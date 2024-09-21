Fully Human? blood serum.

Pipe?

When the dots all line up…

Plus gel.

For scale including blood cells.

A coughed up art pic.

After seeing the mac address created in a tube of blood by adding a drop of the jab, I wondered if it would be a suitable method to identify a dental anesthetic that didn’t create one, hence maybe safer, or just preferable for those like me who don’t want to be chipped like a dog.

Well bugger me edgeways if it wasn’t a lot more work and prone to more difficulties than I thought this relatively simple experiment would entail.

Results are inconclusive at this stage as many vakmacs did show up in odd circumstances, like after shaking the vials gently. But as the day ended they all disappeared too. That could be because I only used a small amount of blood ( only managed a few mls total in the draw) and a few drops of the juice.

A few vials were replicated with some dead blood to test the cemetery findings as well. Other vials contained vet jabs as a test. These required adding soluents prior.

Where I live there is usually only 2 vakmacs that show up, neighbors 40 meters away who I see come and go via bluetooth on my phone and physically. I left a phone on scan plus one on hyperlapse to record the former overnight. Some macs showed up but were gone by the am. When I awoke I shook them all gently and a few macs appeared over a few minutes but were gone and replaced by others within a few hours.

Other than the 2 neighbours, there is a road about 700 meters away and I am reasonably sure I don’t see those people as most testing I have done shows people usually have to come within 20, to a max of 40 meters. 34 different vakmacs showed up in total during the experiment time. Normally I wouldn’t see 5 in the same period and can usually account for the majority.

I wont call it a waste of time yet and will persevere as getting solid results may help some of us make decisions if forced to choose. Its an experiment that’s within reach of others to do and I would be happy to see that happen.

As an aside I thought I’d try the other apps I have but one came up with a new message - ai wonder why?

And the other only saw one where my phone in developer mode saw 6.

Gel growth - pretty in pink.

Angry bird.

More gel art.

Tube Network plus. Serum.

Chrysalis?

On microrobots vs xenobiology or perhaps xenobots? , from a layman’s perspective whatever constitutes the dancing tech we see in the blood.

I bought a factory emp device to test if it would knock over those pesky “robots”. It made sense to me that any microrobot would be susceptible to a very strong dose of emp. I tested the machine over my heart to see if I could feel any effect first. It created a warming sensation going deep into my chest. Not recommended for pacemakers. The second test was going to be killing a phone with it but I haven’t done that yet, just got a phone I am happy to destroy. This will tell me how close I can use m good phone for filming. A video of that is a must. After watching the activity on the slide I zapped it with the highest setting the machine had but didn’t see a noticeable difference after but that was too subjective. I need to replicate that one under the scope and on blood that has no chylos to confuse the issue.

M - Interesting comment from somewhere - any thoughts?

Jane@JanesBrains

We do the best we can.......

At least three of these grow as weeds in my small garden.......(which is weedy)........

"results obtained from in vitro and in vivo studies indicate that several botanicals such as Gingko biloba, Centella asiatica, Hippophae rhamnoides, Ocimum sanctum, Panax ginseng, Podophyllum hexandrum, Amaranthus paniculatus, Emblica officinalis, Phyllanthus amarus, Piper longum, Tinospora cordifoila, Mentha arvensis, Mentha piperita, Syzygium cumini, Zingiber officinale, Ageratum conyzoides, Aegle marmelos and Aphanamixis polystachya protect against radiation-induced lethality, lipid peroxidation and DNA damage"

Ending on the macro. Late at night clouds with holes that formed a big triangle next to normal clouds. Took heaps of pics but none that really captured what could be seen. the behavior reminded me of chemical reactions seen before.

