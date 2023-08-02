below, a different view of blood and weird growths.

in blood plasma

above, one of my better shots, this is from hundreds that were in a 2x shot persons blood plasma. this is actually darkfeild but with the condenser lowered all the was down. magnification as high as i could achieve with basic tools. x2400 roughly

same piece- darkfeild with condenser in normal place.

the graphene flagship magazine - if you want a glimpse of the future look it up.

you will find patents for its use in aircraft fuel, engine motor oil, water plants, concrete, roads , medical etc, etc.

if i was dr evil and wanted to graphenate the planet to create the ultimate global system that tracks every leaf, every fish in the ocean , every insect and bug, all mammals plus the iob , how else could i do it.

as they have stated as an aim openly…

some of the processes for modifying graphene require high temperatures and pressures. a huge cost unless you found a cheap and effective way to get the slaves to pay for it through their cars and plane tickets etc. just an evil thought, but quite logical when you cogitate on it.

i recently saw a paper on creating M.G.O. by using very high pressures. its just a thought.

when did you last analyse your diesel , oil or petrol? same as the pilots i suppose. you cant blame them. if you follow further you will find jp8 is a whole master plan in itself. harold vella does a good show on it.

have a look at Okisuke’s substack to see the relationship between glutathione and graphene in one of her posts. wouldn’t it be great if we could come up with the same m.o. for the useless eaters. perhaps if we dosed them with cheap forms of graphene and then conned them into taking supplements that modify it? just another evil thought, but you could go further and find out that some processes use vitamin c as a “green “ way of modifying graphene?

Crikey, anything is possible and you have to allow your brain to entertain some mental thoughts to keep up with these bastards.

early days finding graphene in the blood fluids.

and this is early too, sputum.

sputum. dust mites walkie talkie.

pretty sure either the same dust mite left his glass bong from the 60’s behind or that’s a crystal /morg coming out of a bit of gel full of g.q.d.’s. it was a lot clearer directly but hard to capture, red, blue and green lights.

a morg , trying out the green filter and the scope camera.

below, cut and pasted from one of my discussions, sorry, lazy i know.

Great find, and i like your conservative approach to conclusions. i have to hold myself back sometimes and this is one of those cases.

it makes me wonder what reactions are taking place to the graphene in the bodies of all the aware people who are taking a huge variety of supplements at present. is it possible that they are making the situation worse by creating reduced graphene oxide for instance?

after making some graphene to test and experiment with i made the mistake of not wearing shoes or gloves and can confirm that it penetrates the skin. that was the only explanation i could come up with for the exfoliation that occurred in specific areas where i had been exposed to it. i dont have it in my blood plasma now like i see in many vaxd people.

considering the cost of the more pure forms of graphene it would be logical for them to have us create these inside our bodies from more basic forms through other methods like medications or even frequency perhaps?.

i bought some lab grade r.g.o. to test as i would like to make some M.G.O. , however unlikely it is.

it was $350 for one gram..

its worthy of more research.

Credit for this hard to find info is from Harolds substack.

https://substack.com/profile/30177578-harold-saive?utm_campaign=comment&utm_medium=email&utm_source=substack&utm_content=profile

But how could this have happened since neither graphene or graphene oxide are magnetic? The answer is that both graphene and graphene oxide, can conduct enough electricity across the cell membranes to magnetise nearby superparamagnetic particles such as ferritin and magnetite to cause a widespread magnetisation of people receiving the vaccine.

It's just as the iron core of an electromagnet becomes magnetised when an electric current is passed through the coil of wire wound around it.

To make this argument more quantitative; the electrical conductivity of graphene on the nano scale is two orders of magnitude greater than copper See here

What does this mean for living cells?

The answer is that the transmembrane voltage gradient of living cells is of the order of ten million volts per metre (100 mV across a 10 nm membrane). This means that a transmembrane strand of graphene or graphene oxide (from the vaccine) could carry a huge electric current and be likely to magnetise any superparamagnetic materials such as ferritin or magnetite that may be close by.

This effect could spread like wildfire across the membrane as each magnetized particle magnetizes its neighbours and then to those of the next cell, so that the magnetic effect increases and ultimately, it could spread to all parts of the body via the bloodstream, starting with the blood cells themselves, including those white cells needed for our immune system, then the veins, then the heart, followed by the lungs and finally the brain.

Wherever It goes, it could wreak havoc with cell permeability and have all sorts of biological effects, including heart failure, premature Alzeimer's disease and, when the mitochondria are affected, chronic fatigue. Another effect is that membrane damage to our sensory cells could make them hyperactive and send false signals to the brain to give symptoms very similar to electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) resulting in headaches whenever we use a mobile phone, pins and needles when straying too close to a WiFi router dizziness and nausea, to name but a few. Perhaps the most serious danger is if you have an MRI scan, when the extremely powerful magnet in the machine would try to pull these magnetised particles out of your body and, in the case of the brain or spinal cord scan, immediate and possibly permanent damage could result. When other parts of the body are scanned, the results may be less noticeable in the short term, but become apparent later as an unexplained "idiopathic" illness. This needs careful monitoring by an independent observer. Best wishes,

Dr Andrew Goldsworthy Lecturer and Biological Safety Officer (retired) Imperial College London

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