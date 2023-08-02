graphene
is there anything else that can explain the BT mac address phenomena?
below, a different view of blood and weird growths.
in blood plasma
above, one of my better shots, this is from hundreds that were in a 2x shot persons blood plasma. this is actually darkfeild but with the condenser lowered all the was down. magnification as high as i could achieve with basic tools. x2400 roughly
same piece- darkfeild with condenser in normal place.
the graphene flagship magazine - if you want a glimpse of the future look it up.
you will find patents for its use in aircraft fuel, engine motor oil, water plants, concrete, roads , medical etc, etc.
if i was dr evil and wanted to graphenate the planet to create the ultimate global system that tracks every leaf, every fish in the ocean , every insect and bug, all mammals plus the iob , how else could i do it.
as they have stated as an aim openly…
some of the processes for modifying graphene require high temperatures and pressures. a huge cost unless you found a cheap and effective way to get the slaves to pay for it through their cars and plane tickets etc. just an evil thought, but quite logical when you cogitate on it.
i recently saw a paper on creating M.G.O. by using very high pressures. its just a thought.
when did you last analyse your diesel , oil or petrol? same as the pilots i suppose. you cant blame them. if you follow further you will find jp8 is a whole master plan in itself. harold vella does a good show on it.
have a look at Okisuke’s substack to see the relationship between glutathione and graphene in one of her posts. wouldn’t it be great if we could come up with the same m.o. for the useless eaters. perhaps if we dosed them with cheap forms of graphene and then conned them into taking supplements that modify it? just another evil thought, but you could go further and find out that some processes use vitamin c as a “green “ way of modifying graphene?
Crikey, anything is possible and you have to allow your brain to entertain some mental thoughts to keep up with these bastards.
early days finding graphene in the blood fluids.
and this is early too, sputum.
sputum. dust mites walkie talkie.
pretty sure either the same dust mite left his glass bong from the 60’s behind or that’s a crystal /morg coming out of a bit of gel full of g.q.d.’s. it was a lot clearer directly but hard to capture, red, blue and green lights.
a morg , trying out the green filter and the scope camera.
below, cut and pasted from one of my discussions, sorry, lazy i know.
Great find, and i like your conservative approach to conclusions. i have to hold myself back sometimes and this is one of those cases.
it makes me wonder what reactions are taking place to the graphene in the bodies of all the aware people who are taking a huge variety of supplements at present. is it possible that they are making the situation worse by creating reduced graphene oxide for instance?
after making some graphene to test and experiment with i made the mistake of not wearing shoes or gloves and can confirm that it penetrates the skin. that was the only explanation i could come up with for the exfoliation that occurred in specific areas where i had been exposed to it. i dont have it in my blood plasma now like i see in many vaxd people.
considering the cost of the more pure forms of graphene it would be logical for them to have us create these inside our bodies from more basic forms through other methods like medications or even frequency perhaps?.
i bought some lab grade r.g.o. to test as i would like to make some M.G.O. , however unlikely it is.
it was $350 for one gram..
its worthy of more research.
Credit for this hard to find info is from Harolds substack.
https://substack.com/profile/30177578-harold-saive?utm_campaign=comment&utm_medium=email&utm_source=substack&utm_content=profile
But how could this have happened since neither graphene or graphene oxide are magnetic? The answer is that both graphene and graphene oxide, can conduct enough electricity across the cell membranes to magnetise nearby superparamagnetic particles such as ferritin and magnetite to cause a widespread magnetisation of people receiving the vaccine.
It's just as the iron core of an electromagnet becomes magnetised when an electric current is passed through the coil of wire wound around it.
To make this argument more quantitative; the electrical conductivity of graphene on the nano scale is two orders of magnitude greater than copper See here
What does this mean for living cells?
The answer is that the transmembrane voltage gradient of living cells is of the order of ten million volts per metre (100 mV across a 10 nm membrane). This means that a transmembrane strand of graphene or graphene oxide (from the vaccine) could carry a huge electric current and be likely to magnetise any superparamagnetic materials such as ferritin or magnetite that may be close by.
This effect could spread like wildfire across the membrane as each magnetized particle magnetizes its neighbours and then to those of the next cell, so that the magnetic effect increases and ultimately, it could spread to all parts of the body via the bloodstream, starting with the blood cells themselves, including those white cells needed for our immune system, then the veins, then the heart, followed by the lungs and finally the brain.
Wherever It goes, it could wreak havoc with cell permeability and have all sorts of biological effects, including heart failure, premature Alzeimer's disease and, when the mitochondria are affected, chronic fatigue. Another effect is that membrane damage to our sensory cells could make them hyperactive and send false signals to the brain to give symptoms very similar to electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) resulting in headaches whenever we use a mobile phone, pins and needles when straying too close to a WiFi router dizziness and nausea, to name but a few. Perhaps the most serious danger is if you have an MRI scan, when the extremely powerful magnet in the machine would try to pull these magnetised particles out of your body and, in the case of the brain or spinal cord scan, immediate and possibly permanent damage could result. When other parts of the body are scanned, the results may be less noticeable in the short term, but become apparent later as an unexplained "idiopathic" illness. This needs careful monitoring by an independent observer. Best wishes,
Dr Andrew Goldsworthy Lecturer and Biological Safety Officer (retired) Imperial College London
Ah, I just referred to Andrew G in correspondence with a colleague today at the nexus of decrying vax mania and e-smog dangers. (I was saying how AG disabused my simple reference to mw ovens as examples of unmodulated, but he corrected to say if there is draw fom the grid, 50/60 hz and probably harmonics 'd be found.) I had AG invited to testify at Canadian parliamentary hearings on the dangers of wireless in Apr 2010. Good to see his word still getting around. (Altho' I for various reasons contest the use of the term 'electrohypersensitivity' and the like, even as it prevails in wide use among advocates for the very real e-smog induced suffering.)
I arrive here via a route our host can appreciate. When I saw the Hughes paper compendium of findings within shot vials, I noticed the two engineers of the 26 were the ones to recognize antenna structures. This jived with my own theory of what was going on with my own synmtpoms, resolutely uninjected (as we'd raised all children from early 80s uninjected, after research), after coming even within 15 ft of injectees, and also via some 2nd hand exposures. The effect does not take however if I am moving target, only if i tarry to e.g. say hello for even a second.
S Yanowitz was of particular interest and I followed his interviews around (and obtained a phone # many months ago from a contact in his country involved in covi-dissidence, but did not call, or yet) until I was led to A Milhalcea's substack, where for months I have been a not infrequent commenter. And thus here.
Did I hear at one point some time back that our host is ex-pat Canadian?
My particular interest, considering that aformentioned nexus, would regard use of spectrum analysis to find what is being emitted from injectees. My symptoms are clot-throbs. I after much self-experimentation concluded that the effect must be electromagnetic.
Some experiments:
1) 1st verification > 1 yr ago I asked on pretext an all-in injectee naturalist friend to help identify a fungal specimen that I drew close to her for under a minute. Clot/throb in the arm that was held close.
2) In laundromat short of certain coinage, i asked a fellow there if he had some, he did and we exchanged, could not tell if he was injectee, but he put coins on a table as did I, i picked them (4 quarters) up and held for under a minute before placing into washing machine. Most painful clot/throb I have yet felt (of a great many!) in the hand that held the coins.
3) Uninjected spouse, who has been an efficient transferor 2nd hand after contact with injies, I asked once upon her return from a visit with an injie to hold a metallic wrench in her hand for a time, place it on a wooden table, then I picked it up - again, clot/throb (milder) in the holding hand. This was repeated another day, same effect.
4) Once after her visit to a particularly affected vaxee, I was seriously affected with multiple clot/throbs as never before. I tried separating our space with a 1/4 plywood board - it worked.
5) As today, since mad vax campaign began whenever a passing pick up truck & driver stops to chat, an injie, I suffer the symptom in one foot. Is the vehicle metal coming low to the ground the conductor to my foot?
These are but a few examples, but give some idea. We live relatively isolated in central Ontario. Off grid, minimal e-usage. No running water. Rather low population in these parts. Now finally we are experimenting with Dr Ana's recommended edta cream. Very reticent with taking in synthetic materials, thus the long wait to try. My wife is trying first for various reasons. After 40 days use 1/2 the time, some days on consecutively some off, mineral supplementation. Result so far: The 2nd hand effect in myself has been attenuated.( Her sleep is better, too.) No longer sharper at times rhythmic throbs in a point-like manner, but rather a more diffuse slight pain for a few seconds, then gone.
Except where there has been direct contact, as in some of the above, it is my view that the e-effect is entering via low resistance skin areas that are around acupuncture "points", and then travel within and along low resistance pathways. My throbs seem to be bloodstream affccet near meridians. Commonly, GB, UB, LI, but others as well.
Now I noted early on in covidiana (which btw I knew to call out from the "get-go" March 2020, but alas all I said re vax part of scheme back then was warning my mass email recipients about "dubious" and "possibly dangerous" vaccines; vax aspect I refer to as integral but secondary to main hegemonic game, maybe I can share parts of that initial mass email another time & explain); early on several apparent assassinations took place. Heart symptoms. in people who would be possible irritants for covi-perps. Thus I wonder whether a particular range of frequencies and/or moduation patterns researched to have bloodstream effect (cf B Trower working years ago for u.k. navy on this), applied with highest intensity for assassinations, relates also to bloodstream effects in vaxed and to an extent 2nd hand. Thus my wish to see spectrum analysis, controlling for e-exposures before and during, difficult as this can be to arrange with ubiquitous e-smog and usage. The only thing apart from re bluetooth and mac addresses I've seen, is the Carnicom via Mihalcea prelim. report of 4 hz from vaxee blood (but not unvaxed). Relating to slow wave brain pattern, for instance, to induce what?
I've run on aplenty, hard to hold back on so much more related, i hope some of this is of interest for now. Much to say on food supplementation...
Thanks for the shout-out, Matt. You are doing a phenomenal job with these self experiments and also remind us to always question what we are being told. Years of conditioning in school, university, work, family made us less connected to the "truth". Instead of truth I rather use being less wrong.
I'm glad to be a guy, because according to the Pf1zer confidential trial study and data from other safety reports on EUDRAVigilance it seems that women are 3 times more likely to suffer from a adverse reaction after the shot.