matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Inactive Account
Dec 3, 2023

Perhaps the best quality images of the “fibers” I’ve seen. Oh the details! The head! Clear as day! Fabulous skill!

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
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FM8
Dec 3, 2023

Yeah Matt, I stated seeing these in the EMS IV/Drug Boxes back in 2017, well that's when I first noticed it. Syringes-Normal Saline-Medicine Vial. Thanks for giving this more awareness.

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
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