubmed, Google Scholar, and the ISI Web of Knowledge.

In this two-part review, we focus on laser-based degradation of polymeric hydrogels commonly used in cell and tissue engineering applications. In the first part, we introduce and discuss laser features and the mechanisms that govern laser-based hydrogel degradation. To provide readers with a basic understanding of achievable resolution and degradation efficiency, we divide the most commonly used hydrogels into three broad categories based on the dominant degradation mechanism at play: (1) synthetic hydrogels with low two-photon absorption, (2) protein-based hydrogels with high two-photon absorption, and (3) hydrogels containing engineered photolabile groups. In the second part, we review recent applications of laser-based hydrogel degradation in cell and tissue engineering applications and discuss the technical limitations and potential applications of this fabrication technique. Overall, this review aims to acquaint readers with the capability, limitations, and potential uses of laser-based degradation of biomaterials, so that it may be easily and widely adopted for these applications.

Other papers of interest that can give a deeper understanding for any interested parties have titles like these below . Many have now been wiped but can be found on the wayback machine perhaps or saved by someone in odd places.

1. Phosphorous-Doped Green-Emission Fluorescent Carbon Dots Sensing

2. Plasmonic Gold Nanomaterials as Photoacoustic Signal Resonant Enhancers for Cysteine Detection

3. Surface Plasmon Resonance of Nanoparticles and Applications in Imaging

4. Suppression of Surface Plasmon Resonance in Au Nanoparticles

5. Controlling the Nonlinear Optical Properties of Plasmonic Nanoparticles

6. Electrostatic Plasmon Resonances in Nanoparticles

7. Enhancement and Suppression of Surface Plasmon Resonance

8. Recent Advances in Wavelength-Division-Multiplexing Plastic Optical Fiber Technologies

9. Fundamentals of Laser-Based Hydrogel Degradation

10. Wavelength-Orthogonal Crosslinking of Hydrogels with Visible Light

11. Angewandte Chemie: Light-Activated Assembly of DNA Origami into Dissipative Fibrils

12. Plasmonics

13. Directed Light

14. Atom Optics with Laser Light

15. Vortex Laser Beams and Their Applications

16. Wave Optics

17. Wave Optics in Infrared Spectroscopy

18. Femtosecond Laser Pulses: Principles and Experiments

19. Mechanisms of Low Level Light Therapy (LLLT)

20. Spectra and Chemical Interactions

21. Ultrafast Laser Physics

22. UV Light: The New Probiotic

23. Lasers and Optical Systems

24. Surface Properties of Silica Nanoparticles Modified with Polymers for Polymer Nanocomposite Applications

25. Synthesis of Hybrid Silica Nanoparticles Grafted with Polymer Chains

26. Synthesis of ZnO Nanoparticles and Their Nanofluid Stability

27. Timeline to Advanced Nanotechnology - by Bruce Stephenson

28. Toll-Like Receptor 8 Agonist Nanoparticles Mimic

29. Tunable Optical Kerr Effects of DNAs Coupled to Quantum Dots

30. Unseen Hazards: From Nanotechnology to Nanotoxicity

31. Zetasizer Nano ZS User Manual

32. Gold Nanoparticles: Physical Properties – nanoComposix

33. Potential Adverse Effects of Nanoparticles in the Reproductive System

34. Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Architecture for Social Distancing During Pandemic

35. Assessing Nanotoxicity on 10-3-2014

36. NanoHybrids - Plasmonic Nanoparticles

37. Nanorobotics

38. Nanotoxicity: Dimensional and Morphologic Effects

39. Confessions of an Engineered Nanoparticle Piece of Mindful

40. Controlling the Nonlinear Optical Properties of Plasmonic Nanoparticles with the Phase of Their Linear Response

41. Development and Validated Bioanalytical Method for Quantification of Fats

42. Electrostatic Plasmon Resonances in Nanoparticles

43. Enhancement and Suppression of Surface Plasmon Resonance

44. BANDING NANO TECH RODS AND MOBILITY

45. Biolayer Interferometry and Surface Plasmon Resonance Comparison

46. Effects of Poly(ethylene glycol)-Grafted Graphene on the Electrical Properties of Poly(lactic acid) Nanocomposites

47. Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions

48. Summary of Hydrogel Quantum Dot Nanotechnology Characteristics

49. Suppression of Gap Plasmon Resonance for High-Responsivity Metal-Insulator-Metal Near-Infrared Hot-Electron Photodetectors

50. Quantum Noise Reduction in Intensity-Sensitive Surface Plasmon Resonance Sensors

51. Protein Corona Formation on Aluminum-Doped Zinc Oxide and Gallium Nitride Nanoparticles

52. Neurotoxicity of Nanoscale Materials

53. Nucleation of Plasmonic Resonance Nanoparticles

54. Optical Fibre Surface Plasmon Resonance Sensors Based on a Metallic Array of Sub-Wavelength Apertures

55. Poster on FEBS IMB NanoGenotox

56. Nanotoxicology Overview: Nano Threat to Susceptible Populations

57. Nanotoxicology: A Dimensional Perspective

……………………….

On research papers.

We are now seeing large scale withdrawal of many papers, some now shown as false and others because they are not false.

When trying to replicate what we fed into ai we found that it could not find many of the papers again. The beauty of having found so many papers that all correlate with one another was having some confidence in the accuracy (or honesty) of some.

Papers (even peer reviewed) are good for leads but graphic proof from experiments must be done to validate any these days.

Examples of this “in body testing” as opposed to “ on a slide” are the work with the lasers, and more recently with sodium bicarbonate, edta and vitamin C IV, triangles and toroidal fields , hydrogen and structured water, cds, scalar and other such tests.

Then there is this.

Harvard historian of science, Peter Galison (2004, p. 231), estimates that the volume of classified scientific research is five to ten times greater than publicly available.

( Thanks, Yet another Tommy)

…………………………..

A couple of before and after laser blood videos. They are not always this dramatic but there is always an improvement in general. Considering these videos are taken 20 odd minutes apart it and people see it for themselves I don’t know of any other process that can replicate this. Many good treatments may not show results for hours, days or weeks and are very subjective. This is not.

I am sure someone will say that “you can find good and bad blood on the same slide” and this is true. Its also one of the reasons that while we have countless examples I never bothered posting them. Also as a self confessed luddite I had major issues editing and posting videos. That seems to be resolved with some help from the tech guy_ thanks TG (stig?).

When we show people their blood we usually show from one side to the other so they get to see all for themselves. Most are very happy with the results and many have noticeable improvements in performance - usually the sportsmen types who are very aware of thier body performance. A couple of the below are such and I wish them success in their respective sports endeavors.

An example of what we show to people when giving an overview

We see a lot of good blood now as we have return people who have had prior laser treatments.

The work continues:

My blood today just prior to the sodium, edta and vitamin c IV. Considering age and bad habits including eating out often, working long hours (ie 13 hour overnight time lapse the night before), lack of exercise due to work, alcohol and tobacco use, largely meat and very high fat diet , sporadic lasering etc I am very happy with it today as its the best its ever looked. Yes I still have a few infected or synthetic cells, a few wonky ones plus a tad of gel. Other than a couple of drops of lugols and a squirt of peroxide in my am coffee each day it had been a few weeks since anything else and that was a sublingual laser for 15 minutes. I feel good both physically and mentally. The bad memory I had before all this so is not associated with todays bull dust, but could be related to coming from the 60’s.

……..

Of note recently was the massive improvement in the blood seen of a couple doing 10 < 20 minutes 2 x a day with a homemade cheap green laser with a stereo fiber connected to it that I made. It would now be at least 4 to 6 weeks after starting that protocol so quite the commitment made. Still monitoring that one, but we did go out to dinner to celebrate a well earned success story there by one of my favorite couples from down the line. Big thanks guys.

……………………………………………….

Do Blood cells now give birth to new cells? I have a question…

These clips are taken from a 13 hour time lapse with an old 1980’s? reichert biovar scope at 100x with a good 50 x eyepiece that I have waited 8 months for and 3x optical on the camera. You don’t necessarily need flash gear to see what’s going on or to catch something unique, just knowledge , skills, time and patience sometimes. All up cost including camera was under 2k ($usd). Sure for 15k I could have got a slightly clearer video but that’s not as important as getting the information about what’s going on. I cant encourage people enough - get a scope and contribute please. A few hundred $ scope can do it for a lot of the experiments and the people that should be doing it are not..

I wanted to see the degradation difference in what appeared to be the synthetic cells at top left ( smaller cells that appear to be spheres) and the assumed human cells bottom right. The above first video clearly shows another cell with a membrane breaking out through the cell via a forced opening. I felt like helping it out with an episiotomy at one point. The second video shows a wider view at normal time lapse speed ( one frame per 30 seconds).

The entire video may be loaded onto my telegram channel in a few days.

…………………………………

Update on dental anesthetics and mac address via blood tube mixing. Not one of the tubes produced a mac address so I should now try the main jab to see if I can replicate the same results seen in some videos on line.

What can we make of this experiment? Perhaps the tech in the dental anesthetic is only a base and only the conjab can use it to create the macs. I now see less people emitting and perhaps they need a top up of some form, moneybox jab incoming? (spellcheck did that! monkeypox is too new huh.)

………………………………..

Cells that appear to pass through a fiber. The ones referred to can be seen by fast forwarding and watching the cells in the top right hand corner of the center patch. I have no explanation for this one nor the 2 above.

…………………………………..

Sizes etc - one day I shall be more organized.

…………,.,……….

Some random info and thoughts.

In 21 and 22 I was in Australia. I wore a mask once over my chin but not my nose or mouth and a bandana once for something essential (meat). At the height of the madness when nearly everyone obeyed, I ignored. I never checked in anywhere. I largely went where I wanted and did get refused in many places but didn’t care. There were times when it was maybe 1 out of a hundred doing the same and it did feel sometimes as though you were hated and admired at the same time. Even the law who were being rather heavy handed then seemed to leave me alone as I would ignore them and walk off if they spoke to me.

From standing out in the street and approaching total strangers, pleading with them not to poison their kids, going into pharmacies and telling the girls not to poison people, to what I am doing today I feel OK that I have made at least a wee positive contribution so far.

It was a sunny afternoon at a protest meeting in the park in rural Australia one day in 2021 where I had 2 different sets of parents come up to me (that I didn't remember) thanking me for accosting them in town as they had been about to jab their kids, but decided against it after looking at some of the research I had provided them. Not only that but they were now total activists as well.

For the rest of that day I felt a bit better about the world and while I had had a few knock backs to say the least while putting myself out there in an uncomfortable position in those early days it all seemed worthwhile. I met their beautiful children too that day and afterwards sat in the shade of a tree and contemplated my philosophy on life and our collective responsibilities to all the kids, whoever's they may be.

It kept coming to me that we all think (I hope) of what we would be willing to sacrifice for a Childs life. I had made my choice many years previously so I wouldn't have to think before acting if ever presented with a difficult choice, even though the opportunity may never be presented. How often does that come about? What % of people are blessed with that special opportunity and what % just act regardless of cost? How many are socially too scared of rejection even if they know what is at stake to even approach strangers? I don't know but can only describe whatever small discomfort that I felt when approaching total strangers expecting anger and rejection as insignificant compared to the warmth I felt from those parents that day.

A few weeks after that I heard from friends that 2 of their pre teen kids ended up in hospital after the shots, one with spinal meningitis and the other with heart issues. Just sad, as the parents wanted to go overseas for a holiday hence jabbing their kids. They could not go anyway as the kids were too sick…

In 23 I spoke to an older Italian gentleman in Australia and he told me at that time he was standing outside the school gates doing the same thing. How different would the situation be today if others had spoken up like him, over any perceived discomfort? I had previously met a real Man and his Lady at a local protest and had suggested we go to where they were shooting people up and let them know they were about to be poisoned. The organizers noticed, as I wanted to rally a few others and they quickly organized everyone to go elsewhere. But I had met 2 more people who understood that we have to stand up and take more than “silent” action.. Rare kindred spirits for sure. I had the same feeling when I watched Eric from FM8 presenting in a public forum on video. Respect earned from uncomfortably taking action when others were silent.

………………………

A very big part of the agenda is to instill a sense of helplessness on the masses as well as "the white hats will save you so YOU don't need to act yourself". No, we have to act. To do the opposite of everything they want is our only method of success. The agenda is implemented at local body level and this is where You can make a difference. Waking people up with “anti vax “ stuff probably wont work as well as explaining the threat to their private property via local government implementation of agenda 21 and 30. Also these agendas are official and not hidden - there is no “conspiracy theory” here as there own documents can be shown. David Hughes works are the best I have seen for a logical and succinct presentation of the process that’s been taken over the years to implement this, great work.

The opposite of globalism is localism - that’s our strength and why they want division in any form. Such an old strategy and tactic, but still effective today.

Phone people in person as much as possible instead of txt, email, etc. Even better, go see people in person where possible.

Organise a small, multi skilled, tight knit local group and forgo any shyness you may initially feel. Its also time to tell the older kids what’s up so they are prepared mentally for the inevitable challenges they will face.

………………………………..

My personal current list of things I have seen work in some way, done sporadically or when remembered or that I will do as a future test on myself..

lasers, a variety, but mainly 532.

peroxide

lugols iodine

cds, mixed with lemon juice, tonic water and gin.

sodium bicarb, edta and high C, IV

cds and ivermectin combo - it worked for me before clearing up my serum.

sodium citrate, but balanced with magnesium and potassium - thanks Clifford and Karl

thieves oil or similar partial mix - thanks Hildegard , M and S.

cayene pepper

pure gut, defense and flow (commercial product)

boron

various frequencies and forms of, from research

fulvic, humic, lactic, tannic and other acids

Hydrogen water - consistent improvements in blood seen by those doing it. Get a unit. Sportsmen seeing good results in performance with it too. Like anything else start gradually perhaps.

structured water - last week a lady came in that only used structured water as her anti gel medicine and wanted to see if it worked. I have to say that I was skeptical again as surely it couldn’t be that simple. She was the 3rd person to spin essentially clear liquid serum (and yes David N, she was the lady we were going to visit one year ago at Kumeu, but never got there). This is a natural underground water that also has a ph of 9.5 and ph certainly seems to play a large role in all this madness.

Far IR saunas

pembf ( pulsed electromagnetic bifilar field) triangle and toroidal field fan. I have recently done this over my lower intestines to see what it can produce from the rear end, not putting pics up yet or maybe never..

laser cube. Our last experiment with scalar showed me some measurable evidence and again this is for another day.

EES scalar - I have seen both good and bad results from scalar and it depended on whose system was used. The EES showed good results especially the operators blood who basically lived in it.

homeopathics - one of the 1%ers of clear serum showed me that can work ( by using scalar to create the medicine used though)

green ginger wine - thanks stones, and no I don’t get a commission unfortunately

home grown tobacco

zeolite, but a very special one, mordenite, one of the 40 natural ones and the only one that doesn’t break down in liquids. There are hundreds of man made ones too.

eboo, when I can afford it

methelene blue in a mix.

laughter - it certainly doesn’t hurt.

That’s just off the top of the head for now.

…………………….

Most serious and committed detox I have seen so far. This Lady grew 2 lumps on the kidney meridian and produced solid gel from a finger prick test in one lump, seen as the hole in the right bump. The cover slip could not squash it as it was so dense.

Gel growth in brightfield

With added bubbles of something in the now blood soup.

Normally gel growth looks like this: (in bright field)

This was the holes appearing in the gel growth that I had not seen previously but saw after the sodium bicarb, edta and high vitamin C IV. (darkfield)

Someone who had fasted so had no chylomicrons in the serum.

A low level of gel in the blood spins nearly clear but the formation still shows and this will set still.

Chylomicrons in bubbles with Brownian motion? I don’t think so. Someone fasting so no chylo’s. Bad filmography but another piece of the puzzle for someone.

Just another example of the colors changing with different depths in the serum.

Art pic, high gain, fiber / blood.

Final note: is this a possible art pic or more representative of what’s being done to humanity today? Open to polite suggestions here. Fiber, blood cells and gel, getting connected?

Share

Share matt’s microscopy

Leave a comment