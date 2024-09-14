Before

After

When these (before) clots are removed and wrung out the clot has the same characteristics as all the other calamari seen today. The current assumption is that its the same material as seen by the undertakers but this will need to be confirmed by analysis by someone. It certainly turns into a very strong rubber like substance that cannot be broken by squeezing, as many have now tried.

The benefits of the green laser go beyond just reducing the gel in the serum. Electrical charge in the body also benefits which would explain the dissipation of rouleaux seen post (zeta potential) . The body PH also is raised, sometimes by 2 ( ie: ph 5 to 7 or 7 to 9) . A simple oximeter also shows a healthy blood oxygen saturation increase usually by at least a few %. More on the electrical effects next post.

All results above are from the Weber laser via IV or sublingual. The IV is more effective as expected.

Only a 2 people, those who have had a significant loading, have not spun clear serum after to date. Only 2 people have been at the other end of the spectrum and spun liquid serum before the laser. One was a lady that had an old wooden potentiator and made a homeopathic concoction with it and the other a bloke that lived bush and did a lot of kawakawa tea (a NZ medical herb). While anecdotal, it was good to see even just those 2 have blood uncontaminated by the polymer.

The good news is that some sublingual users of the cheap 50mw units with a data type optic fiber attached have had a reasonable reduction with 2 x 10 minute sublingual sessions a day for 2 or 3 weeks. This may be a way to maintain once cleared and it is being monitored now.

How long the effect holds is dependent on many factors and most here would be aware of the mitigation strategies.

There appears to be a growing incidence of hemolysis in peoples blood too. GH razors at work ?

………………………………

From the lungs - that odd cough many are having with odd symptoms that change. I do wonder if the gel and tech being coughed up has anything to do with it. From an unjabbed, untested and no monkey business with jabbed ladies bloke, but looks like the same growth as in the jab.

With the structure above, the only comparable growth I could find was here:

https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2022/01/new-zealand-scientists-have-found.html?m=1

If anyone can find a better match I am keen to hear of it.

Below, Lungs, Morg pods?

I also have a time lapse of the gel growth from the same lung sample above. That would explain the odd sticky flehm that so many are noticing.

………………………………………..

From urine.

The fibers may be getting more advanced. Its hard to capture what you can see directly and optically but the pics below give a good indication. The green bubbles are gel growth.

…………………………………….

There is some useful aspects to the gel though. It can act as another lens and give us a view of the “fibrin” that’s not usually seen. I don’t know if the blood shots below are fibrin, spidrion or some new morphed item but it reminds me of tree roots. Where the black hole is in the center (at top) starts as a junction with a lot of dots in it. Over time it gets more dense then the lights go out and it leaves what appears as a black hole but is a solid object.

How it normally appears today.

What it looks like through a gel lens.

Have to remind myself occasionally its human blood here.

Fibrin in serum, with bot.

……………………………………

Fiber bubbles

…………………………….

Some scopists refer to colors when scoping - sometimes its just focus depth.

Some normal crystals.

……………………………………

Crystal clear shot of nanotech at work with cells.

https://x.com/foxenflask/status/1832264699154444761?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

……………………………………

Thanks for being here.

Share

Leave a comment

Share matt’s microscopy