matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pirate Studebaker's avatar
Pirate Studebaker
Mar 30, 2024

There are many benefits to tobacco and nicotine and "they" well know it. One is the blocking of fluoride in the brain. It's no coincidence in the US widespread fluoridation of municipal water supplies began at precisely the same time as anti-smoking campaigns. Nicotine blocks many things from passing through the blood brain barrier. Nicotine patches are now routinely prescribed to people with "long covid".

The same with alcohol. Why does anyone think traditional tinctures are always in alcohol? It isn't only to preserve the ginger or other ingredients. You could use oil as a preservative as easily. Or brine or vinegar. It's the medicinal properties of alcohol.

Speaking of salt. Why did "they" go on a huge anti-salt campaign? We now have all sorts of salt deficiencies that cause heart disease and clotting and many other things. While grotesque "table salt" may be detrimental, sea salt and earth salts are highly beneficial and without them we die. Our blood flow depends on salts. Magnesium and potassium are used by our bodies in literally thousands of functions.

You are the salt of the earth. What do people think this means?

My people perish for lack of knowledge. WE ARE SO STUPID...and arrogant. Deadly combo.

Most importantly (to me) - WHY DO PEOPLE KEEP LISTENING TO EACH OTHER AS IF IN AN ECHO CHAMBER INSTEAD OF GOD'S WISDOM?

The eclipse is coming. People are being told to go outside and record the "sounds". As many as possible for a "study" being organized by NASA. Yeah....let's all go outside with our phones and hold them up to the sky and "record" the "sounds". That's the ticket....

Thanks for your work, matt. God Bless everyone.

Reply
Share
9 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
Mar 30, 2024Edited

What a freaking fantastic post!!! Will read it again and again...so much info and right up my alley - smoking, drinking - never thinking of tomorrow, but more aware than ever - love the three days off hack!

And the payload vid, which I posted last March, I think? so glad to see that you posted it! Really important, since the nano caps carry all kinds of unknown and exotic payloads, which is way beyond just the nano capsules...I'll add it here since it has the NASA leaked doc and Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars.

https://divadrops.substack.com/p/nanosand-payloadsand-head-fakes

And the poisoning goes way back to the Quell Project, which I am inspired to work on again - it's an old draft that I need to finish.

As for smoking - as a singer I had to curb my love for tobacco for so many years. Quit on and off - and curb it constantly depending on my workload as a vocalist. I had it down to a science. But I always smoked pure tobacco - I knew long ago, that the added poison chemicals (over a thousand) were the problem and not the tobacco. In fact it is diabolical and should have sounded the alarms long ago, for anyone who looked deeply, that they want us dead or sick. Pick your poisons wisely?

And the music frequencies...unreal...indy artists are the way to go...

I'll have to restack this fabulous post with some additional info...thank you so much...

and...I'm going to hip to hyperlinking your links. I wasn't on it early on and Sage pilled me about how to do it...so, here's the skinny...

after copying in the link to your substack text -

Highlight it - as though you were going to copy it

go up to the chain link box in the bar above and click it - in the box you copy the link

hit the link button and it is highlighted - and then anyone can open the link right from your link in the substack...

YW...thank yo again for this boring stack...LOL...not...so inspiring, albeit infuriating and soul-crushing.

LY madly!

Reply
Share
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 matt · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture