Below, blood spins before, and after 20 minutes of sublingual green laser. Top is the before with the polymer, bottom is after laser, looking like our serum should. This is repeatable for the vast majority.
I have previously posted videos of the orange gobblers or gel bubbles swallowing our healthy blood cells. Below is 2 random examples of what they look like on a slide when there is a heavy concentration of the gel in the blood. A 90 % reduction that is enough to then get clean serum as above. I don’t need to do a blood spin to know what I am seeing.
We do both a drop and a smear when taking a sample. These gobblers show up mostly in the smear as below. For heavy gel content you don’t even need a microscope. I have previously posted a before and after of what the blood looks like pre / post laser and we have tons of similar examples on record now. Every single person has been happy to see the state of their blood after, less rouleaux, fatter RBC’s, more spacing and happy active neutrophils. We always compare best blood pre with best blood post, using the same methodology.
My take is that these bubbles form after a smear due to a sudden drop in temperature (as per Ronald Norris’s good works) combined with the turbulence created during the smear. They are a great indicator of the level of polymer in the blood. When the slides are tilted back and forth to reflect a light source you can also see a faint oil rainbow with high polymer content.
This example shows that this could even be a home test to do without a scope - just with slides, slips and 2 drops of blood. Very minor bubbles would be visible with a magnifying glass or those $20 skin scopes. The blood is smeared holding the cover slip at approximately 30 degrees and applying a very gentle pressure for about 3/4 of the distance / size of the slip and then the slip is moved back to the start and dropped on it. With severe polymer content sometimes you will need to gently tap the slip to get it to attach at both ends.
The laser we are using is a medical class 3b cold laser at 532 nm wavelength and we are inputting a frequency into the laser of 528 for both IV or sublingual.
528 = Mi, the frequency of bees, chlorophyll, the sun, heals and restores dna, gives the red blood cells a 20% increase in life expectancy - all according to research done.
While the in series blue and green IV kept the blood good for nearly a month, using that combo side by side sublingually didn’t work. Other things that can effect the results are combining other products. We also tried taking other products simultaneously to see if we could improve the process and will continue experimenting. These results are still experimental but we have seen an improvement of the blood every time so far with just the laser - probably well over 100 times now.
Believe it or not, that’s your call.
Next on the hit list, Bluey and the bots.
“Experience is something you don’t get until just after you need it.”
~~ Stephen Wright ( Thanks J Lee for the pinch )
Below - A comment that I lifted as I liked the analogy and thought it applicable here
credit-
I know some very clever people who won't even entertain the idea. I liken it to the "can't find the sugar" syndrome, where you look in a cupboard for a bag of sugar and can't see it. Then the spouse comes in and finds it instantly. The bag of sugar was in a green pack, but you were looking for a red pack. You had mind filters working against you. So often, those who are highly educated won't even go and look for the sugar, because they've been told that it is not there, and their prized education has put a more all-encompassing filter on their minds.
How does one break through those filters?
(How Indeed? m)
I think you can do the effect without the I.V. Take this information, this is what our lab found under a gas discharge camera with gold geometry. I do not think you need the IV, in fact I know you don't and I have confirmed it. Gold leaf is very affordable and usable.
This was done under a Biowell Gas Discharge Camera and a trailer park rig using infrared, a fish eyed water reflection of the body with a potassium chloride solution. We our finding massive field failures right at peoples arms. It starts to fail here on many. In sequence I see this pattern. Sacral>legs>gov. vessel>spreads to total failure. The governing meridians are top tier of focus, in fact its number 1 from that point of attention. Visualize this. We take gold leaf backed on sandalwood(high harmonic match for many things, birch too), it can be anything. The gold leaf is thin so it needs backing. When we do a scooping motion within 1-3 inches of the skin the spread of the field follows, almost as if you were scooping fluid. We can take two pieces and do a spreading motion like we are wedging it away, the field follows. However, under both of these actions after a short motion, the field resets to a normal state. If repeating in succession, we can hold it back. Meaning we can keep knocking it back with gold in a oscillating pattern. What we are trying to find out right now is if you take a look at the Dai Mai Meridian and Gov vessel... it may be that one side controls the X axis of your field, and the other controls the Y. This is absolutely happening and I have seen it I just do not know if its happening organic from the body or .... you know what. Anyways, back to the topic at hand. Peoples arms are loaded. Absolutely loaded. If your following, can we conclude that there is a nefarious field lining those arms, correct? You were getting the results outside of the body. Is it possible, to take this methodology. Create some kind of open ended biogeometry like a spiral augger attachment, attach to a small arduino controller motor at a certain rate, hold the field back(since it resets), THEN fire the lasers in so its held back? I suspect it is the field in the arms that are causing your problems but it would need to be confirmed. I would start with a left hand spin not right. Its absolutely possible this may work and we can dodge the IV.
We need to start drawing some conclusions, but all of the above is solid information. You will need someone with CAD and 3d printing skills.
In addition as an off the shelf solution we have find vibrating is a HEAVY potentiator of everything we are doing. Here are 2 examples. One is utilizing a vibrating excersize platform. Prop your bed up at an angle, this will help fluid stagnation in the brain. Because we do not want EMF off the pad, your going to need some kind of posting off the platform to the bed to transfer the vibration so be creative. This is HIGHLY effective
As a second example. Say your using sheilding fabrics. Use 2 layers. Put a vibrating motor on one of the layers, this will help diffuse and potentiate. It may even make something as simple as window screen highly effective. I would add other layers and keep stacking solutions looking for combinations.
Have you tried putting a typo of LFO on the laser and adjusting rate?
Hi yes it’s on her regular video dees of truth science & spirit on cloud hub in fact she’s said it several times on serval videos you will have to listen to them. As they are about 45mins to 1 hrs .. here’s the link https://clouthub.com/c/TruthScienceSpiritwithDrAnaMihalcea