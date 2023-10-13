matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Tena's avatar
Tena
Oct 14, 2023

I appreciate your theory on the capillaries. I am sensitive to shedding and can feel where the nano lands in my body. It seems to congregate (maybe by reason of gravity?) in the small capillaries of my hands but especially in the feet. You're the first person I've heard express that. If I don't detox daily, my feet will hurt and turn purple.

It also makes sense as to the microclotting in the small vessels of the eyes where people are having sudden retinal tears and all kinds of eye issues. Then there's the brain clotting in the tiny capillaries there- decreased brain function, weird behavior, increase in car accidents, strokes, etc. I saw a presentation by a doctor who was studying vaccines several years ago before these death shots and he found that everyone who received shots had microclotting in the brain. I believe this doctor was killed for his work.

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4 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Stephan Dubeau's avatar
Stephan Dubeau
Oct 13, 2023

Also, I have been using the "spike" from Tony P and my blood has cleared up a lot. My friend has been using that and also the triangle from Tony, and he had a foot condition (foot all red and itchy) that he had tried to fix for around 3 years, and immediately, as he started using it, the itchiness was gone, and within three days his foot was clear. His wife called it a miracle. And yesterday he told me that he had a cyst that was developing and now it's gone. His sleep has improved a lot also, and he feels years younger he says. And that's the only new thing he's done.

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15 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
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