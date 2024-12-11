First a pic.

A very dense blood sucking gel bubble.

Many would be aware that there is some serious debate and accusations going on around the masterpiece product. Recently Matt Hazen has come into my notes and offered to answer questions here.

As I have never had to censor or ban anyone since starting my substack I would like to maintain my record even with something this controversial. The intellect of my subscribers is held in high regard by myself so lets show that we can all debate something without the usual resorts to personal attacks, unscientific claims or foul language that is becoming too common even on stack. This goes for both sides.

My position has been made reasonably clear in the comment section of Dr Anita Braxas stack on masterpiece ( links to that and other zeolite posts in my notes) but I am still open to learning more about zeolites, their mechanisms of action, the reality of the relationship with todays tech and more.

Quote - Matt Hazen - “No sir. That was a gentleman Matt Sena who's on our team and who has been with us since the very beginning.

My goal is to be an open book and clarify anything related to any specific questions of any kind related to MasterPeace™ ZeoliteZ™. I'm the CEO and founder of MasterPeace by Human Consciousness Support and the best person to gladly transparently answer any questions anyone has.”

My Response:

“Matt Sena didn’t do a great job in the last discussion. I actually felt a tad sorry for him.

So we now have 3 Matts huh. You must be the famous Matt Hazen perhaps?

I don’t censor here and am open to any honest discussions or debates done in an honest and polite manner. You will see that the first post where I looked at the blood of a unique MP user that I presented the positive facts as first seen. Since then I have seen his blood deteriorate and provide some unique features not seen from approx 1500 others.

Having had a zeolite business previously, plus 2 years of researching new markets and applications for same gives me a different perspective than the average punter. I am open minded and have clearly stated that my belief is that there may be an application of a correct end form of zeolite ( from the 500k odd potentials ) that may help in this battle.

Unfortunately I don’t believe MP is that one today.

Having no vested interest today in any zeolite products also also allows me to be independent.

Would you be open to me doing a post with you invited in to answer everyone’s questions? I have some of my own but would be happy to act as a moderator instead.”

Matt Hazens reply:

“Yes I definitely don't mind have a good respectful open discussion, I truly welcome that as it's always the best way to find the truth! MasterPeace™ ZeoliteZ™ is natural clinoptilolite sourced through the same source that Dr Andrew Kaufman and most other zeolite people use. Each and every bottle of MasterPeace gos through the standard American GMP regulation process which means all 2 of our ingredients which are natural clinoptilolite and coldnanofiltered sea minerals are thoroughly tested with a comprehensive Certificate of Analysis proving no heavy metals, mycotoxins, or harmful microbials. Then all manufactured completed formulas are then tested their final Certificate of Analysis. So every bottle ever made and sold of MasterPeace™ ZeoliteZ ™ has 3 adjoining Certificate of Analysis which should provide and ironclad trust that we have the cleanest most amazing detox product ever created. And our unprecedented published peer reviewed human studies explain it in full details. I can't answer to anyone who claims MasterPeace harmed them because I have no idea what things they are doing and changing in their life. I suggest with all our plethora of quantifiable undeniable unquestionable Analysis and 3rd party testing should be researched amd learned at masterpeacebyhcs.com and go to the research page. We have 190 videos available for studying and understanding on rumble at Human Consciousness Support 😇”

The video below is of clinoptilolite in is raw form straight out of the ground, activated and crushed. It had had distilled water added to it, then let dry under a slip, and the video shows what happens when re hydrated by adding a drop of water beside the slip. The movements you are seeing is expected from a natural zeolite.

This is the same slide, but when the first drop was added.

I have many questions myself but will instead try to just act as a moderator. Not going to be easy, so no promises… See my terms of service if in doubt.

Please keep comments short, civil and concise.

