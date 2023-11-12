A Te Kauwhata trip y chip. The lines are from taking a pic of the monitor screen but the “artifact” was definitely in the blood.

The 4 bubbles were all like the one outside to start.

Some clearly demarked 6 sided structures.

Another new unwanted guest in the blood.

A group of 9 crystal structures forming.

Someone recently offered to identify anything I couldn’t. Hopefully they know what this segmented one is.

Small, but still a chip in the blood.

I occasionally see objects this deep aqua color. See a similar color in the contact lens. Connections are everywhere with this crap.

Zoom in on the red dot, different, raspberry?. Anyone recognize that?

Something I haven’t seen before in the making.

More “raspberries” plus added green dots.

? gel bubbles in gel. Different types? Plus a new form.

At first glance OK, but when you know there shouldn’t be anything inside the cells….

For a break - In an empty 00 Gel capsule. Possible Trichrome (plant matter) , not a hydra, even though at first glance it looked like one.. Still out of place in medical stuff.

Then someone gave me this sample from a Vitamin B12 oral med…

Te Kauwhata continued.

5 fibres forming from 5 bubbles in one pic.

The sheer number of different forms is staggering today.

Thank you Ladies and Gents for your excellent country hospitality, food, beverages and blood donations. m.

Fibre hunting on a larger scale in venous blood. There’s 3..

Graphene sheet laying on a fibre in blood.

Plant like fibre in blood.

Below all in a one day soft contact lens flattened on a slide with some of the labelled silicon hydrogel solution included. Its about time people understood that neither silicon nor hydrogel should be on or in our bodies. This stuff incorporates both and the eyes lead straight to the brain.

Wrapped around the edge of the lens itself. We have seen these same things in the blood.

A docking chip with some recognized schitzo dot action. 3 crystal types here alone.

Then there was this growth that appeared around the lens. It git weirder after this…

A tip.

It appears that the phone “recognises” it and suggests a scan..

And when scanned it suggests extracting text..

I am 100% sure this is just an anomaly and the lens “growth” could not possibly be anything to do with creating a biometric iris scannable barcode or any such conspiracy feerista crazy thing. But if true, it wouldn’t surprise me any more than someone suggesting the worlds largest democide is well and truly underway and those 5% left will be trans humanist slaves to some diabolical AI matrix bs system.

The chip was still forming when I last saw it. Will see what it became after a few days soon.

This has been just some of what I have seen in the last week and there’s lots more I could draw on.. Just posting what I see = you make the calls for yourselves. Head on a swivel I suggest.

