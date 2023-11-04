Its a big jigsaw puzzle.
But hopefully this helps with a few pieces for someone.
Sometimes you do get the feeling its looking back at you. All below are venous blood.
Another example from a different place.
Another clue in the jigsaw puzzle. A possible biopsy of calamari in situ. You will understand my hypothesis here from pics further down.
Big bundles of fibres. Enough to block a large needle.
At only 2.5 times objective x 15 eyepiece to capture it all.
A nice captured rectangle of RBC’s included.
A form I have seen in nature, but can’t recall where.
These are pics of nearly completely dried gel / polymer from a second person via the 10ml vacutainer test as per Ron Norris..
On appearance alone it is very similar to the “biopsy” sample, hence my thoughts. Hoping someone can identify the fungus / bacteria ? or whatever that growth is.
Vitamin B12 injectable revisited. Still learning to layer the pics but in the meantime this covers the differing focal layers.
Just a thought about the injectable, etc. I haven't been on for a while and don't know if anyone mentioned it before or if you've considered and/or have been tracking where the drugs were made. The manufacture of the majority of drugs and supplements has been given over to China and India with little to no actual oversight by the FDA or other countries' oversight agencies. Dr. Yoho did a pretty good segment recently...I can't find the link or the book reference, but the fraud and shenanigans boggle the mind.
hello Matt,
i've been following you for a while now and what comes to my mind is the following
i know that a.l. maruzlli https://lamarzulli.net/ many years ago also came across implants that were not human. at that time an implant was to be removed. and during the surgery the implant disappeared ...it was no longer visible. They then prayed to God (from the Bible) for it and then it became visible again and could be removed.
I don't know if Muruzlli has figured out what the implant consists of.
Call him I feel strongly that you will get further.
also i think you will find more in the infrared and/or ultraviolet spectrum
i think right now we only see a little bit of what is really there.
i hope you get some use out of this information, for team humanity
God's bless Matt great work!!