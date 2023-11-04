Sometimes you do get the feeling its looking back at you. All below are venous blood.

Another example from a different place.

Another clue in the jigsaw puzzle. A possible biopsy of calamari in situ. You will understand my hypothesis here from pics further down.

Big bundles of fibres. Enough to block a large needle.

At only 2.5 times objective x 15 eyepiece to capture it all.

A nice captured rectangle of RBC’s included.

A form I have seen in nature, but can’t recall where.

These are pics of nearly completely dried gel / polymer from a second person via the 10ml vacutainer test as per Ron Norris..

On appearance alone it is very similar to the “biopsy” sample, hence my thoughts. Hoping someone can identify the fungus / bacteria ? or whatever that growth is.

Vitamin B12 injectable revisited. Still learning to layer the pics but in the meantime this covers the differing focal layers.

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