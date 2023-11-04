matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Remi Steele's avatar
Remi Steele
Nov 4, 2023

Just a thought about the injectable, etc. I haven't been on for a while and don't know if anyone mentioned it before or if you've considered and/or have been tracking where the drugs were made. The manufacture of the majority of drugs and supplements has been given over to China and India with little to no actual oversight by the FDA or other countries' oversight agencies. Dr. Yoho did a pretty good segment recently...I can't find the link or the book reference, but the fraud and shenanigans boggle the mind.

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jan802154's avatar
jan802154
Nov 4, 2023

hello Matt,

i've been following you for a while now and what comes to my mind is the following

i know that a.l. maruzlli https://lamarzulli.net/ many years ago also came across implants that were not human. at that time an implant was to be removed. and during the surgery the implant disappeared ...it was no longer visible. They then prayed to God (from the Bible) for it and then it became visible again and could be removed.

I don't know if Muruzlli has figured out what the implant consists of.

Call him I feel strongly that you will get further.

also i think you will find more in the infrared and/or ultraviolet spectrum

i think right now we only see a little bit of what is really there.

i hope you get some use out of this information, for team humanity

God's bless Matt great work!!

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