He has also put it in order for everyone to be able to understand the progression. Great works. Thank You.

…………………………

A pic for the front page. Its the intersection of a frequent use medical soap bubble. I have a large year end post coming that is being delayed due to pc and tech issues but felt that this post is essential for helping spread 420”s huge effort.

…………….

IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks - Part 15.6: Wireless Body Area Networks. Abstract: Short-range, wireless communications in the vicinity of, or inside, a human body 2012

https://www.google.com/search?q=802.15.6+2012&sca_esv=586873451&sxsrf=AM9HkKmovY8e7i36Jq__1xi_vuaNxATpEw%3A1701410901509&source=hp&ei=VXhpZZ2hHdL9ptQPm7yCmAc&oq=802.15.6+2012&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCINODAyLjE1LjYgMjAxMkjqNlD6DlihM3ABeACQAQCYAbACoAH9EqoBCDAuMTIuMC4xuAEDyAEA-AEBqAIPwgINECMYgAQYigUY6gIYJ8ICExAuGIAEGIoFGMcBGK8BGOoCGCfCAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIKECMYgAQYigUYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICCBAuGIAEGLEDwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAgUQABiABMICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIIEAAYBRgeGA8&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

(ORIGIONAL VIDEO) https://rumble.com/v3yowh4-bombshell-proof-embalmer-clots-are-5g-controlled-human-antennas.html

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(EMF PROTECTION) Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512

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Twitter (HELP SHARE)

https://x.com/Nonvaxer420BACK?s=09

.

Gettr (HELP SHARE)

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19

.

CloutHub: (HELP SHARE)

https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA



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Gab: (HELP SHARE) https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR

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Wimkin Social: (HELP SHARE) https://wimkin.com/profile-291679

.

.

Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content

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Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14

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Psinergy PDF:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f

.

.

DID YOUR GOVERNMENT OR DOCTORS EVER TELL YOU HOW YOU ARE CONNECTED TO THE "CLOUD" ??? - HERE IS HOW 👉 MBAN = Medical Body Area Networks

https://rumble.com/v3yngyj-november-29-2023.html

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Dr Robert Malone - Is He A DOD Mole?

https://rumble.com/v2606m8-dr-robert-malone-the-dod-mole.html

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(Sep 21 2021) Robert malone "Vaccine" Salesman: “RelCovax, 2ndGen multivalent SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate" (Summit)

https://rumble.com/v2emosy-march-24-2023.html

Reliance Industries

https://www.weforum.org/organizations/reliance-industries-limited

.

2011 Dr Robert Malone "Vaccine" Salesman At The World Health Organization: Vaccine Production Strategies: Ensuring Alignment and Sustainability

https://rumble.com/v2emr5u-march-24-2023.html

.

Dr. Robert Wallace Malone (born 1959)- The History Behind The SPOOK!

https://sites.google.com/housatonicits.com/home0003/research/robert-wallace-malone-b1959

.

The Truth About This Guy!👇

HE IS A DARPA / GOVERNMENT ,W.H.O. & N.G.O.'s FUNDED STOOGE THAT HAS BEEN WORKING FOR THEM FROM 1989-2020 ON MULTIPLE PROJECTS!

#RESEARCH

Robert W. Malone, MD, MS

355 Hebron Valley Rd,

Madison, VA 22727

rwmalonemd@gmail.com

(434) 979-0090

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

static1.squarespace.com

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://static1.squarespace.com/static/550b0ac4e4b0c16cdea1b084/t/60b61dbe39f1e800244e53e4/1622547902895/RWM%2BCV%2B1%2BJune%2B2021%2B.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiKg_vp3838AhVnmokEHQ18DbgQFnoECBgQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3kXnSnYKhW8SivTYRIacrM

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Trudeau says Canada is joining the European Union’s Horizon Europe research program November 24, 2023 #BiodigitalConvergence

https://rumble.com/v3y6e5m-november-27-2023.html

.

BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE - MAN MERGING WITH MACHINE! DID YOUR GOVERNMENT EVER ASK YOU IF YOU WANTED THIS?

https://rumble.com/v3xpnev-november-24-2023.html

.

Israel leading the bioconvergence revolution #BiodigitalConvergence #Bioconvergence #Synbio

Videos: https://www.google.com/search?q=israel+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&sca_esv=585165273&tbm=vid&prmd=niv&sxsrf=AM9HkKm0-FwaxpQoz0YcAFLP3yywQyGFvg:1700880103672&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjj24mTkN6CAxU7CTQIHQjWA5EQ_AUoA3oECAUQAw&biw=412&bih=722&dpr=2.63#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=israel%20leading%20the%20bioconvergence%20revolution

.

Israel Government Documents: https://www.google.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&sca_esv=585165273&sxsrf=AM9HkKlucOTr4sETe6Xu7j2omqe8gx0aJw%3A1700880098694&source=hp&ei=4l5hZZmCKKGF0PEPqOWh8A8&oq=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIsaXNyZWFsIGxlYWRpbmcgdGhlIGJpb2NvbnZlcmdlbmNlIHJldm9sdXRpb24yBxAjGLACGCcyBxAhGKABGApI0h1QgBdYgBdwAXgAkAEAmAH9AaAB_QGqAQMyLTG4AQPIAQD4AQL4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgnwgINECMYgAQYigUY6gIYJ8ICExAuGIAEGIoFGMcBGK8BGOoCGCfCAhMQLhiABBiKBRjHARjRAxjqAhgn&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

Explore Israel and the concept of Bioconvergence





.

CANADABiodigitalConvergence: (VIDEOS) https://www.google.com/search?q=Biodigital+convergence&sca_esv=585174118&tbm=vid&prmd=niv&sxsrf=AM9HkKmpAvRN0UIf6DhfrMgZiv5Gk_ZmeQ:1700885868807&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiJ2o3Qpd6CAxWPCTQIHVdgANUQ_AUoA3oECAUQAw&biw=375&bih=613&dpr=2.89#ip=1

.

(CANADA GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS) https://www.google.com/search?q=Biodigital+convergence+&sca_esv=585174118&sxsrf=AM9HkKmvyaiQOsWS4DkE2zC-j9on2N-DBQ%3A1700885863262&source=hp&ei=Z3VhZaLFDfnaptQP152QqAY&oq=Biodigital+convergence+&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIXQmlvZGlnaXRhbCBjb252ZXJnZW5jZSAyBRAAGIAEMgUQABiABDIFEAAYgAQyBhAAGBYYHjIJEAAYFhgeGMcDMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHkjxHlCJBVjnHHABeACQAQCYAX-gAaEHqgEDMy42uAEDyAEA-AEBqAIPwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICDRAjGIAEGIoFGOoCGCfCAgQQIxgnwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAg4QABiABBiKBRixAxiDAcICCBAuGIAEGLEDwgIREC4YgAQYsQMYgwEYxwEY0QPCAg4QLhiABBixAxjHARjRA8ICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIOEC4YgAQYsQMYxwEYrwHCAgoQIxiABBiKBRgnwgIOEC4YrwEYxwEYsQMYgATCAgUQLhiABA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno usa #BiodigitalConvergenceUSA

https://www.google.com/search?q=Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno+usa&sca_esv=585817069&sxsrf=AM9HkKlLCGIkKPC3y5gMwgaNfFTuq0_Umw%3A1701142649549&ei=eWBlZcKMIZvh0PEP2JiEqAQ&oq=Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno+usa&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhdOYW5vLUJpby1JbmZvLUNvZ25vIHVzYTIFECEYoAFIuTBQ2hRY3CJwAXgAkAEAmAGBA6AB5hKqAQUyLTQuNLgBA8gBAPgBAcICBxAhGKABGArCAgQQIRgK4gMEGAEgQYgGAQ&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno%20usa

.

Horizons Europe bioconvergence: (VIDEOS) https://www.google.com/search?q=horizons+Europe+bioconvergence&sca_esv=585174118&tbm=vid&prmd=nimv&sxsrf=AM9HkKluYrhlRCT4KRYfTJmWYk5i0s_qyA:1700885987159&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiS-sSIpt6CAxU2ADQIHZDPDpUQ_AUoBHoECAUQBA&biw=375&bih=613&dpr=2.89#ip=1

(EUROPE GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS) https://www.google.com/search?q=horizons+Europe+bioconvergence&sca_esv=585174118&tbm=vid&prmd=nimv&sxsrf=AM9HkKluYrhlRCT4KRYfTJmWYk5i0s_qyA:1700885987159&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiS-sSIpt6CAxU2ADQIHZDPDpUQ_AUoBHoECAUQBA&biw=375&bih=613&dpr=2.89#ip=1

.

UK Biobank: Going Beyond Genomics in 2022

https://frontlinegenomics.com/aiovg_videos/uk-biobank-going-beyond-genomics-in-2022/

.

UK Biobank Scientific Conference 2022 Session 2: Unlocking the potential...





.

(2018) TRADOC Mad Scientist 2018 Bio Convergence: 2.04 PLA Human-Machine Integrarion w/ Ms Kania





.

2018 Bio Convergence: PLA Human-Machine Integration w/ Ms Kania https://www.cnas.org/publications/video/2018-bio-convergence-pla-human-machine-integration-w-ms-kania

.

https://www.google.com/search?q=horizons+Europe+bioconvergence+&sca_esv=585174118&sxsrf=AM9HkKlyJo_Fx8toRSu5CarqpP2-yIw-fQ%3A1700885929849&ei=qXVhZaGxM6jP0PEPqLSIgAs&oq=horizons+Europe+bioconvergence+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIh9ob3Jpem9ucyBFdXJvcGUgYmlvY29udmVyZ2VuY2UgMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUjrGlDWB1iKGXABeACQAQCYAYUBoAGTB6oBAzIuNrgBA8gBAPgBAcICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAg0QABiABBiKBRiwAxhDwgIZEC4YgAQYigUYxwEY0QMYyAMYsAMYQ9gBAcICDRAAGIAEGLEDGIMBGArCAhAQLhiABBgUGIcCGMcBGNEDwgIHEAAYgAQYCsICBhAAGBYYHsICCxAAGIAEGIoFGIYDwgIEECEYFeIDBRIBMSBA4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGDboGBAgBGAg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=horizons%20Europe%20bioconvergence

Trudeau says Canada is joining the European Union’s Horizon Europe research program https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/trudeau-says-canada-is-joining-the-european-union-s-horizon-europe-research-program/vi-AA1kroqk

.

(2020) Bioconvergence: Building a Leading Bioscience Ecosystem in LA





.

Workshop of the Micro-Nano-Bio Systems cluster of EU funded activities | Shaping Europe’s digital future

https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/events/workshop-micro-nano-bio-systems-cluster-eu-funded-activities

OVER NANO4HEALTH

https://www.minacned.nl/themas/health-thema/

.

CALL THESE LIARS OUT DAILY!

LESLEY LEWIS: Another Controlled #2030 Puppet Who Acts Like They Care About The Truth while Ignorring Source Government Documents #BiodigitalConvergence

1.

https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1728867667795448145?t=chut8xZMoejW3YnOU2jKgw&s=19



.

2.

https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1728868992411111846?t=lC8diCZIn9UoeUlbRYKeIg&s=19



.

PIERRE POILIEVRE: Change only happens wehen you confront the problem then make the change!

#1.

https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1728862977464635829?t=dXSPw3V5jHhomOKMlClTcw&s=19



.

#2.



https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1728862266299441200?t=b8XpPSXPB620h82675WsMA&s=19



.

MAKE THE CHANGE!

BE THE CHANGE!

.

LARRY BROCK MP: Call These Fuckers OUT!



https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1728857246304747938?t=CCqkPzjdgslp3pnZqK_sHA&s=19



.

Ian F Akyildiz:



https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1729704136529035264?t=vdXqeW8N2r8UdU1uqdBKSA&s=19



.

Canada at the forefront of exploring biodigital convergence:

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

https://www.scc.ca/en/news-events/news/2021/canada-forefront-exploring-biodigital-convergence

.

Understanding bio-digital convergence

25 January 2023

https://etech.iec.ch/issue/2023-01/understanding-bio-digital-convergence

.

6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems - INTERNET OF BioNanoThings FOR HEALTH APPLICATIONS IAN F. AKYILDIZ , (Fellow, IEEE), Broadband Wireless Networking Laboratory, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute

https://rumble.com/v3wyd4y-november-20-2023.html

.

I.T.U. United Nations Telecommunications Union, Ian F. Akyildiz 5G-6G-7G (THE E.M.F. TERRORISTS) 👈 What The PFIZER "Lawfare" (PSYOP) People Don't Want YOU Looking At!

https://rumble.com/v3ks9wd-september-25-2023.html

.

Who is Ian F. Akyildiz & The I.T.U ?

https://rumble.com/v3yvin1-who-is-ian-f.-akyildiz-and-the-i.t.u-.html

.

Ian F. Akyildiz ITU Profile: https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/academia/kaleidoscope/2020/Pages/Ian-Akyildiz.aspx

.

Ian F. Akyıldız: Bio nano scale machines - these are for injecting into the body, always monitoring the health problems. And that is also going really well, like with these COVID vaccines"

https://rumble.com/v3k5z0x-september-23-2023.html

.

BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE - MAN MERGING WITH MACHINE! DID YOUR GOVERNMENT EVER ASK YOU IF YOU WANTED THIS?

https://rumble.com/v3xpnev-november-24-2023.html

.

JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! - (WBAN) (VLC) (OPTOGENETICS) The S.M.A.R.T. Cities Already Implemented (BIOCONVERGENCE) IEEE, IMEC, 6G FLAGSHIP RESEARCH GROUP

https://rumble.com/v3vbsi2-november-12-2023.html

.

Biophotonics - (COV-WBAN) load balancing for the bankers human husbandry Systems.

https://rumble.com/v3trz3s-biophotonics-covid-load-balancing-for-the-bankers-human-husbandry.html

.

‘Controlling genes with light

New technique can rapidly turn genes on and off, helping scientists better understand their function.

Anne Trafton, MIT 2013

https://news.mit.edu/2013/controlling-genes-with-light-0722

.

DARPA N³ Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology

https://rumble.com/v3ltt8v-darpa-n-next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology.html

.

Mind control system for human interfaces

https://patents.google.com/patent/KR20170090373A/en

.

(Think "SPIKED PROTEINS"....)

Wireless control of cellular function by activation of a novel protein responsive to electromagnetic fields

https://pure.johnshopkins.edu/en/publications/wireless-control-of-cellular-function-by-activation-of-a-novel-pr

.

"S.M.A.R.T." HOME INITIATIVE: HOW YOU ARE BUILDING A PERSONAL KILL BOX - PRECISION "MEDICINE", CRISPR M.L. , (VLC) OPTOGENETICS, 5-6-7G BIOCONVERGENCE

https://rumble.com/v3lejcg-september-27-2023.html

.

Smart dust - by operation save humanity





.

Y'ALL ARE STILL CAPABLE OF READING RIGHT??? - HOW MANY TIMES DOES #PFIZER HAVE TO FLAT OUT TELL YOU BEFORE YOU GET IT?

https://rumble.com/v37ir8i-august-14-2023.html

.

Did you give proper informed consent 30 days before the human testing of biological agents began??

50 U.S. Code § 1520a - Restrictions on use of human subjects for testing of chemical or biological agents

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/1520a#:~:text=Go!-,50%20U.S.%20Code%20%C2%A7%201520a%20%2D%20Restrictions%20on%20use%20of%20human,of%20chemical%20or%20biological%20agents&text=any%20other%20testing%20of%20a,biological%20agent%20on%20human%20subjects.&text=Any%20peaceful%20purpose%20that%20is,%2C%20industrial%2C%20or%20research%20activity.

.

.

How i fly through documents.

ReadEra – book reader pdf

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.readera

.

IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks - Part 15.6: Wireless Body Area Networks. Abstract: Short-range, wireless communications in the vicinity of, or inside, a human body 2012

https://www.google.com/search?q=802.15.6+2012&sca_esv=586873451&sxsrf=AM9HkKmovY8e7i36Jq__1xi_vuaNxATpEw%3A1701410901509&source=hp&ei=VXhpZZ2hHdL9ptQPm7yCmAc&oq=802.15.6+2012&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCINODAyLjE1LjYgMjAxMkjqNlD6DlihM3ABeACQAQCYAbACoAH9EqoBCDAuMTIuMC4xuAEDyAEA-AEBqAIPwgINECMYgAQYigUY6gIYJ8ICExAuGIAEGIoFGMcBGK8BGOoCGCfCAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIKECMYgAQYigUYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICCBAuGIAEGLEDwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAgUQABiABMICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIIEAAYBRgeGA8&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

Effect of Coronavirus Worldwide through Misusing of

Wireless Sensor Networks

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://scholar.google.ca/scholar_url%3Furl%3Dhttps://www.researchgate.net/profile/A-A-M-Rahman-2/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks/links/6045af0992851c077f2435b9/Effect-of-Coronavirus-Worldwide-through-Misusing-of-Wireless-Sensor-Networks.pdf%26hl%3Den%26sa%3DX%26ei%3DbZZpZYi9BobCmgG_wpTgCw%26scisig%3DAFWwaealfLwxs2-MunjLhomhyxTn%26oi%3Dscholarr&ved=2ahUKEwjsm8Cc5u2CAxWlvokEHSxzCFgQgAN6BAgIEAE&usg=AOvVaw12Spdj2wr72tSwgOTgYMVL

.

(WBAN) that operates in-body, on-body, or around the body (off-body) ... EUI−48

802.15.6 (WBAN)

Device, system, method, and program for generating and processing communication frame

https://patents.google.com/patent/JP2017098855A/en

.

ISO/IEC/IEEE (WBAN) 8802-15-6:2017

https://www.iso.org/obp/ui/en/#iso:std:iso-iec-ieee:8802:-15-6:ed-1:v1:en

.

IEEE BRAIN: 2022 Brain, Mind, and Body - Opening Remarks, Integrated Neurotechnology, Jeffrey Herron, Jerald Yoo - 2022



.

IEEE Brain Discovery Neurotechnology Workshop | IEEE Brain

https://brain.ieee.org/event/ieee-brain-discovery-neurotechnology-workshop/

.

IEEE: A method and apparatus for tracking and identification of humans and animals via an embedded network consisting of existing communications infrastructure by routing unique DNA profile data packets emitted by a DNA RF MEMS Device.

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20060285685A1/en

.

Exposure to rf electromagnetic energy decreases aggressive behavior https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/1098-2337(1986)12:4%3C285::AID-AB2480120407%3E3.0.CO;2-G

Why are people so docile and Compliant!?

.

They are turning humans into 5G-6G-7G antennas and servers/routers with each jab.

This is the 2030Agenda ultimate goal: to be able to track & trace down to the cellular level and transmit data through our DNA in real time to control nano-robotics inside of us... I.E:

A.I. Personal "Healthcare"/ "Precision Healthcare" done in your smart home with Biosensors all around you and inside of you!

IM NOT FUCKING COOL WITH THIS!

AND ESPECIALLY NOT FOR MY DAUGHTER'S FUTURE!

so hey WAKE UP PLEASE!

.

How are they using our DNA as a computer Through 5G-6G and the (WBAN) With CRISPR Technology?

THIS SHOULD EXPLAIN👇

Technology & Society: Implantable Technology - Turning the Body Into a Wire IEEE Spectrum - W.H.O. Human Gene Editing Advisory Committee - Global One Health - Biodigital Convergence - Human A.I. Machine Learning (WBAN)

https://rumble.com/v37xy9h-august-15-2023.html

.

WHO expert advisory committee on developing global standards for governance and oversight of human genome editing: report of the second meeting

https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-SCI-RFH-2019-02

.

NIH: Human Genome Editing: Science, Ethics, and Governance.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK447266/

.

#BIODIGITALCONVERGENCE(64)-(73) The CRISPERIZATION OF HUMANS:

(122)-(126) INTERNET OF LIVING THINGS:

Biodigital Today and Tomorrow – Policy Horizons Canada:

https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/

.

Unlocking the Power of

Our Body’s Protein Factory

https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory

.

(WHO) Global Digital Health Certification Network https://www.who.int/initiatives/global-digital-health-certification-network

.

Key Roles of Plasmonics in Wireless THz Nanocommunications—A Survey

https://mdpi-res.com/d_attachment/applsci/applsci-09-05488/article_deploy/applsci-09-05488-v3.pdf?version=1576826593

#IEEE

#Biophotonics

#Optogenetics

#Plasmonics

#Thz_Band

.

PsyNet: The Online Human Behavior Lab of the Future

https://www.aesthetics.mpg.de/en/research/research-group-computational-auditory-perception/projects/psynet-the-online-human-behavior-lab-of-the-future.html

.

CRISPR.ML - Machine learning meets gene editing





.

sensors open system architecture

https://www.google.com/search?q=sensors+open+system+architecture+&sca_esv=557255143&sxsrf=AB5stBhsO7IDfegRmd5HegfYehFl_9N-_A%3A1692142574615&source=hp&ei=7gvcZLDrIqCh5NoPlfuFwAM&oq=sensors+open+system+architecture+&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIhc2Vuc29ycyBvcGVuIHN5c3RlbSBhcmNoaXRlY3R1cmUgMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeMggQABiKBRiGAzIIEAAYigUYhgMyCBAAGIoFGIYDMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAFImWNQywdYmF9wAXgAkAEBmAGXBKABo1SqAQsyLTIuMTEuMTIuMrgBA8gBAPgBAagCD8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAgQQIxgnwgIREC4YgwEYxwEYsQMY0QMYgATCAgsQABiABBixAxiDAcICERAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDwgILEC4YgAQYsQMYgwHCAgcQIxiKBRgnwgILEC4YgwEYsQMYgATCAhQQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRAxjUAsICBRAAGIAEwgIREC4YgwEYrwEYxwEYsQMYigXCAgsQLhiABBjHARivAcICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYyQPCAggQABiKBRiSA8ICChAAGIAEGLEDGArCAgcQABiABBgKwgIIEAAYFhgeGA_CAgQQIRgV&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#sbfbu=1&pi=sensors%20open%20system%20architecture

.

(COV-WBAN)

An Intelligent and Energy-Efficient Wireless Body Area Network to Control Coronavirus Outbreak

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/

.

IoT-based GPS assisted surveillance system with inter-WBAN geographic routing for pandemic situations

Seda Savaşcı Şen et al. J Biomed Inform. 2021

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33711539/

.

WBAN IoT Projects

https://networksimulationtools.com/wban-iot-projects/

.

Overview of WBAN from Literature Survey to Application Implementation

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/356829146_Overview_of_WBAN_from_Literature_Survey_to_Application_Implementation

.

Wireless Body Area Network Projects works on all the current health fields. Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) is a kind of sensor network that helps for patient healthcare monitoring. In this network, sensors are placed inside or outside the patient body. As it detects all functional changes of the patient and transmits to the sink node. Notably, we can find the ensuing functional changes.

• Temperature

• Blood pressure

• Heart rate

• Electrocardiogram (ECG) rate

• Respiration

• And more

https://networksimulationtools.com/wireless-body-area-network-projects/

.

Export a Site Hierarchy from Cisco Prime Infrastructure and Import into Cisco DNA Center

https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/td/docs/cloud-systems-management/network-automation-and-management/dna-center/2-2-3/user_guide/b_cisco_dna_center_ug_2_2_3/b_cisco_dna_center_ug_2_2_3_chapter_0110.html

.

(ITU) Report ITU-R SM.2422-2

(07/2022)

Visible light for broadband communications

SM Series

Spectrum management

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-r/opb/rep/R-REP-SM.2422-2-2022-PDF-E.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjvopSj58iBAxWvkIkEHVz7Cs0QFnoECBcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0QWvpv4tPwY5FoR_hNwE3t

.

Wireless Circuits and Systems: Healthy Radios

https://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007/978-1-4614-3447-4_46

.

Physical Layer of Wireless Body Area Network

https://prezi.com/aqhsvq1bjvut/physical-layer-of-wireless-body-area-network/

.

IEEE Standards Association

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_Standards_Association

.

Technical Specifications: Smart Body Area Networks (SmartBAN)

Unified data representation formats,

semantic and open data model

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.etsi.org/deliver/etsi_ts/103300_103399/103378/01.01.01_60/ts_103378v010101p.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwivkIns58iBAxWkmokEHZuSDLA4FBAWegQIFRAB&usg=AOvVaw2zPOVGrnimHyGkegoGKNCo

.

.

Role of Wireless ICT in Healthcare - M2M, WBAN and Underlying Technologies: Standardization, Trends and Markets

https://www.giiresearch.com/report/pra1027309-role-wireless-ict-healthcare-m2m-wban-underlying.html

.

Optimized design and performance analysis of wearable antenna sensors for wireless body area network applications https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/24751839.2023.2179909

.

(WBAN SIMPLIFIED)

Wireless Body Area Network and Internet of Things





.

Phd in Wireless Body Area Networks

https://phdinfo.org/PhD_in_WirelessBodyAreaNetwork.html

.

Turning the Body Into a Wire (IEEE)

When the human body is the communications channel, it’s hard to hack the data

https://www.google.com/amp/s/spectrum.ieee.org/amp/turning-the-body-into-a-wire-2650233083

(IMAGE SEARCH) https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=557148347&sxsrf=AB5stBhGncbIty4wDtxcWAp3e7EnMoRo2g:1692119097066&q=turning+the+body+into+a+wire+ieee&tbm=isch&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjt2srtkt-AAxVbjIkEHQY7CawQ0pQJegQICRAB&biw=412&bih=722&dpr=2.63

.

Wireless system can power devices inside the body

New technology could enable remote control of drug delivery, sensing, and other medical applications.

https://news.mit.edu/2018/wireless-system-power-devices-inside-body-0604

.

Department of Defense Global Information Grid Architectural Vision

by DD Enterprise · 2007 · Cited by 2 — The GIG Architecture is described through a set of artifacts https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.acqnotes.com/Attachments/DoD%2520GIG%2520Architectural%2520Vision,%2520June%252007.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwi-6enz9NCAAxWwjokEHaHqCQ0QFnoECBIQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1I_1vT1ciT9xOP0saiiNcE

.

Global information grid:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Information_Grid

.

signature reduction force pentagon

https://www.google.com/search?q=signature+reduction+force+pentagon&sxsrf=AB5stBgyjldsQioxzqWLevhdVErc8dqFEA%3A1691693687013&ei=dzLVZIAoxL2m1A_CrpnICA&oq=signature+reduction+force&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhlzaWduYXR1cmUgcmVkdWN0aW9uIGZvcmNlKgIIAjIEECMYJzIEECMYJzIEECMYJ0iGJVDWDljTFHABeAGQAQCYAc0CoAHxCaoBBzAuMi4xLjK4AQHIAQD4AQHCAgoQABhHGNYEGLAD4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=signature%20reduction%20force%20pentagon

.

Since 1995: IEEE 802.15 is a working group of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) IEEE 802 standards committee which specifies Wireless Specialty Networks (WSN) standards. The working group was formerly known as Working Group for Wireless Personal Area Networks.

The number of Task Groups in IEEE 802.15 varies based on the number of active projects. The current list of active projects can be found on the IEEE https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15

.

The Internet of People (IoP): A New Wave in Pervasive Mobile Computing

Marco Conti*, Andrea Passarella*, Sajal K. Das**

https://arxiv.org/abs/2205.14156

.

What are the ISM Bands, and What Are They Used For? https://www.militaryaerospace.com/directory/blog/14059677/what-are-the-ism-bands-and-what-are-they-used-for

.

Analysis of the performance of IEEE 802.15.4 for medical sensor body area https://www.google.com/search?q=802.15.4+biosensor+ieee&sxsrf=AB5stBhOgcqZmNHAWqBKBKY3GbCghruraA%3A1691630432031&ei=YDvUZMCqAe2hptQP_KWhkAU&oq=802.15.4+biosensor+ieee&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhc4MDIuMTUuNCBiaW9zZW5zb3IgaWVlZTIFEAAYogRIlkVQ7QZYxkFwAHgAkAEAmAG2BKAB7iaqAQkyLTMuNC40LjK4AQPIAQD4AQHCAggQABiABBiwA8ICCRAAGAcYHhiwA8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgIKEAAYgAQYFBiHAsICBRAAGIAEwgIGEAAYFhgewgIIEAAYigUYhgPCAggQABiJBRiiBMICBBAhGBXiAwQYASBBiAYBkAYR&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

PSYNERGY PDF: 802.15.6.5.4. HISTORY:

https://www.cse.wustl.edu/~jain/cse574-18/ftp/j_12wpn.pdf

.

What is MICS (Medical Implant Communication System)?

Nov 4, 2019 — MICS or Medical Implant Communication System is a short-range communication technology which is used for transmitting data to medical https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.everythingrf.com/community/what-is-mics&ved=2ahUKEwiPvrmt-NCAAxVrg4kEHdFFBloQFnoECBgQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0B3RS3PpmyO2Zs_SyfE2z6

.

A human microchip implant is any electronic device implanted subcutaneously (subdermally) usually via an injection

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microchip_implant_(human)

.

Electronic Warfare Associates Salaries

https://www.glassdoor.ca/Salary/Electronic-Warfare-Associates-Salaries-E245240.htm

.

Biofield Therapies

Jun 12, 2019 — The biofield is a large field of energy that surrounds and extends out from the body about 8 feet. No part of the energy system

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://paulascatoloni.com/the-science/biofield-science/&ved=2ahUKEwjt8fO9-dCAAxU7ATQIHYULAhcQFnoECCcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3E2rx_pPAU7wyia02PNDCI

.

Between heaven and earth : a guide to Chinese medicine

https://archive.org/details/betweenheavenear0000bein

.

Cognitive Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-Aided Human Bond Communication 6G

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/iel7/6287639/9668973/09896864.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiw95TW-tCAAxVtGTQIHU8_DW0QFnoECCIQAQ&usg=AOvVaw13kg3Nvq2tihOmz-jYMpRt

.

An Occupancy Information Grid Model for Path Planning of Intelligent Robots

https://www.mdpi.com/2220-9964/11/4/231

.

Wearable artificial intelligence biosensor networks

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S095656632200865X

.

Internet of things (IoT) in nano-integrated wearable biosensor devices for healthcare applications

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590137022000486

.

Grid-enabled biosensor networks for pervasive healthcare

https://www.academia.edu/3010158/Grid_enabled_biosensor_networks_for_pervasive_healthcare

.

A Study on the Future of DNA Biosensors as Disease Detectors

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8821077

.

Recent Advances in DNA Biosensors

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9695697

.

Optical Fiber DNA Biosensor With Temperature Monitoring Based on Double Microcavities Fabry–Perot Interference and Vernier Combined Effect

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9969669

.

DNA Biosensor Applications for Poly-Silicon Nanowire Field-Effect

Transistors https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7789979

.

And so much more IEEE research:

https://www.google.com/search?q=biosensor+dna+ieee&sxsrf=AB5stBgYFgEG4r3lAtG5z0FlhIEDWTYqWQ%3A1691631831414&ei=10DUZInqGMOyptQPz7a9gAk&oq=biosensor+dna+ieee&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhJiaW9zZW5zb3IgZG5hIGllZWUyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABSJ8VUPUJWN0ScAB4ApABAJgB4gSgAZAJqgEDNS0yuAEDyAEA-AEBwgIEEAAYR8ICBhAAGBYYHsICCBAAGBYYHhgP4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1

.

(2007)

Brain and Language Lab

https://brainlang.georgetown.edu/publications

.

(2018)

The Mind on Music

https://today.advancement.georgetown.edu/health-magazine/2018/the-mind-on-music/

.

Could human organs join networks?

Ongoing research explores biologically-based communication networks and electronics that could directly connect to human tissues.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.networkworld.com/article/3574658/could-human-organs-join-networks.amp.html

.

The network is like a human body

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.networkworld.com/article/2344368/the-network-is-like-a-human-body.amp.html

.

Making the 'human-body Internet' more effective

Human body communication can make data networks radically safer

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190613095231.htm

.

Scientists Design a Network That Lives Inside Your Body

Design a Network That Lives Inside Your Body

https://www.google.com/search?q=computer+networking+through+the+human+body&sxsrf=AB5stBiDw3lNxl3gCaXQUesmSyLELx3Pjg%3A1691632179491&ei=M0LUZIzAHeyKptQP-rOEiAk&oq=computer+networking+through+the+human+body&gs_lp=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_CAggQABiKBRiGA8ICCBAAGAgYHhgNwgIKEAAYCBgeGA0YD8ICBhAAGB4YDcICBxAhGKABGArCAgoQIRgWGB4YDxgd4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGAw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

transhumanism

social and philosophical movement

https://www.britannica.com/topic/transhumanism

.

Transhumanism Wikipedia

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhumanism

.

Biomedical engineering

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biomedical_engineering

.

Tissue engineering

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tissue_engineering

.

Wireless engineering

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wireless_engineering

.

Bio-MEMS is an abbreviation for biomedical (or biological) microelectromechanical systems

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bio-MEMS

.

3D bioprinting

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/3D_bioprinting

.

(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF)

https://www.google.com/search?q=wireless+tissue+engineering+wikipedia&sxsrf=AB5stBjpeCY5GRQVxo47XzaZkkqOLgMT0Q%3A1691632738307&ei=YkTUZNerErbvptQP2LCkmAg&oq=wireless+tissue+engineering+wiki&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIiB3aXJlbGVzcyB0aXNzdWUgZW5naW5lZXJpbmcgd2lraSoCCAAyBRAhGKABSLSoAVDCD1j7nAFwBXgCkAEAmAGCBKAByE6qAQwwLjEuOS4xNS4zLjK4AQHIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgQQABhHwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBxAuGOoCGCfCAg8QIxiKBRgnGJ0CGEYYgALCAgcQIxiKBRgnwgINEAAYigUYsQMYgwEYQ8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgILEC4YgAQYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICCBAuGIoFGJECwgINEC4YigUYxwEY0QMYQ8ICBRAuGIAEwgIOEC4YgAQYsQMYxwEY0QPCAgsQABiKBRixAxiDAcICERAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGMcBGK8BwgIHEAAYigUYQ8ICEBAuGIAEGBQYhwIYxwEYrwHCAhAQLhiABBixAxiDARixAxgKwgILEC4YgAQYxwEY0QPCAgUQABiABMICChAAGIoFGLEDGEPCAgcQABiABBgKwgIGEAAYFhgewgIIEAAYigUYhgPCAggQIRgWGB4YHcICChAhGBYYHhgPGB3CAgcQIRigARgKwgIEECEYCuIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

Electroceuticals are broadly defined as medical devices that provide neurostimulation for therapy, but it is often used as a term to reference ultra-miniature and/or injectable implants.

https://www.google.com/search?q=electropsudicals&sxsrf=AB5stBjOjOJtpMQ_gb8EI7LFI-fIPnnf_A%3A1691632789678&ei=lUTUZOb-KMamptQP0s6RuAY&oq=electropsudicals&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhBlbGVjdHJvcHN1ZGljYWxzMgUQABiiBDIFEAAYogQyBRAAGKIEMgUQABiiBDIFEAAYogRIhmFQ6g9YhE9wA3gAkAEAmAHvAaABxhOqAQYwLjE2LjG4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBxAuGOoCGCfCAgQQIxgnwgIHECMYigUYJ8ICBxAAGIoFGEPCAggQABiKBRiRAsICExAuGIoFGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDGEPCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICChAAGIoFGMkDGEPCAggQABiKBRiSA8ICChAAGIoFGLEDGEPCAg0QABiKBRixAxiDARhDwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgsQABiKBRixAxiRAsICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIFEAAYgATCAgcQABiABBgKwgIHEAAYDRiABOIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

Electroceutical therapies using electronic devices for stimulating and recording activity in the nervous system

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/electroceuticals#:~:text=Electroceuticals%20are%20broadly%20defined%20as,miniature%20and%2For%20injectable%20implants.

(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF) https://www.google.com/search?q=electropsudicals&sxsrf=AB5stBjOjOJtpMQ_gb8EI7LFI-fIPnnf_A%3A1691632789678&ei=lUTUZOb-KMamptQP0s6RuAY&oq=electropsudicals&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhBlbGVjdHJvcHN1ZGljYWxzMgUQABiiBDIFEAAYogQyBRAAGKIEMgUQABiiBDIFEAAYogRIhmFQ6g9YhE9wA3gAkAEAmAHvAaABxhOqAQYwLjE2LjG4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBxAuGOoCGCfCAgQQIxgnwgIHECMYigUYJ8ICBxAAGIoFGEPCAggQABiKBRiRAsICExAuGIoFGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDGEPCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICChAAGIoFGMkDGEPCAggQABiKBRiSA8ICChAAGIoFGLEDGEPCAg0QABiKBRixAxiDARhDwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgsQABiKBRixAxiRAsICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIFEAAYgATCAgcQABiABBgKwgIHEAAYDRiABOIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1

.

Wireless Drugging:

The Structural Design of a Magnetic Driven Wireless Capsule Robot for Drug Delivery

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8816504

.

(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF) https://www.google.com/search?q=wireless+drugging+ieee&sxsrf=AB5stBjKq4Xzk1Dp6pV2Lg_XJZWKCl2guw%3A1691633134917&ei=7kXUZMjHN9WhptQPkK2H6AE&oq=wireless+drugging+ieee&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhZ3aXJlbGVzcyBkcnVnZ2luZyBpZWVlMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABSNUuUJwRWM4scAF4AZABAJgBkQGgAfQGqgEDMC43uAEDyAEA-AEBwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBxAjGLACGCfCAgcQABgNGIAEwgIIECEYFhgeGB3CAgcQIRigARgK4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF)

medical industrial scientific medical band

https://www.google.com/search?q=medical+industrial+scientific+medical+band&sxsrf=AB5stBh6YHLXUQtciWPtuOjZ2aWN9U_3mw%3A1691633313054&ei=oUbUZKvwAsOoptQPg-2qiAk&oq=medical+industrial+scientific+medical+band&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIiptZWRpY2FsIGluZHVzdHJpYWwgc2NpZW50aWZpYyBtZWRpY2FsIGJhbmQyCBAhGKABGMMESMovUP4fWNctcAF4AZABAJgBkQGgAf0HqgEDMC44uAEDyAEA-AEBwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBxAjGLACGCfCAggQABgeGA0YD8ICCBAAGIoFGIYDwgIKECEYoAEYwwQYCuIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

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(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF) artificial intelligence conferences 2023 usa

https://www.google.com/search?q=artificial+intelligence+conferences+2023+usa&sxsrf=AB5stBjM8jNb4wVp3a3v-kYvv8hl1RjhhA%3A1691633326507&ei=rkbUZMDLHuTdptQP_9G0qAI&oq=artificial+intelligence+conferences+2023+usa&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIixhcnRpZmljaWFsIGludGVsbGlnZW5jZSBjb25mZXJlbmNlcyAyMDIzIHVzYTIHECMYigUYJzIGEAAYFhgeMggQABiKBRiGAzIIEAAYigUYhgMyCBAAGIoFGIYDSIodUPwVWPwVcAN4AJABAJgBkgGgAfwBqgEDMC4yuAEDyAEA-AEB-AECqAIPwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBxAjGOoCGCfiAwQYACBBiAYBkAYI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

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artificial intelligence conferences 2023 usa nasa

https://www.google.com/search?q=artificial+intelligence+conferences+2023+usa+nasa&sxsrf=AB5stBjudiMhfEG2ay_pofd6uZad09BmfA%3A1691633457933&ei=MUfUZL-6ONmdptQP6I62wAM&oq=artificial+intelligence+conferences+2023+usa+nasa&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIjFhcnRpZmljaWFsIGludGVsbGlnZW5jZSBjb25mZXJlbmNlcyAyMDIzIHVzYSBuYXNhMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUiMIFDwDliYHnABeAGQAQCYAa4BoAG6BaoBAzAuNbgBA8gBAPgBAcICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABiKBRiGA-IDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=artificial%20intelligence%20conferences%202023%20usa%20nasa

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pentagon artificial intelligence symposium 2020 usa

https://www.google.com/search?q=pentagon+artificial+intelligence+symposium+2020+usa&sxsrf=AB5stBjDrcJSD6XI44c1mCBTT1jUDqFWmA%3A1691633480995&ei=SEfUZIitPNe0ptQPp6-02AI&oq=pentagon+artificial+intelligence+symposium+2020+usa&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIjNwZW50YWdvbiBhcnRpZmljaWFsIGludGVsbGlnZW5jZSBzeW1wb3NpdW0gMjAyMCB1c2EyBRAhGKABSKGSBFD9uQJYh48EcAV4AZABAZgBtQGgAaIpqgEEMS4zObgBA8gBAPgBAcICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgcQIxiwAhgnwgIIEAAYiQUYogTCAgUQABiiBMICChAhGKABGMMEGArCAggQIRigARjDBOIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=pentagon%20artificial%20intelligence%20symposium%202020%20usa

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General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Atomics_MQ-9_Reaper

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(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF)

project maven umbrella

https://www.google.com/search?q=project+maven+umbrella&sxsrf=AB5stBh5-1uk544muvYBtKn00bcbyjsReQ%3A1691633605436&ei=xUfUZLCUGtqnptQP-oawsA8&oq=project+maven+umbrella&gs_lp=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&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=project%20maven%20umbrella

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Project Salus

Predictive analytics and data visualizations for COVID-19 related supply chain management and risk mitigation.

https://www.galp.in/work/project-salus

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(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF)

https://www.google.com/search?q=project+salas&sxsrf=AB5stBjrLu1qle4uwvwf0K97RlBBB0QMxQ%3A1691633756438&ei=XEjUZNOWGs6mptQP5fW96Ao&oq=project+salas&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIg1wcm9qZWN0IHNhbGFzMgcQABiABBgKMgcQABiABBgKMgoQABiABBjJAxgKMgcQABiABBgKMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeMgYQABgWGB5IjawDUL-JA1iqqgNwBngBkAEAmAHzAaABhhCqAQYwLjEyLjG4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgcQABiKBRhDwgIIEAAYigUYkQLCAg0QLhiKBRjHARjRAxhDwgIHEC4YigUYQ8ICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIIEC4YigUYkQLCAg4QLhiKBRjHARjRAxiRAsICERAuGIMBGK8BGMcBGLEDGIAEwgIFEAAYgATCAgoQABiABBgUGIcCwgIHEC4YgAQYCsICCBAAGIAEGMkD4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

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human interaction emerging technologies and future systems V

https://www.google.com/search?q=human+interaction+emerging+technologies+and+future+systems+V+free+e-book&sxsrf=AB5stBian1H3wvL9TPCaNmctL0WYoZvfjw%3A1691634061343&ei=jUnUZKbBFIShptQPnum8sAI&oq=human+interaction+emerging+technologies+and+future+systems+V+free+e-book&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIkhodW1hbiBpbnRlcmFjdGlvbiBlbWVyZ2luZyB0ZWNobm9sb2dpZXMgYW5kIGZ1dHVyZSBzeXN0ZW1zIFYgZnJlZSBlLWJvb2tI0jpQ2xFYmThwAXgAkAEAmAG6AaAB4wyqAQQwLjEzuAEDyAEA-AEBwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBRAAGIAEwgIGEAAYFhgewgIEEB4YCuIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=human%20interaction%20emerging%20technologies%20and%20future%20systems%20V%20free%20e-book

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DOD DIRECTIVE 3000.09 AUTONOMY IN WEAPON SYSTEMS Updated Jan. 25, 2023 https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.esd.whs.mil/portals/54/documents/dd/issuances/dodd/300009p.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjoqILF7dWCAxUnrmoFHRXnAzoQFnoECA0QAQ&usg=AOvVaw39ns4u_eKCfjkR0nnK-Hpe

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IEEE EMBS

https://www.google.com/search?q=IEEE+EMBS&sxsrf=AB5stBj1hU-LniCMZztCfcYoz8O8e427Vg%3A1691634506630&ei=SkvUZOL8JYXy0PEPhsqUsAw&oq=IEEE+EMBS&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIglJRUVFIEVNQlMyBRAAGIAEMgUQABiABDIFEAAYgAQyBRAAGIAEMgUQABiABDIFEAAYgAQyBRAAGIAEMgUQABiABEilP1CkH1iyPXADeACQAQCYAcoBoAGICqoBBTAuOS4xuAEDyAEA-AEBqAIPwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAgcQIxiKBRgnwgIEECMYJ8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICBxAAGIoFGEPCAhMQLhiDARjHARixAxjRAxiKBRhDwgINEC4YigUYxwEY0QMYQ8ICBxAjGLECGCfiAwQYACBBiAYBkAYI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=IEEE%20EMBS

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quasi static communication

https://www.google.com/search?q=quasi+static+communication+&sxsrf=AB5stBi35fobsykY8n-Ru0YahxEl9Olgrg%3A1691634630763&ei=xkvUZIWILrzR0PEPo7S94AY&oq=quasi+static+communication+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhtxdWFzaSBzdGF0aWMgY29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbiAyBBAjGCcyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABSORsUIUPWKFqcAJ4AZABAZgB-gigAZpUqgEHNS0zLjkuMbgBA8gBAPgBAagCD8ICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIHEAAYigUYQ8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgIHEC4YigUYQ8ICExAuGIoFGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDGEPCAg0QLhgUGIcCGLEDGIAEwgIKEAAYigUYsQMYQ8ICDRAAGIoFGLEDGIMBGEPCAggQABiABBixA8ICBRAAGIAEwgIGEAAYFhgewgIIEAAYFhgeGA_CAgQQIRgV4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGAg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=quasi%20static%20communication

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wirelessly ajust cells and tissue

https://www.google.com/search?q=wirelessly+ajust+cells+and+tissue+&sxsrf=AB5stBit5ICZtjtiD-KNtb3QDSQtA063HQ%3A1691634660269&ei=5EvUZOnzD-Hi9AODu57QDw&oq=wirelessly+ajust+cells+and+tissue+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIiJ3aXJlbGVzc2x5IGFqdXN0IGNlbGxzIGFuZCB0aXNzdWUgMgcQIRigARgKMgcQIRigARgKMgcQIRigARgKSNPxB1DV0wZY_-4HcAl4AZABAJgB9wOgAfxIqgENMC45LjE1LjEwLjEuMbgBA8gBAPgBAagCD8ICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIEECMYJ8ICBxAjGIoFGCfCAggQABiKBRiRAsICDRAAGIoFGLEDGIMBGEPCAgcQABiKBRhDwgILEC4YgAQYsQMYgwHCAgUQLhiABMICEBAuGIAEGBQYhwIYxwEYrwHCAgUQABiABMICDRAuGIAEGMcBGK8BGArCAgcQABiABBgKwgIIEAAYFhgeGA_CAgYQABgWGB7CAgUQIRigAcICBRAAGKIEwgIEECEYFeIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=wirelessly%20ajust%20cells%20and%20tissue

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medical implant communications system to human body communication

https://www.google.com/search?q=medical+implant+communications+system+to+human+body+communication+&sxsrf=AB5stBiJJSuKf0KW_vvBF_MZGYvb6YTVSg%3A1691634855590&ei=p0zUZLjAI_KnptQPxuGwkA8&oq=medical+implant+communications+system+to+human+body+communication+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIkJtZWRpY2FsIGltcGxhbnQgY29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbnMgc3lzdGVtIHRvIGh1bWFuIGJvZHkgY29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbiAyBBAeGApI8bYDUOadAlintANwBXgBkAEAmAGHA6ABqG6qAQkwLjI1LjI4Ljm4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAggQABiKBRiRAsICBxAAGIoFGEPCAgsQABiKBRixAxiDAcICCxAuGIoFGLEDGIMBwgINEAAYigUYsQMYgwEYQ8ICBRAAGIAEwgIIEAAYgAQYyQPCAggQABiKBRiSA8ICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIKEAAYgAQYFBiHAsICCBAAGIAEGJIDwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgsQLhiABBjHARivAcICBhAAGBYYHsICCRAAGBYYHhjJA8ICCBAAGBYYHhgPwgIIEAAYFhgeGArCAggQABiKBRiGA8ICBRAhGKABwgIHEAAYDRiABMICBxAhGKABGArCAggQIRgWGB4YHcICChAhGBYYHhgdGArCAgQQIRgVwgIKECEYFhgeGA8YHeIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=medical%20implant%20communications%20system%20to%20human%20body%20communication

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What is Ubiquitous Computing (Pervasive Computing)?

https://www.google.com/search?q=ubiquitous+and+provasive+conputing&sxsrf=AB5stBg05P5FNLZWjLetujrfHeJiZ-HW-A%3A1691634917082&ei=5UzUZOe9BKugptQPwaWE-Ao&oq=ubiquitous+and+provasive+conputing&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIiJ1YmlxdWl0b3VzIGFuZCBwcm92YXNpdmUgY29ucHV0aW5nMgcQABgNGIAEMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHjIIEAAYFhgeGA8yCBAAGAUYHhgNMgoQABgFGB4YDRgPMggQABgFGB4YDTIIEAAYigUYhgNIstgCUNr-AVjH1gJwB3gBkAEBmAHhAqAByTOqAQkwLjE2LjExLjS4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICERAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgsQABiKBRixAxiRAsICChAAGIoFGLEDGEPCAg0QLhiKBRjHARjRAxhDwgITEC4YigUYsQMYgwEYxwEY0QMYQ8ICDhAuGIoFGMcBGNEDGJECwgIHEAAYigUYQ8ICDRAAGIoFGLEDGIMBGEPCAg0QLhiKBRjHARivARhDwgITEC4YgwEYxwEYsQMY0QMYigUYQ8ICEBAuGIoFGLEDGMcBGNEDGEPCAgcQLhiKBRhDwgIFEAAYgATCAgUQLhiABMICBRAhGKABwgIGEAAYHhgNwgIIEAAYHhgNGA_CAgcQIRigARgK4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

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digi id 2009

https://www.google.com/search?q=digi+id+2009&sxsrf=AB5stBg21-OLFupldRYkdwF7oaetKYsMJQ%3A1691634978110&ei=Ik3UZN6RBuChptQP_eqamA0&oq=digi+id+2009&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIgxkaWdpIGlkIDIwMDkyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUjBNFDKEFjFMXADeAGQAQCYAcoCoAHUEaoBBzAuNy40LjG4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgcQIxiKBRgnwgIIEAAYigUYkQLCAg4QLhiABBixAxjHARjRA8ICDRAuGIoFGLEDGIMBGEPCAgcQABiKBRhDwgIKEAAYgAQYFBiHAsICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIKEAAYigUYsQMYQ8ICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIREC4YgAQYsQMYgwEYxwEY0QPCAgUQABiABMICCxAuGIAEGMcBGK8BwgILEC4YgAQYxwEY0QPCAgcQABiABBgKwgINEAAYgAQYsQMYgwEYCsICDRAuGIAEGMcBGNEDGArCAgYQABgWGB7iAwQYACBBiAYBkAYI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=digi%20id%202009

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Performance Evaluation of Magnetic Resonance Coupling Method for Intra-Body Network (IBNet) - IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering (TBME) - SHOW NOTES IN THE DESCRIPTION 👇

https://rumble.com/v36lgvk-august-11-2023.html

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We need to talk about this — The Internet of People (IoP).

The Internet of People (IoP): A New Wave in Pervasive Mobile Computing

Marco Conti*, Andrea Passarella*, Sajal K. Das**

https://arxiv.org/abs/2205.14156

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💉 we are becomming DNA Servers For The Future Internet & Computing! 6G+

Consider that the human body consists of 100 Billion cells! Since DNA has the ability to encode 2 bits per nucleotide, one gram of dried DNA can store 455 exabytes of data

https://kilobaser.com/dna-data-storage/#:~:text=Converted%20to%20digital%20media%2C%20a,exabytes%20of%20data%20%5B4%5D.

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Neurotechnology and Transhumanism : The big fraud towards Digital Slavery



https://www.remote-neural-monitoring.com/



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GLOBAL TRENDS 2040

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/gt2040-home

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THE COVID-19 FACTOR: EXPANDING UNCERTAINTY

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/gt2040-home/summary/the-covid-factor

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