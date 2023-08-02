matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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dyr's avatar
dyr
Aug 4, 2023

Ah, I just referred to Andrew G in correspondence with a colleague today at the nexus of decrying vax mania and e-smog dangers. (I was saying how AG disabused my simple reference to mw ovens as examples of unmodulated, but he corrected to say if there is draw fom the grid, 50/60 hz and probably harmonics 'd be found.) I had AG invited to testify at Canadian parliamentary hearings on the dangers of wireless in Apr 2010. Good to see his word still getting around. (Altho' I for various reasons contest the use of the term 'electrohypersensitivity' and the like, even as it prevails in wide use among advocates for the very real e-smog induced suffering.)

I arrive here via a route our host can appreciate. When I saw the Hughes paper compendium of findings within shot vials, I noticed the two engineers of the 26 were the ones to recognize antenna structures. This jived with my own theory of what was going on with my own synmtpoms, resolutely uninjected (as we'd raised all children from early 80s uninjected, after research), after coming even within 15 ft of injectees, and also via some 2nd hand exposures. The effect does not take however if I am moving target, only if i tarry to e.g. say hello for even a second.

S Yanowitz was of particular interest and I followed his interviews around (and obtained a phone # many months ago from a contact in his country involved in covi-dissidence, but did not call, or yet) until I was led to A Milhalcea's substack, where for months I have been a not infrequent commenter. And thus here.

Did I hear at one point some time back that our host is ex-pat Canadian?

My particular interest, considering that aformentioned nexus, would regard use of spectrum analysis to find what is being emitted from injectees. My symptoms are clot-throbs. I after much self-experimentation concluded that the effect must be electromagnetic.

Some experiments:

1) 1st verification > 1 yr ago I asked on pretext an all-in injectee naturalist friend to help identify a fungal specimen that I drew close to her for under a minute. Clot/throb in the arm that was held close.

2) In laundromat short of certain coinage, i asked a fellow there if he had some, he did and we exchanged, could not tell if he was injectee, but he put coins on a table as did I, i picked them (4 quarters) up and held for under a minute before placing into washing machine. Most painful clot/throb I have yet felt (of a great many!) in the hand that held the coins.

3) Uninjected spouse, who has been an efficient transferor 2nd hand after contact with injies, I asked once upon her return from a visit with an injie to hold a metallic wrench in her hand for a time, place it on a wooden table, then I picked it up - again, clot/throb (milder) in the holding hand. This was repeated another day, same effect.

4) Once after her visit to a particularly affected vaxee, I was seriously affected with multiple clot/throbs as never before. I tried separating our space with a 1/4 plywood board - it worked.

5) As today, since mad vax campaign began whenever a passing pick up truck & driver stops to chat, an injie, I suffer the symptom in one foot. Is the vehicle metal coming low to the ground the conductor to my foot?

These are but a few examples, but give some idea. We live relatively isolated in central Ontario. Off grid, minimal e-usage. No running water. Rather low population in these parts. Now finally we are experimenting with Dr Ana's recommended edta cream. Very reticent with taking in synthetic materials, thus the long wait to try. My wife is trying first for various reasons. After 40 days use 1/2 the time, some days on consecutively some off, mineral supplementation. Result so far: The 2nd hand effect in myself has been attenuated.( Her sleep is better, too.) No longer sharper at times rhythmic throbs in a point-like manner, but rather a more diffuse slight pain for a few seconds, then gone.

Except where there has been direct contact, as in some of the above, it is my view that the e-effect is entering via low resistance skin areas that are around acupuncture "points", and then travel within and along low resistance pathways. My throbs seem to be bloodstream affccet near meridians. Commonly, GB, UB, LI, but others as well.

Now I noted early on in covidiana (which btw I knew to call out from the "get-go" March 2020, but alas all I said re vax part of scheme back then was warning my mass email recipients about "dubious" and "possibly dangerous" vaccines; vax aspect I refer to as integral but secondary to main hegemonic game, maybe I can share parts of that initial mass email another time & explain); early on several apparent assassinations took place. Heart symptoms. in people who would be possible irritants for covi-perps. Thus I wonder whether a particular range of frequencies and/or moduation patterns researched to have bloodstream effect (cf B Trower working years ago for u.k. navy on this), applied with highest intensity for assassinations, relates also to bloodstream effects in vaxed and to an extent 2nd hand. Thus my wish to see spectrum analysis, controlling for e-exposures before and during, difficult as this can be to arrange with ubiquitous e-smog and usage. The only thing apart from re bluetooth and mac addresses I've seen, is the Carnicom via Mihalcea prelim. report of 4 hz from vaxee blood (but not unvaxed). Relating to slow wave brain pattern, for instance, to induce what?

I've run on aplenty, hard to hold back on so much more related, i hope some of this is of interest for now. Much to say on food supplementation...

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4 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Okisuke's avatar
Okisuke
Aug 2, 2023Edited

Thanks for the shout-out, Matt. You are doing a phenomenal job with these self experiments and also remind us to always question what we are being told. Years of conditioning in school, university, work, family made us less connected to the "truth". Instead of truth I rather use being less wrong.

I'm glad to be a guy, because according to the Pf1zer confidential trial study and data from other safety reports on EUDRAVigilance it seems that women are 3 times more likely to suffer from a adverse reaction after the shot.

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