matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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The Wailing Banshee's avatar
The Wailing Banshee
Oct 28, 2023

Please see my page... I have restacked this with a long comment. I have so much evidence to share..... We need to collaborate and get our information out to everyone. There is much more involved that simply nano tech in our bodies and brain tissue... Much more.

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Rabbitgurl formerly SL's avatar
Rabbitgurl formerly SL
Oct 28, 2023Edited

Matt-- GREAT images of the intrabodynanohardware. Those rectangle/squares in your slide 1 and 2, those manifest in my skin when my intrabody nano circuitry/hardware gets triggered /activated. Once it's fully incubated in a person's system, the individual doesnt need a microscope, because all of those nanohardwares that all of the microscope researchers see in their magnified slides, are at 100% regular visible to the naked eye scale/size, visible. In the skin system. So yup, 100% real and true and ACCURATE images of the intrabody nano circuitry hardware. Just to give you confirmation. (It's also populated in my foreward on the left side (my weak side / my more heavilyl nano'd side).

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