The common growth pattern we see now of these new “air “ bubbles in the blood. More on this following.

All notes and descriptors always refer to what’s below them. M - means me. This post is a large mish mash of various notes and items I have saved or set aside for a rainy day, plus some new stuff. Happy hunting.

M - Below - This has been posted elsewhere but is worth putting up again for those who haven’t seen it before.

The actual NASA title was “Future strategic warfare 2025, Bots, Borgs and Humans welcome to 2025 AD. “ 114 pages. I would amend it to bots, morgs, borgs and transhumans for accuracy and what we see today.

And its still up on uboob too. Billy Hayes was probably one of the first infected with a morg like prototype in the 60’s and had direct knowledge of the 250 odd haarps around the world. Some great history in here with Clifford and Elana as well. Worth listening to.

M - Thanks Christina Garrard for the link through.

M -Free test - Interesting as I get harmonics kick in between 8 to 11khz . Does that tell me what frequency my tinnitus is running at? A good free home test.

https://onlinesound.net/hearing-test

M - Outraged again, thanks.

https://substack.com/redirect/5777ab0c-9b43-4508-8911-fa5d14b74ad1?j=eyJ1IjoiMmo3ODBkIn0.9qsD8nWbtnQwAUkJACY8Zf-VopZEF6s4fv4WIpF3N3k

The field of quantum optics also provides a basis for super-resolution and non-invasive, or less-invasive, imaging. These concepts may provide new types of microscopes for biomedical science.

Single-photon and photon-number-state detectors can be applied to DNA sequencing, tracking of enzyme activity, particle physics, dark matter searches, quantum networking protocols, and remote sensing with low light levels, e.g., advanced LIDAR.

Quantum sensors via quantum state tomography, quantum gate set tomography, and quantum process tomography may elucidate the behavior of quantum computer prototypes and components.

These sophisticated probes for materials and devices may lead to a better understanding of superconducting qubits, trapped ion qubits, NV centers in diamond, and other designer impurities in solid state materials.

M- Reading the above made me think “just give me a rife scope thanks”, so I can find just one elusive virus. With ai now any digital microscopy is suspect so I only trust what I can see optically. Would still accept one of those box ones if someone gifted it though after seeing what looked very much like a snake spine in the ropeworm on Dr Annas site.

M - Of interest recently was a lady who came in and tested a before and after wearing a red light only watch. Her blood was not better and in fact deteriorated after using it.

M - On gold nano particles. The link works and the voice isn’t the best, but the info is interesting on how they are made and work. Double click to view it.

M - From a comment on rumble. I like the thought of chlorophyll from mulberry leaves, also alkalinity, phpisstesting and salt, anyone know anything about the mulberry leaves? As to the rest, any opinions? I know some have strong debating points on the D at present. I don’t agree with it all but some of the info is of interest.

ContrastingPictures1 day ago

Dr. Robert O. Young To detox heavy metals and nanotechnology: 1) Become Alkaline. 2) Start hyper profusing Alkalinity drinking Sodium Bicarbonate. 3) Start drinking one shot glass of polyunsaturated oils. Like Hemp oil (Best) or Avocado oil. To: Help to build and strengthen the cell membranes. 4) Excercize Can create more oxygen and release more Carbon Dioxide which causes the stomach to release Sodium Bicarbonate. You need to have good circulation to prevent blood cloting. L-Argenine L-Orthanine L-Citraline ( sp?) Take all three. Literally helps to improve the circulation and prevent blood cloting. 5) Start drinking purified- ionized- Alkaline pure functional structered water. This will hydrolyze the cells. 6) Start testing the PH of your urine. Ideally it should be 7.0, if you are showing symptoms then 8.4 or higher 7) Get Sunshine 🌞 or if you need to supplement with D3 8) Start a plant based diet, start greening up your diet. Eat more greens, take liquid pure chlorophyll. ( from Grasses, spinach or Mulberry leaves ) 9)Get some Montmorillonite clay. You can also make a bath with the clay or Magnesium Sulfate or Himalayan Salt and soak in it ...and literally pull it out through the pores of the skin. 10.) Zinc picolenate 30 mg. 4 times a day. 11.) reduce vitamin C down to 60 mg. ( to prevent blood acidosis) 12.) Vitamin D 5000 units to 100,000 units. Magnesium Chlorite 13.) NaCl02 Removes the pathogens. Very gentle and effective.

M - a quote from Dr Corrin

“Now it might shock many people to learn of a case I heard of during the early Plandemic years of a woman in whom fully fledged, winged insects were literally growing inside her flesh. The wounds festered and bled, and when she inserted tweezers, she would discover weeping subcutaneous pouches from which she extracted living insects. Her body had been influenced in such as way as to produce “wombs” or incubators for insects to grow inside of. She remarked that, once extruded with the tweezers, these insects would look up at her pleadingly as though asking not to be killed. This case was from a file of persons suffering from Morgellon’s type pathologies.

When we consider the typical morphology of Morgellon’s fibers and also more recent photographs of wriggling, rod-like, synthetic polymer fibers that have been seen to emerge from the fingertips of some people, including unjabbed, we know for sure highly surreal and invasive experiments are being performed on us. It is not logical to reduce this phenomenon to nefarious human protagonists. Our entire species is under attack, and we better work very hard to figure out who and where the real perpetrators are.”

M - (Seems like more Docs are getting delusional parasitosis huh?)

Thanks Cris t for this , a bit late I know. Its not just the patent to look at, but the citations and non patent citations hold stacks of data and leads too - skim to the bottom of the pages.. (You might have to search for these ones.)

https://patents.google.com/patent/US11837302B1/en

US20140174927A12011-07-272014-06-26 Rashid Bashir Nanopore Sensors for Biomolecular Characterization ( just a coincidence or is it the same Rashid?)

Heerema, S.J., et al., "Graphene nanodevices for DNA sequencing," Nature Nanotechnology (2016) 11:127-136.

M - There are many out there who are saying that nearly every vitamin and medicine being sold is bad now for varying reasons. I personally don’t hold that view and still take some of them sporadically, but only after looking at them. Its obvious that many are poisoned today, even if they were good before. More on that for a future post.

M - A good find by PaulieG. More and more coming out on synthetic cells that they are working on. No one is letting on they are already in use though, yet.

https://www.nanowerk.com/news2/biotech/newsid=55293.php

M - Thanks Tessa for this one. What a great and positive lecture for today.

M - a worthy quote from Jeffry p lubina:

“Like I’ve repeated in past pots, I’ve no emotional attachments to the outcome of any contest, or scientific study or the realities of history, but I do get emotional about the lies that must be protected with punishing rules & laws, which are required for all historical frauds.

I simply desire honest science in full sunlight, fair competition and the truth, particularly when it comes to understanding the fraud of war, disease and the economics attached to all that fraud. So whether the debate is about the weather (the stupid war on climate), or the war on disease or terror, my only objective is understanding the realities of it all, with no emotional investments or beliefs with preconceived agendas attached to blood-money payoffs.”

Sabrina Wallace - I think she explains the tech well and shows people how to find the information for themselves. Her pdf’s should be downloaded by all for prosperity.

https://rumble.com/v4plv55-sabrina-splains-human-augmentation-and-darpas-n2-and-n3-programs.html

M - A real shite post - ropeworms , I think they are a part and parcel of this too and it makes sense with the unknown identification, gel / slime, links to morgs and other aspects. I look forward to finding out one way or the other and I have heard people discussing how they excreted them with coffee enemas ( Question here, is it possible you can drink enough coffee to get the same effect?, as that would please me) and others using a dry triangle over their lower intestines - Think I will try the latter shatter thanks.

https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation?paperid=113886

https://arxiv.org/pdf/1301.2845

M - Thought provoking work and the only work I have seen to associate ropeworms, autism, morgs, lymes, slime mold, microchannels, ibs, candida, crohn’s, hair loss, mites and even Caribbean bugs hatching out of the associated stones in Russia after extraction. Sound familiar? I do wonder what the %’s would have been if people knew how to find / see morgs let alone where to get a proper diagnosis for lymes. Also of interest to me was the association with mycoplasma which is allegedly making a lot of our local kids sick at present.

Really liked the pendulum and egregores in the 2nd video the most though.…

Dr Anna’s post with the lady who had the echo scope is worth a look for those who haven’t seen it. It did look very much like a snake spine inside the ropeworm but I am not 100% convinced and will have to look at one myself out of interest one day.

M - Those clots and a good bit of research into them, regardless of individual beliefs about some claims.

Rubbery White Clots In Blood Exposed Copy 240902 091448 9.74MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Just to be different :) half dark field and half bright field time lapse of the gel growth. This was the most rapid growth I have seen to date and the total real time was only 15 minutes compressed to 30 seconds. This is the gel that appears to correspond to the contamination levels when the blood is centrifuged.

Along with what I call orange gobblers ( high polymer content bubbles that suck up and destroy healthy cells ) this video also shows what I have been thinking of as aromatics, but Sam has recently shown may be a form of gas.

For me those bubbles are the sign of a large gel / polymer loading in the blood. Dr anna has made the comment that while we may not see the gel after certain treatments, it will still be there. That may be correct but from my understanding I feel better off if its not visible as its probably not as much a threat in whatever form it takes while dissolved or unseen. Ron Norris has done good work showing many variables in the behavior of these gels with temperature and other aspects, all to be considered in the larger picture.

I have tested a lot of things and they have certainly not all had successful outcomes. The worst one was testing the massive dose of whisky and wine - that cost me a main arm vein that eventually disappeared, but was a success in that it shows what can happen if the fibers bunch up in a vein after a good binge drink. We know it was bunched up fibers as we managed to extricate a few bundles with a large syringe and needle, then put them under the scope. No blood came out and it took the full draw back with a 60ml syringe before those 2 bundles popped out by themselves. The clumps were large and visible with the naked eye. Happy to see them go away with the vein though. I am also open to many of the fibers being formed once outside the body and on a slide too.

I still have some cells that are possibly synthetic and that’s a separate issue to be worked on.

Not long ago this was my blood. The thick looking meniscus is due to the scope settings. A month of living normally saw it deteriorate a lot. Time for more experiments.

M - a bit of info on edta from chats.

It looks like sublingual EDTA may be more effective at "getting more in your system" fwiw but it also will react with metal amalgams in your mouth. This will likely increase your heavy metal body burden when it mobilizes those metals, so I would say do not try sublingual if you have metal in your mouth, like I do.

I will stick with oral pills but you need to make sure you are taking it effectively and not wasting it.

This is the Most Important thing about EDTA that many people neglect.... It is NOT just another vitamin and if you are taking it like one, you are probably wasting it.

You need to take oral EDTA Hours away from many other supplements or food, or many beverages like coffee with dairy. Thats why we sometimes fast for 3 days while taking EDTA, ALA, sodium citrate, bromelain and Vitamins C, D and E. Then you can be sure the EDTA is actually working.

From Arizona's EDTA Mistakes page:

"Calcium Disodium EDTA isn’t like most other supplements, and knowing how to take EDTA correctly allows you to chelate minerals from the desired areas, and not from the food you just ate. EDTA is a proven safe and effective dietary supplement that can chelate minerals and metals from the body, and by avoiding these common mistakes, you’ll know you are maximizing its effectiveness:

Mistake 1: Taking EDTA with meals or other medicine

EDTA and heavy metals are attracted to each other, the heavier the metal, the stronger the attraction. But EDTA also chelates indiscriminately, which means it’ll grab onto the first minerals it encounters. For this reason, you want to make sure you are taking EDTA about 1.5 - 2 hours apart from meals and other medicines/supplements. This allows your body time to digest and absorb the EDTA into your bloodstream with its full ability to chelate still intact."

https://arizonanatural.com/blogs/news-and-articles/3-common-mistakes-made-when-taking-edta-oral-chelation

And Really 2 hours is often not enough. You can still have coffee and cream residue in your stomach 2 hours after you drink a big coffee or sip it for an hour, as just one example.

So I personally fast for around 24 hours before I ever even take my first EDTA doses during our extended 3-day fast.

But if you want oral EDTA to Work, take it correctly... no matter what form you are taking.

Interesting - https://spectrum.ieee.org/biomedical-implants-battery-oxygen

I don't make recommendations as such and can only relay my observations as I am not a Doc, just an observant bloke. For the record and after looking at a huge number of peoples blood I can only say that the things I personally have seen that improve the blood so far are cds, peroxide, chelation, ozone, infusions, cayenne pepper, a manufactured combination product that is not currently on the market and now the green laser. Take that however you want. Please see my terms of service here on stack for any clarification if needed..

Kathleen Pimentel

Jun 9

I learned about it. Careful not to overuse because it is very good at metal detox. We still need certain minerals, etc. Also, note a new study came out that boiled water encapsulates microplastics. I've tried to just drink boiled water only when possible. Finding a good filter on to do list. Note: Cinnamaldehyde found in cinnamon disrupts luciferase and papain dissolves hydrogel, found from papaya fruit and seeds. I use pepper grinder with seeds over morning egg. This war on us is so overwhelming. Started a garden and growing potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, tomatoes. We can never trust the science/medical establishment. Resist🦅

Morgs 10 years ago….

10 years ago

Lemon Juice Test: If you rub lemon juice or lime juice on the skin of your hand, back or front, and then look at it through a jeweller's loupe you'll see it brings the fibres to the surface of the skin. Easy test if you want to see if it's in your body. Let the juice air dry, then 15mins to 30 mins later take a good look and you'll be surprised at all the stuff you see! I use this type of jewelers loupe as it has a little light to illuminate what you are seeing clearly and it’s very cheap to buy. 3 bucks or so. http://tinyurl.com/n5dljzp This loupe is also great for examining the fibres the build up at the bottom of the bristles of your hairbrush. The fibres are coloured red, blue, black and clear.

M. comment from 10 yrs ago from this early video on morgs. Videos still up.

I have been using a chitin synthesis inhibitor that in effect "punches holes" in the chitin layer of the exoskeleton of insects and other forms (such as candida yeast, what the chitin inhibitor is commercial sold for) and disrupts the ecdysone hormone process, killing the organism. I'll let you know what the results are. I've just finished a 45 day treatment and have seen a reduction on Morgellon's outbreaks. More later.

On sizes.

Another false claim being made a lot is that we cannot see nanotech with our scopes and i have posted a link in my notes that proves this false but have also included it again below.

M - Here - FYI, If you listen from 40 minutes to 47 minutes you will hear a man working with this tech explain why the nanotech we see is actually up to 2 micrometers cubed. That's what we can all see so easily with normal darkfield scopes properly tuned.

rumble.com/v55mbo6-no-we-will-not-shut-…

M - Also - Excerpt:

“The major advantage of dark-field microscopy is its ability to visualize truly nanoscale particles (starting from 5 nm for plasmonic noble metal nanoparticles) using a very simple and relatively cheap instrumentation.” As below…

sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/p…

M - There is a paper as well showing that darkfield plus a mobile phone ( as I use) is now being used by those working with QD's.

There is also the analogy of seeing a lit match at 1km at night. We cannot see the match itself but we can easily see the light. As these dots put out 15 times more light than they take in we can see the light just like the light from that match.

Dr David Nixon has also posted a good paper on the Dots and their relevant sizes as seen with darkfield.

Many claim we need an electron scope to see this stuff. They are being disingenuous or don't know what they are talking about and have not done the research. A second hand $1k scope is usually sufficient, with some experience.

M - On Graphic proof - or reading papers..

Sometimes we don’t need to read something to know a truth, purely because we have experienced it ourselves and trust our own senses - sight, sound, smell, touch and taste. Theory is great but our own experiences trump any theory hands down. We also know that many papers are fraudulent today and our trust in them is severely damaged, perhaps for the better in my view. There are papers out there on dissipating hydrogels and reducing qdots with lasers for anyone who wants to look for them though.

My motivations here on substack are simple. After seeing this poison in my kids and grandkids (unjabbed) I seek answers to mitigating it, or better terminating it. Unlike most, I don’t ask for or seek $ or fame nor sell products, just help in finding solutions, getting others personal experiences and polite debate if called for. If people want to cast shade on what I do that’s fine by me as it is a them problem, not a me problem.

To be clear - I am not a Dr, don’t support gain of function, bugsy malone , mculla, cole, kirsh, kory, et al and it was not possible for any well known famous local smiling Dr’s to know me in 2021 (or even 2022) as claimed recently. The private emails that were sent out stating this are dishonest to say the least and leave me wondering about the motives behind these strange actions. Aside from the false accusations I have it in writing from one of these Drs that there is nothing in the human body that can hurt you. For me I wondered if they were aware of cancer for starters, but that’s just me I guess. What I do find odd in this latest attack is that as a claimed “narcissist and hater” of these Dr’s that they have been in my recommended list from the beginning and still are today - seems odd for a “hater” as such. Having just checked it looks like over 100 subscribers that I have sent their way while they were attacking me, nice. Unlike them I don’t censor and have my site sanitized of any dissent, so they are welcome to come here and make the same accusations openly that they have made both publicly and especially privately, and I will respond honestly, without censoring or blocking them as they do to so many. Enough said and you can believe whatever you choose.

Discouraging anyone from trying out different methods does seem counter productive at this stage in history and is not something that I will partake in. What I do object to is censorship, blocking, group think, dishonesty, disinformation and false accusations.

There is always common sense, applied logic and Sun Tzu to consider today as well.

M - For me entanglement exists because I have experienced it in the most unpleasant circumstances I have encountered in life. That’s enough for me to test it using a form of graphic proof to satisfy my curiosity without the need to fully understand it, nor to spend more time than I already have reading quantum physics. ( When you dig down there is always a point where they just claim magic for some reason ) I will never say something doesn’t work unless I physically try it out myself via replication as that constitutes graphic proof for me.

For those willing to look. A lot is known and genuine NDE’s have been well documented. One hospital put objects up on a high ledge in an ER, unviewable from below to test and used that method to identify the real cases of out of body NDE’s.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/374749062_The_Human_Soul_as_a_Type_of_Quantum_Field -

https://hal.science/hal-01129313/document

https://phys.org/news/2020-09-quantum-entanglement-distant-large.html

My laymans approach for testing will include Tony’s triangles, Sam’s cubes and other treatments or protocols. There are some I wont take or try myself because of my sense of logic and perspective of what is occurring today. When others claim you should do this or that they should always be prepared to have the same questions asked of them eg: “Show us all the positive blood samples from what you have promoted so far” but that could also be faked as we believe we have already seen in some circumstances from an unscrupulous business. It really comes down to the question of is the promoter being entirely honest or not and if not is there a motivation that could possibly be discerned for doing so. $ is always the easiest and oldest to look for but not the only one by a long shot. I am not making any accusations here but merely expressing widely held perceptions by many today. There isn’t much that cant be faked today and we are nearly all aware of that.

On the triangles made by fm8 its interesting that Eric offered some of us a free one each to test ourselves. I turned the offer down as I was making my own one to test. A friend turned down the offer because he already knew without testing a unit that its “fake science”. I have spoken to Eric and believe him to be a knowledgeable and honest man who tests things graphically in the same manner that I do. It was interesting that every test I had thought of doing to prove one way or another if they work that he had already thought of them and done it for himself prior to promoting them. It was quite a list of experiments and I still intend to do them when I have time. His background in fema communications and paramedic work etc give him a good background knowledge of the subject matters he discusses. He took the time to have a video chat a few times and openly discuss any and all all aspects of his background and work. He looks a man in the eye, does not use subterfuge and stands by what he says. In short he is the type of man I would happily stand beside in any battle, including this one.

The same is shown in differing approaches to the bluetooth mac addresses coming from graves. I set my phone up, went down to the cemetery and tested it in real life, replicating what I had seen online. It was enough for me to know that there was BT macs (or as I called them Vakmacs) coming from about 60 % of the new graves since the jab rollout at the time (2021). There are other possible explanations for this new phenomena but nothing I have seen that explains it realistically. In discussion with an old friend, he said its not possible because he had “electrical knowledge” that surpassed mine ( very true too) and if I couldn’t come up with a hypothesis of how it was possible then it couldn’t be true. I did come up with a hypotheses but suggested it would be easier and costless for him to just replicate my actions to see for himself. This was never done and I do wonder if today he now believes or not that people ( both living and dead) can indeed be emitting mac addresses. I continue to test this and now find unjabbed emitting them too which is disappointing for many.

Who here is taking the correct scientific approach to proving or disproving if something works? I might be a tad slow but for me the graphic proof approach is the correct one.

( In short, many sapiens only appear sapient today. )

This is a telegram channel I have put up for hard to load videos (and if we get censored here one day.) For some reason videos that have always been hard to load seem to be loading easily today and it may be they are letting more info out now.

https://t.me/+MFaHQZ1GGUMyYjg9

