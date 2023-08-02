Above , the gentle toes of a bit of pcr test fibre, with blood held almost like it was designed to gather it for DNA or something ;).

Below, a slide of blood and the reaction when I dropped a bit of pcr test fibre in it. I named it the kidney from Hell.

Had to include a few pics that are unique…

Having heard a few stories of magic pixie dust for todays issues that are “baffling” Doctors, I share one that I believe should be supported.

Its rare today to speak to someone as selfless as John Lukach. Here is a man that will send you his books free of charge if you email him. I watched him being interviewed by Eric of fire medic 8 (FM8 on telegram, a great source of information and another honest man with a scope) and was impressed so contacted him. The story he related to me of his arrival at this product and Emmanual , the man behind it was inspiring to me. Also was the performance of the product for someone who was badly vax damaged .

While the ingredients of Emmanuals mix are freely given, he retains the intellectual property of the %’s and deservedly so. If you heard the full story of Emmanuals history you would feel the same as I.

All I can say is that if I had taken the poison and was damaged I would buy this product.

Note: I have no financial nor vested interest in this or any other medical product.

You can look John Lukach up at

http://estateartistry.com/blog/reversing-vaccine-injuries

His first book:

Curious: Start The Conversation Hardcover – September 30, 2021

by J.E. Lukach (Author)

3.7 3.7 out of 5 stars

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Aeon-213 Capsule Ingredients List

(Recommended dosage is 7 capsules, 3X/Day)

1. Bacopa Monnieri - cognition, blood pressure, anxiety

2. Ashwagandha - anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) and stress-relieving effects, reduces cortisol levels, improves total sleep time and sleep quality

3. Curcumin - reliably reduces markers of inflammation and increases the levels of endogenous antioxidants in the body. Improves symptoms of depression and anxiety, and pain and function in osteoarthritis.

4. Green Tea - reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, aid weight management, and soothes the skin. People used green tea in traditional Chinese and Indian medicine uses green tea to control bleeding and heal wounds, aid digestion, improve heart and mental health, and regulate body temperature.

5. Milk Thistle - detoxifies the body, aids digestion, protects the liver against liver disorders such as cirrhosis. Also, antioxidants present in milk thistle detoxify the liver and strengthens it.

6. Aloe Vera - <500mg/day has a massive effect on immune function! Too much many benefits to list. Curiously, taking anything less than 500mg/day does almost nothing.

7. Trans-Resveratrol - found in red wine. Often called nature’s immune system, resveratrol is a naturally occurring polyphenol that is produced in several plants. It is what is known as a phytoalexin– its function is to protect plants from illness or disease. So it protects [the plant] against fungal pathogens and bacteria. Used in treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, inflammation, cancer, cardiovascular health, diabetes, obesity. Https://www.lovelifesupplements.co.uk/blogs/love-life-health-blog/what-is-trans-resveratrol-and-what-are-the-benefits

8. Ginger - it has an anti-inflammatory effect, helps alleviate nausea, improves digestive function, retards blood clotting

9. Lion's Maine - (mushroom) reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, contains powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds. Protects against dementia, reduce symptoms of memory loss preventing neuronal damage caused by amyloid-beta plaques, promotes nerve growth. Speeds recovery from nervous system injuries. Help reduce the severity of brain damage after a stroke. Helps relieve mild symptoms of depression and anxiety. Protects against ulcers in the digestive tract by inhibiting the growth of h. Pylori and protecting the stomach lining from damage. Reduces inflammation and prevent tissue damage in other areas of the intestines. Reduces risks of heart disease by reducing oxidized cholesterol and other blood clotting factors. Lowers blood sugars, boosts the immune system by supporting beneficial changes in gut bacteria https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/lions-mane-mushroom

10. Shiitake - (mushroom) causes the immune system to become more active. Like all mushrooms, shiitakes produce vitamin d2 upon exposure of their internal ergosterol to ultraviolet b (UVB) rays from sunlight.

11. Reishi - (mushroom) boosts the immune system, alters inflammation pathways in white blood cells, increases the activity of killer t cells and increases the production of lymphocytes and improves lymphocyte function, which helps fight infections and cancer. Reduces fatigue, depression, aches, pains, dizziness, headaches and irritability.

Matt, [14/07/2023 2:16 PM]

12. Turkey Tail - (mushroom) packed with antioxidants including phenols and flavonoids which promotes immune system health by reducing inflammation and stimulating the release of protective compounds. Contains immune-boosting polysaccharopeptides krestin (PSK) and polysaccharide peptide (PSP) which have powerful immune-boosting properties that promote immune response by both activating and inhibiting specific types of immune cells and by suppressing inflammation. PSP increases monocytes, which are types of white blood cells that fight infection and boost immunity. PSK stimulates dendritic cells that promote immunity to toxins and regulate the immune response. PSK also activates specialized white blood cells called macrophages, which protect your body against harmful substances like certain bacteria. It has anti-tumor properties and enhances gut health by enhancing the growth of beneficial bacteria while suppressing harmful species. Also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/turkey-tail-mushroom

13. Cordycepts - (fungus) reduces fatigue, boosts strength and sex drive, improves memory, increases antioxidants which fight cell damage by neutralizing free radicals. Anti-tumor properties, reverses leukopenia (a decrease in the number of white blood cells), improves kidney function, significantly reduces heart injuries associated with chronic kidney disease. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.

14. Chaga Agarikon - decreases bone resorption and improves bone formation, inhibits bacterial biofilm formation by multi-resistant bacteria, stimulates immune responses and provides other immunomodulatory effects. Antioxidant and anti-bacterial properties, contains several phytochemicals known to support functional activities as either antioxidant or anti-proliferative.

15. Choline - choline is a nutrient similar to b vitamins. It can be made in the liver. It is also found in foods such as meats, fish, nuts, beans, vegetables, and eggs. Choline is used in many chemical reactions in the body. It's important in the nervous system and for the development of normal brain functioning. Choline might also help decrease swelling and inflammation related to asthma. People commonly use choline to improve memory and mental function.

16. Thiamine - Also known as thiamin and vitamin b1, is a vitamin, an essential micronutrient, that cannot be made in the body. Helps maintain proper nerve function. Used for inflammation of the nerves (neuritis) people with chronic liver disease often have low levels of thiamine. A staple in pre-natal vitamins, thiamine is important not only for mitochondrial membrane development, but also for synaptic membrane function.

17. Magnesium - involved in hundreds of biochemical reactions in your body. Energy creation, Protein formation, gene maintenance, aids muscle contraction and relaxation, regulates neurotransmitters, which send messages throughout your brain and nervous system, regulates inflammation and oxidative stress, reduces systolic and diastolic blood pressure, helps with depression and insomnia, anti-inflammatory benefits, protects against bone loss

18. Sulbutiamine - a synthetic derivative of thiamine (vitamin b1), used to improve memory and poor concentration and reduce feelings of weakness or fatigue. A potent cholinergic anxiolytic, sulbutiamine is a popular nootropic, with users reporting enhanced memory, focus and improved mood and motivation.

19. Choline Bitartrate - Choline bitartrate is choline combined with a salt of tartaric acid. Used in many chemical reactions in the body. It's important in the nervous system and for the development of normal brain functioning. Choline bitartrate supplements can help provide support for absentmindedness and maintain memory recall. It also helps to maintain neuromuscular function as you age, since choline helps nerves interact with muscles. Supports good heart and liver health, helps to manage inflammation, especially in joints.

Matt, [14/07/2023 2:16 PM]

20. MSM - Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) is an organosulfur compound also known by several other names including methyl sulfone and dimethyl sulfone (DMSO2). Decreases Joint Pain, significantly reduces inflammation by inhibiting the release of certain inflammatory cytokines, pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints. Has Anti-Inflammatory Effects, Increases Glutathione Levels, reduces allergy-related symptoms — including coughing, shortness of breath, congestion, sneezing and fatigue by reducing inflammation. Reduces oxidative stress. Beneficial for skin health by acting as a sulfur donor to keratin significantly improving redness, itching, inflammation, hydration and skin color in people with rosacea.

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Obviously not medical advice , do your own research , Blah blah.

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