Image courtesy of the Carnicom Institute.

https://carnicominstitute.org/

For most the understanding of why this one man is so critical to our current knowledge of what we are dealing with today, and how deep and long this agenda has been in play is probably still not clear.

This series of interviews of Clifford by Harry Blazer summarizes and simplifies a 2 decade plus career of a good man trying to alert the world. If only more had listened.

The hundreds of scientific papers he has produced are available for anyone to download for free and I suggest as many as possible do so for prosperity.

Find the Harry Blazer interviews here.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TixgKn2I2EkI/

Leave a comment

subscribe to Carnicom here