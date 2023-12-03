Which ones would you prefer? I will have the ones that don’t glow thanks. Interesting that its the ones given free that glow and the nipro ones don’t.

I thought the insulin one was good until I took the needle cap off. I am sure its all safe and effective though.

Above: Credit where its due, Thanks Eric the fire medic at FM8 on telegram and substack for this discovery. Is it just a good cleaning with Ethelene Oxide? I dont know but it appears they all don’t need it..

Also Eric put a lady with a triangle on to us to test. Thanks Hillary. A Doc took it home and what’s below came out of him in the bath. That delusional parasitosis is a real bugger.

In my blood. A bit peeved at that.

Another person did his feet in a bucket with the triangle and 2 large items similar to my nose baby came out. If I find the pics I will include them in my next post. I will be doing some tests with it on bots now that i can see them and have so many meds to choose from where they live. Even that most common painkiller at your local if I recall correctly.

Supposedly the maximum we can see with these scopes is 3.5k x. I have been experimenting with how far the boundary can be pushed. the shots below are at 40 x 25 x the phone magnification as shown. What the final true magnification actually is I don’t know and make no great claims, but its a lot more than that 3.5k x. There is a lot that I can do to clarify and get sharper definition ie using the oil objective and condenser, cleaning the scope etc, so may get some good bot shots over Christmas yet

Just playing with the new toy, a phase contrast zeiss scope. I call the pic below phase dark field or pharkfield for short.

These may well be natural life forms, but if so, its a bit disappointing as its in double steam distilled rainwater from a rural area. Even more disappointing if they are unnatural “life” forms. I observed a few hours of their activity and the interplay of light was interesting.

I had to run these through a couple of reduction programs to load them so the quality isnt good, but its the movement / actions that interest me. These are small files for those on slow / low bandwidth..

Another capsule from a different perspective.

A clearer video of those bots (xenobots?) in the blood.

The green “bubbles” are more than they first appear. I have seen more appearing in the blood of those who are heavily contaminated. The most in a severely jabb injured man.

Did a time lapse on it for a while, but ran out of time and had to move on. Shame because I wanted to see if it was laying an egg there. Went back to the slide but couldn’t find it. The bubble was shrinking and the “egg” was getting bigger. Its not an actual egg, just looks like it I suppose.

Amazing how translucent the fibres can be.

The “head”

Mine after a weekend trying a solvent fibre fix using alcohol ….. It did have the effect of releasing enough fibres to give me some lumpy veins with fibre clots. Also not recommended due to hangover. Note the green bubble, one of my first. All in the name of science though.

Mine too.

Art - Naming rights available.

Surprisingly my blood actually looked a bit improved with less rouleaux but admittedly with more aberrant cells. Again note 5 green bubbles..

Not mine. Unjabbed blood. Something multi layered and structural forming in it. Again didn’t have time to stop for a time lapse. I recognize the pattern now though.

Didn’t matter what I did, I couldn’t quite capture the translucent “sail “ that joined these masts.

A bit of phase contrast on one of those “air bubbles” Seems to have a lot of form for air to me.

Just a lonely bot.

Final thoughts for today..

It would be a huge wake up call to discover that even the jabs could be a red herring.

Yes they have killed and maimed many but is it solely due to the jabs?

The evidence is there to support a hypothesis that the jabs are also designed to mask what has been a global poisoning of humanity with Clifford Carnicoms cross domain bacteria, done over the last few decades.

We have shown that everyone is now contaminated with what used to be known as morgellons. Go to the Carnicom website if you really want to see the evidence and understand the magnitude of what we are dealing with.

I now see it on a daily basis and can vouch for all aspects of his incredible research efforts.

Without understanding and mitigating this I doubt many will avoid serious issues, if not worse.

Gel / plastic from 10 ml blood draws….

The blood retains its color and stands prouder in the gel when on the slide. Makes it a easy to distinguish it when viewed like this..

Or this. Notice the whitish patch in the gel area?

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