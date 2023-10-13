Just a pic that appealed to me for some reason.

Have been drawing and spinning a lot of blood as per Ron Norris’s M.O.. Haven’t had quite the same results but still get lots of Gel / Plastic to play with. My most recent one dried down to .03 grams. When fully dry they snap with a good dry twig sound.

While still like elastic it was 25 grams. When spinning them down quite often the entire serum content would set and be removable with tweezers in one go within 4 hours from centrifuge ending. After that you can just squeeze the serum out until its like moist elastic (25g stage). It only took another few hours to become near fully dry at 6 g. Then laid on a slide to set for inspection. This is the ideal form of quantification of the content of this in our blood. In a speedy version the wringing out of the serum would do for a standardized test. This is easily accomplished by sticking it in a clip seal bag and applying gentle squeezing pressure a few times , Like milking a cow.

Paper plates are not good as they stick to them and you have to rehydrate them ( just like hydrogel I guess) to get them off.

I have my doubts as far as the claims of them being amophous due to a few factors.

The first being that I have seen pits similat to those I have previously posted where they appear like sensor pits. Rectangles and squares etc. Also they have some differing forms that cant be simply put down to hemolysis inclusions or the drying process.

Very few fibres are found in any part of the blood samples removed from the veins. This is a huge anomaly and only speaks of more difficulties in dealing with them. When I am getting an average of 5 < 10 from a tiny finger prick sample and they are in the serum common logic would say there should be thousands in 10 mls, where in reality theres about the same amount..

Are they heading for the capillaries and setting up home there? Manufactured by the Gel in the finer vessels? Hanging out close to the skin?, A theory I like.

It may be possible to test a small area and find the same makeup but that’s not the reality that I see. A bit like going to a beach and saying its all silica because you grabbed a few grains.

The volume of Gel in the blood is increasing at a rapid rate in the general population according to what is seen on the slides. Is this indicative of the blood content in general? So many questions that need answers and fast as more people are dropping suddenly or dying in great pain with these clots as a major probable cause.

Some different perspectives of the Gel / Plastic / polymer / other thing.

If you took your sample from here it would be the grains of sand.

Note the pits…. Still Amorphous? or an integral part of the system?

Zoon in on this one. Is that a wee town in that valley?

How about the eye of Horus here? Still amorphous?

Old mate bluey has to be incorporated as well.

Probably a tad of dicty too.

Do we throw that there dice in too?

I initialed it.

LOL.

Just an different view and opinion. Make of it what you will.

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