First a pic, B12 vet injectable.

I was sent some information and links on morgellons. Thanks S. The guts of it leads into a fresh area of research.

Self explanatory. All shots from the same document. Personal info not included, nor what was considered possibly misleading ( microscopy ID of aspergillus niger as second finding) ..

Sample tested.

Delftia is a deep hole and I would prefer to let you do some research without leading where I think it goes or what I have seen. As we know much info has been deleted these days and you all may find new leads in places others don’t look.

Please take a dive and share what you find…

Happy hunting.

Thanks, M.