This post comes from looking back past the last year to some earlier work and wondering how far the understanding of what is being done to us has come.

Today someone sent me some old info that I had seen before, but without realizing the significance of it at the time. That was a lab test of these fibers where they found that a 532 nm laser at 20mw melted the fiber they were analyzing so they backed it off to 5 mw to avoid destroying it. Maybe what they thought they saw as melting was degradation, dissolution or the dissolving of it. Much appreciated info and an example of the different perspective I view the problem with today.

If it was possible to imagine what a cross domain species looked like would this be an example? A white lace fungus with insect type legs?

When I first started to look at the quantification and removal of morgellons the most effective method I found was to use a medical plaster (below) with a few drops of 3000 ppm CDS applied and stuck on the calf muscle for 24 hours. This sample came from a family member who was visiting and who had the most contamination I had seen, plus the biggest variety of eggs, fibers and other junk.

His plaster didn’t need a microscope to identify how much he had. The black spots and grey areas were morgellons. Yes he had hairy legs and the human hairs can be easily seen for scale as well.

After using the CDS I looked for other methods of removal. That’s how I found out the peroxide and green ginger wine was good. One test.

Peroxide for bio film and fiber removal. This pic shows post multiple applications of a high % peroxide and vigorous / aggressive rubbing in to roll bio film and fibers onto a plate for the scope. While effective its not recommended unless you are a tad masochistic or really want a good sample for the scope.

The white circles looked (via a skin scope), and felt impressive when the peroxide was in full action.

Under the scope showed that the fibers were in patches and associated with the bio film as below. The bio film shows as clear, almost crystalline as opposed to the creamy human epithelial cells. Is it easy to spot the difference?

It took me a few months of applying peroxide 2 or 3 times a day between the ankles and knees to get rid of it and back to human skin without the fibers. Then I stopped for about a year. I should have done it once a week to maintain but didn’t. I now have a couple of spots in the same area, nowhere near as bad, and apply peroxide sporadically.

Today I see more people with the lesions who don’t know what they have. I personally like the peroxide but am told that friars balsam is good as well, plus soothing. In NZ friars balsam is available at the chemist warehouse still. Probably good to apply post the peroxide.

Old pics

Salt.

A vitamin C crystal in the blood.

What a dry rat test fiber did when mixed with blood.

The “foot” of a rat test fiber holding blood. It looks designed for the purpose to gather blood to me. Nasty tri fanged claw.

A fiber in roosters blood.

The macro picture and one I like most of the roosters blood.

Yes, I will modestly claim a world first, until I get knocked off, just my perch hopefully. The electrical reaction of the blood captured when a fiber releases its energy.

This video possible answers a few questions.

We have all seen how the blood seems to be attracted to one side of these fibers and absent from another sometimes or perhaps from an end when looking at blood.

This reaction has not been captured in real time before that I know of.

It was a lucky capture as I was just scanning the blood at a low mag when I saw it start. It took me a few seconds to realize what I was seeing and to start recording it. It happens fast and ends fast.

The funny thing is that this is sheep’s blood, having just killed one and thought why waste the opportunity to look at the blood. Strange habits occur when you take up microscopy :).

It takes a few viewings on a bigger screen to fully comprehend what is happening. Its not normal.

A surprising fact is the distance this effect takes place. Even blood cells at the outer edges of view are effected. Also there ones that are “sucked under” or the surface tension is released some how...

I imagine the exact same effect is happening in some form in our blood too and would love to see someone capture it at a better resolution. As said, this was a very opportunistic grab.

Possum and mouse blood along with fur samples tell me this is an environmental issue now for us all. Over a year now and still hoping for another capture to be seen..

Below , email from Julie Mellae, author , book ,

Australian.https://www.amazon.com.au/Australian-Lyme-Crimes-Global-Disgrace/dp/B094LDWK2T

Private citizen research is the only way we can figure all this out. I recently collected specimens from my bedSheets and in a petri dish soaked them for 24hrs in hydrogen peroxide. They turned from black to yellow and Clearly not active. The hand sanitiser (76%) alcohol has slowed it down now to about 10%, less lesions and less ‘creatures’ coming out of my skin. I do make sure the biofilm – and there is not much of that now, is removed.

I also feel, sulphur helps tremendously too.

There are many patents for Morgs by many governments. One is named ‘Polynucleotide encoding insect Ecdysone receptor’ – Patent number US_6245531-B1

M - And always interesting to look at the patents to see ownership.

Sample patent ingredient list eg: fruit fly basis, plant, bacteria, fungus, zebrafish, catfish, African poison claw frog, olive baboon, chimp , dog, cow, sheep, herpes, sarcoma, leukemia, hiv, rickettsia, candida, anthrax, yellow fever, typhoid and syphilis are just some of this witches brew.

Just a thought but would this help create 1197 side effects from one product?

There are 6 sub patents.

This Patent was found by Jan Smith, a great resource and another of the originals we should thank.

Btw, I don’t recommend hand sanitiser (76%) alcohol as I believe most are doped with undesirables.

My own personal hypotheses is that some form of extremophile or thermophile has been added. A form of life that doesn’t melt until over 700 degrees c as we are seeing doesn’t seem natural, but in fact is?

I use the term “life” for these fibers subjectively.

Dried sputum bubbles

Sputum bubbles before drying.

Above. ufo.

