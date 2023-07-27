matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Aug 4, 2023

The first search for any product is always interesting, below an opinion that gives them their first big tick .

Detoxification foot baths

Pseudoscientific alternative medicine

Detoxification foot baths, also known as foot detox, ionic cleansing, ionic foot bath and aqua/water detox are pseudoscientific alternative medical devices marketed as being able to remove toxins from the human body. They work by providing an electric current to an electrode array immersed in a salt water solution. When switched on, the electrodes rapidly rust in…+

Wikipedia ( oh yes , those spouters of truth.)

For me and what i would base an opinion on is seeing the microscopy of what is coming out of people these days when they use them. there are plenty of examples of that and i for one will be adding one to my assault on this crap.

Eric at FM8 is one of the few sites on tg that is maintained to a clean standard with a lot of good info and interviews and he is another good honest Man whose work i value highly. The bloodwork and microscopy he has had done on people and objects before and after speaks for itself.

good choice.

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
Jul 27, 2023Edited

Thanks for sharing. This is definitely one method to try. BTW, my hands had developed this "ache" like an arthritis (I guess, I have never had arthritis). I started using CD on my hands with drops of DMSO to drive it in. "Hand-ache" is now gone. The aches came after handling juice from fruit grown on our property -- which under magnification showed microscopic parasites. Who knows?? Said parasites took up residence in hands, causing "hand-ache"? Now I use gloves when handling any produce and wash directly after and follow up with CD/DMSO combination. No new hand-ache has occurred.

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