Fibers.
All normal today, just the colored lights, in a fiber, in our blood. 1.
From this one. 2.
A different view. Zoomable. 3.
Cocked up a depth stich of same, but liked it. 4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Fibrorgy.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Triffid.
Blood Cells.
1.
2.
3.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Join the dots.
11.
12.
13.
Gel. 1.
2.
3.4.
4.
Edge of a slide.
Closer.
Other odds.
1.
2.
3.
4/.
Is that a gold dot?
Skin.
1.
2.
Something new coughed up.
And the work with light continues to go well, update next post. Thanks for being here.
Hi Matt , have you been noticing parasites in your blood samples?
I’ve been doing hundreds of hours researching, and come to the conclusion that especially in the last 4 years infestations have increased dramatically, as they can be anywhere in the body it’s very alarming, Drs and Specialists are ignoring them and there’s alot of really concerning health issues popping up that are likely to parasites. Thanks in advance.
Any app or device comes with terms of service…if humans are being made apps and devices, where is all the legal disclosure?