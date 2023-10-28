As usual, first a few recent pics…

After the 4 bar and the 7 bar you wouldn’t want to miss the 12 bar beast. This came from an unjabbed man…

Sorry about the quality, it was another day of quick looks and no time to tarry.

One day I hope to have the time to do justice to these incredible bits of tech and isolate, photograph and document them properly, but it seems unlikely as the progress of the decline of our blood is happening so rapidly now there will always be other priorities. As the eternal optimist I can still hope though.

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Cliffords Carnicoms explanation of the 10 differing forms we encounter today and the link to his decades of research. For those still with questions after seeing this please go to Cliffs website and download the decades of papers he provides free to all.

RBC membranes making a nice art pic. I don’t know the mechanism of action here in the heinous venous blood.

A woven container as per Karlc’s better pics.

An example of the strength of the electrical field of some of these objects. Also tose bubbles are all gel. Its very easy to tell now as they gongeal the healty cells and also show the orange color especially when inside their membrane. 108 mp pic that you can zoom if you want to.

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