I thought i should clarify the specific methodology and results i have got so far.

Also i should explain the logic behind why i went down this specific track.

above , a hair i think, one of mine or one of the new breed that this tech produces i am not sure. just liked the pic.

(all following descriptions refer to the pics below them - also i have only used the x4 and x10 objectives with my phone camera to show that you dont need an expensive or high powered scope to see these. i have used up to x4 with the phone cam. so a maximum total of x10 (eyepiece) times 10 (objective) x 4 (ph) to give a max of 400 times actual which is only the pic of the gel / biofilm below. )

today i went hard and spent more time , peroxide, pain and energy seeing how deep i could get the peroxide to penetrate and remove stuff. as you can see i got a slide full.

this is after just applying peroxide for a minute without massaging it in. not too aggressive .

this is after vigorously massaging it in for a few minutes, creating friction each time as it dried out, a bit intense.

only apply enough peroxide to wet the area, then massage it until it starts to dry. as it dries rub harder to create friction with the skin of your hands. (this is important as it means that it wont work with gloves and therefor is something that you would have to do yourself)

so in period of 3 < 4 minutes you may repeat the process 4 or 6 times. in this pic i did it about 6 or 7 times, the sensation gets more intense each time. just put something underneath to catch the rubbings for view or disposal.

in my previous post there are pics of what came off after just doing this process once. there were no clear rubbings as you see now and the majority of the white material was bio film full of junk, as opposed to epithelial cells. because i did it so aggressively today there are a few more what i call nests and eggs come out along with a couple of bits of biofilm and one very nice perfectly clear crystal. there are a lot less square chips now.

removal so far would be about 90% compared to when i started this method about 6 weeks ago.

i did notice today that because of the aggressive approach that there were 2 very small new areas ( approx 15mm in size and close together) that are bringing stuff up. i expected this. these 2 areas produced the eggs and dirtier rolls and i could see the difference even without the scope as they were darker to the naked eye, 2nd pic.

gel / biofilm - easy to see the difference as its very clear. x 80 A (actual)

x 400 (actual)

egg, notice a more translucent surrounding, gel / biofilm.

nice clean epithelial cell roll. :)

crystal

the colors always surprise me. the blue being the most common and easiest to ID. the reds rarer. i have seen entire masses of either red or blue so i gather they may be a bit racist when assembling into their next form. today i saw more dark green ones, always loners, than usual, perhaps due to a more aggressive approach?

pretty in pink.

my logic behind this approach. it comes after approx 2,500 to 3,000 hours spent researching and experimenting over the last 3 years.

first are the reasons i only treat from below the kneecap down to the anklebone area.

partly it came from tony p’s hypothesis that the body pushes the tech down into our legs that it cant deal with. once the legs are full then the body is unable to cope. i would go a step further and say its also possible the legs would make the best Ariel and perhaps when you remove it the rest comes down to replace it. just a thought. at the least it makes more room for the body to push stuff. thats why he came up with the buckets. tony also says peroxide is a waste of time. its good that we dont all agree as thats bad science.

secondly i had tried at the beginning spraying my whole body to see where it reacted. it was only this area , plus the feet.

thirdly was after researching a lot of old morgellons videos ( before many were removed) i targeted peoples personal experiences to learn. amongst them was sufferers with lesions all over their bodies, including the face. one lesson was of particular interest. to avoid the lesions do not scratch any itch… while not a vain person i felt that at least if i create ugly bits and lesions at least i could wear jeans to cover them up. none of us want to look like modern day lepers and we will be seeing some of them no doubt. also i left my feet as i didnt want to risk potentially hindering my mobility.

fourth i wanted something cheap and accessible that anyone could do anywhere any time without without accessories or power. i think this will be a global problem.

fifth i wanted something fairly instant and mechanical that allowed me to then view the results easily under the scope without having to process it or cleaning up a mess.

sixth was not being sure about other methods.

seventh was realising that No manufacturer or peddler of meds , supplements or snake oil cultures their product to see if its contaminated using Carnicoms methods. i have no objection to people selling products as a business at a profit to help people but do suggest that the first ones to do this will get a lot of customers, myself included. this is a huge business opportunity for someone ethical to do this in the future.

eighth was looking for something that also penetrated wherever we are not human. when i looked at peroxide in action with the skin scope i could see it bubbling away in tiny holes. i think its because this tech is attracted to nerve endings and hair follicles. as it seems to surround itself with gel the peroxide follows it down inside. it appears to replace human hair also with a faux hair and there has been some good microscopy done on that. it was noticeable with the skin scope that the biofilm followed the skin crease and then merged over the top to completely cover areas.

this ticked all the boxes.

its the cheapest and fastest provable method for removal, not discomfort free, tho great for any SM practitioners.

a funny sensation happens not long after you stop the process. it feels like tiny things wriggling just under the skin. this may be going on during but the burning sensation would cover it. not sure. it doesnt last long. i like to think its their dying struggles.

i use 6% peroxide and by using the same nasal mister that i use to inhale peroxide it means i only need about 100mls per week at a cost of $nz7.

after snorting the straight 6% up the nose i had a thing drop out one day that was about the size and shape of an ants egg. my nose bled and i just happened to put my hand under it to catch it. its one of my banner? pics, looks like a pigs head with a snake tongue. it was like rubber and was stretchier that a simple booger and hard to pull apart. i did put it under the scope and it was the same tech. the best part was waking up the next day and being able to smell again. that nostril had been a tad runny for weeks until then.

after telling a few people about that they tried it and cursed me (nicely) saying it was like snorting wasabi. i had mentioned that. this is not medical advice, just my experience. don’t do it. or if you do maybe use 3%….

i also inhaled the straight 6% , 3 or 4 sprays during a deep breatth, when i had the modern cold. it stopped nearly instantly.

let me know the results. i would love to hear that someone out there is not contaminated. so far its 100% positive strike rate today so i am not optimistic.

Leave a comment

Share

Share matt’s Substack