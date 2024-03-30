Hey it worked for mike myers, so don’t knock it.

Blue bloods huh.

And for the Ladies

Below. Todays blood is just odd.

A medication with todays common patterns. I have a notebook somewhere with them all written down and matched, but its taking a backseat at present to a higher priority.

That led to this. Just kicking off with something less serious today.

Going to post a few pics today as I cant even load a 1 mp video for some reason. They upload in 2 seconds but ss says there is an issue..

Protofibers seem to start with an alignment of dots.

Rods like a bar code, sometimes colored bars.

The build stops when the blood dries.

Every post has to have a bluey. Club?

I was seeing a lot of cell ghosting where the cell membrane lights go out, especially in the latest phenomena, now I am noticing old dead blood cells lighting up, but that must be a part of my delusional parasitosis kicking in because that would signal re animation or franks stein stuff. Seems to happen when in those pesky air bubbles too, like below.

I did find a positive note to the denser gel bubbles that gobble healthy cells up and destroy them though. I have a good video of them un rouleauxing the blood at a distance prior to gobbling them. They must have a very high negative polarity in them or their membranes that they can impart to the cells at such a distance. Videos forthcoming if I can upload again sometime.

The polarity effect seems to go un noticed it seems. The only extreme examples I know of are the 2 videos I previously posted of the fibers effect on the blood when they suddenly release a charge, or at least that’s my take on it.

The start of A1?

A few dotted cells were there with the HBalls, second clue..

On Organoids, Thanks Kim.

https://wwwhttps://www.brighteon.com/0d65c026-126f-4937-984a-9d9913fce1d6?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email.cell.com/iscience/pdf/S2589-0042(18)30062-2.pdf

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41378-022-00451-6

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/admi.202300550

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9720174/

https://spectrum.ieee.org/organoid-intelligence-computing-on-brain

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41378-022-00444-5

Note* I see some calling the dots micro robots. I don’t think so as I emp’d the heck out of a slide of them and it appeared to have no effect. Still think its xenobiology and optogenetics plus add in the organoids (above , Thanks Kim) as a starter. What we now have seems to go against every old allopathic model of disease I have ever heard of.

Also, regarding the many claims that you cant see graphene in the blood - as in my previous post - graphene in the blood its so easy to prove, just buy some lab grade rgo, put it in some blood then look with the scope. I should do it again under different circumstances but don’t have time for now.

Naming rights.

I haven’t claimed them before with any discovery but I do here now for a reason. I hereby proclaim this new collection of a new large variance of blood cell aberrations as a group - Syndrome A1 ( close enough to the truth too - AI ), as opposed to disease x.

First the whole x thing has been done by titter and musky who is neuralink and not our friend. Also you can’t pre name a disease that you haven’t found yet as the who and all the other tits have tried to do, and I cant see them admitting or saying they made it in order to claim they were first, though that would be kinda funny..

The small hairy balls which I now have were the first sign for me, hence their importance. If you fail the Rorschach test that’s on you.

After first seeing this a few weeks ago I have checked my blood regularly to see if any of the new components show up in the area of interest on the slide. Yesterday the first sign of A1 showed up in mine. It was the small hairy balls. This will now allow me to monitor the progression. It may not be the same with everyone but we will find that out in time.

The specific area that this shows up is where the blood serum now runs ahead of the cells after putting the cover slip on. lots of bots seem to run with this serum along with odd cells. Coming back from that edge, a lot of cell ghosting starts and this is where you will find it for those interested. It also seems to follow channels into towards the center of the slide. At very low mag it also shows as a progressively whiter area. Note - this is not the dreaded edge of the slip.

Videos I couldn’t upload for whatever reason? I can load a picture though as below.

Cells with the same mark have already been posted by my friend Silvia in Lapland and it is only a small part of the whole but will have obvious significance for many, probably more than is due unfortunately..

In 2 weeks I have now seen 7 plus people with the same blood which includes all the previous elements in the last 2 posts and some also incorporating new elements. Now up to 18 odd new blood items that match this same phenomena.

Personally I don’t think it is transmissible in the traditional sense.

Also by my rough calculations from the last few weeks bloods there is probably around 5 < 20 % of the population, at least in my city, already walking around with this in their blood. Too late to do the whole distance, masks, lockdowns, forced / coerced medical assistance and other BS I reckon but no doubt they will try it on. If this is the next big thing then we have a lot of work to do. Others around the world will probably be seeing similar and will be showing it soon. Half don’t seem to have symptoms. This could be because its only in a small proportion of the blood at present, but we don’t know.

My call would be something along the lines of the payload video below, this collection being released by the towers where and when “it / AI algorithm ” or they want. If this could have been done via the phones or the satellite capabilities then logically they wouldn’t have needed the towers so badly.

For those who haven’t seen “payload” yet - I had my doubts about it at the time because its such a slick production but after seeing the last 2 weeks bloods tend to see it as more credible. Make of it what you will. There are 2 and this is the second one.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPwcZw7F7ast/

While I was going to wait for more confirmation and further cultures and testing , I heard a man who I respect say that we should not hold anything back today. The symptoms were tiredness mainly, one of whom thought he had just had pneumonia. They all have areas of good blood as well.

If this was any sort of an Old normal disease then there might have been a couple of the same infections in the blood and perhaps this would be seen in others with a similar sickness or symptoms. This is not. Personally I have no doubt that this is the work of technology as I have seen enough to satisfy any doubts I had previously. Others will surely differ and I welcome that.

Also I can’t think of any traditional disease mechanism that would have such a mixed bag of tricks to it.

Here is a picture of a new item that showed up in the blood yesterday. It was approximately 1mm in diameter and developed on the slide over about 5 minutes into this. The outer membrane was made of dots.

Very similar to what we have seen in some of the meds lately. Another one showed up later in someone else that was a tad more oblong. Is it another component? Not sure.

There was also this. The bright lights went out one by one and left these dots behind in a common new pattern.

We hear portents of something big happening soon and pcr testing being set up again in certain locations to be ready ( almost like its another planned event). I didn’t think they would run with the same scam again but I have been wrong often so no surprise if they do. I find myself wanting to be wrong more and more with each passing day. Not how I thought it would be, as like most I used to enjoy being (mostly) right.

Another reason to put this up ( and my own theories ) now is I am not the only one thinking that we are slowly being throttled on Stack. The difficulty in trying to load even small videos of certain things when able to load much larger ones in the same format as an example. Who knows when this freedom of speech will end.

Below, more of the new normal.

A massive number of wbc’s that were there to attack a fiber plus the obvious polarity effect ..

A different view of the ends of a fiber in the blood.

Interesting video here, Start at 45 minutes in if short on time. When you see what they could do ( and told us about) 20 odd years ago it doesn’t leave much to the imagination to think what’s possible today.

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Some of my favorite older studies seem to be being removed - here below is a direct viewable link that works for one. This is a part of my disgraceful conduct and self discrediting writings as a survival strategy and anti censorship tactic - not sure if it will always work but I’m still alive and able to post most of what I see so will continue with it. If you read the link below you will see the mucus membrane theory I have re nano particles being breathed in included. Who would dare say that smoking could help protect you from lung cancer. Please read and understand it and dig deeper before commenting on it. I have.

They wouldn’t show us coal miners lungs and claim they were a smokers surely? That’s got to be a bald ass lie! Like the guy they put on the fag packets they claim died from smoking -until his family pointed out he actually died from aids - that we also know now was an even bigger lie and he probably died from fouchis azt poison.

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comment from 13 years ago here in the below link, some of us were a tad ahead of time huh. Not all correct btw, like micky jackson outliving us or us wanting his mask :) perhaps, but more people today would probably understand why we didn’t trust doc’s and grubbermint even back then. Not so sure about the alcohol either unless its ginger tincture / wine. I think there are a few more people today who now understand that the govt’s are not your friend.)

On the GGW, I had another testimonial come in as to the benefits of the ginger tincture in reducing symptoms. I had run out last week and stopped my intake and it could explain my small hairy balls appearing so I will be off today to restock myself as soon a I finish this wee post. I should note here a snippet I heard on the radio one day that significantly changed my view on how to drink alcohol properly.

A caller rang in, angry because he was dying of liver failure due to moderate but continuous consumption of wine. he was pissed (npi) because he found out that if he had allowed a 3 days off period every 7 days his liver would have healed completely and he wouldn’t be dying. He then ranted that with all the govt and medical mafia messaging about alcohol that was the one thing he needed to know and that info had never been put out publicly to his knowledge. I did see the humor in how people could ever think the govt was their friend and had their best interests at heart though. Another one that has not read or understood history I guess. It changed the way I drink as it made sense.

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Capricorn · 13 years ago

it's typical



It's typical how "non-smoking believers" are quick to condemn and call names, instead of doing own research and get some real knowledge. And how naive to trust corporate governments, who polluted the world with radiation, DU, oil spills and are pushing deadly vaccines and pharmacy ( No 1 killer in US - iatrogenic diseases), that in this one case they act differently and really care only about our health!



Oh, wake up! Attacking smokers proves exactly that certain connections in your brain are dead already and like religious fanatics, you'd attack anybody who doesn't share your limited beliefs. More non-smokers die of cancer these days, than smokers and this is a fact. It's just easier to put the blame for environmental toxins on individuals and divert the attention from the real culprits.

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https://www.sott.net/article/226999-Smoking-Helps-Protect-Against-Lung-Cancer

or the censored version…..

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/F8nnw2tnXp9thttps:/www.sott.net/article/226999-Smoking-Helps-Protect-Against-Lung-Cancer/

Ain’t history great? Does it make sense now?

95% of scientists and Doc’s agree that jabs are good, and the other 5% are censored.

A Wise Man Once Said...



...Moderation in all things (including moderation).

Warning - if you click the first button below you will see many lies and horrible things, plus may even throw up your last meal.

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