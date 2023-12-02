nonvaxxer420 has assembled the best documents to explain the tech.
Original source here. https://rumble.com/v3z5bhy-december-1-2023.html
He has also put it in order for everyone to be able to understand the progression. Great works. Thank You.
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A pic for the front page. Its the intersection of a frequent use medical soap bubble. I have a large year end post coming that is being delayed due to pc and tech issues but felt that this post is essential for helping spread 420”s huge effort.
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IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks - Part 15.6: Wireless Body Area Networks. Abstract: Short-range, wireless communications in the vicinity of, or inside, a human body 2012
https://www.google.com/search?q=802.15.6+2012&sca_esv=586873451&sxsrf=AM9HkKmovY8e7i36Jq__1xi_vuaNxATpEw%3A1701410901509&source=hp&ei=VXhpZZ2hHdL9ptQPm7yCmAc&oq=802.15.6+2012&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCINODAyLjE1LjYgMjAxMkjqNlD6DlihM3ABeACQAQCYAbACoAH9EqoBCDAuMTIuMC4xuAEDyAEA-AEBqAIPwgINECMYgAQYigUY6gIYJ8ICExAuGIAEGIoFGMcBGK8BGOoCGCfCAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIKECMYgAQYigUYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICCBAuGIAEGLEDwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAgUQABiABMICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIIEAAYBRgeGA8&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
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(ORIGIONAL VIDEO) https://rumble.com/v3yowh4-bombshell-proof-embalmer-clots-are-5g-controlled-human-antennas.html
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(EMF PROTECTION) Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512
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Twitter (HELP SHARE)
https://x.com/Nonvaxer420BACK?s=09
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Gettr (HELP SHARE)
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19
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CloutHub: (HELP SHARE)
https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA
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Gab: (HELP SHARE) https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR
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Wimkin Social: (HELP SHARE) https://wimkin.com/profile-291679
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Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content
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Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14
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Psinergy PDF:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f
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DID YOUR GOVERNMENT OR DOCTORS EVER TELL YOU HOW YOU ARE CONNECTED TO THE "CLOUD" ??? - HERE IS HOW 👉 MBAN = Medical Body Area Networks
https://rumble.com/v3yngyj-november-29-2023.html
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Dr Robert Malone - Is He A DOD Mole?
https://rumble.com/v2606m8-dr-robert-malone-the-dod-mole.html
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(Sep 21 2021) Robert malone "Vaccine" Salesman: “RelCovax, 2ndGen multivalent SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate" (Summit)
https://rumble.com/v2emosy-march-24-2023.html
Reliance Industries
https://www.weforum.org/organizations/reliance-industries-limited
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2011 Dr Robert Malone "Vaccine" Salesman At The World Health Organization: Vaccine Production Strategies: Ensuring Alignment and Sustainability
https://rumble.com/v2emr5u-march-24-2023.html
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Dr. Robert Wallace Malone (born 1959)- The History Behind The SPOOK!
https://sites.google.com/housatonicits.com/home0003/research/robert-wallace-malone-b1959
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The Truth About This Guy!👇
HE IS A DARPA / GOVERNMENT ,W.H.O. & N.G.O.'s FUNDED STOOGE THAT HAS BEEN WORKING FOR THEM FROM 1989-2020 ON MULTIPLE PROJECTS!
#RESEARCH
Robert W. Malone, MD, MS
355 Hebron Valley Rd,
Madison, VA 22727
rwmalonemd@gmail.com
(434) 979-0090
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
static1.squarespace.com
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://static1.squarespace.com/static/550b0ac4e4b0c16cdea1b084/t/60b61dbe39f1e800244e53e4/1622547902895/RWM%2BCV%2B1%2BJune%2B2021%2B.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiKg_vp3838AhVnmokEHQ18DbgQFnoECBgQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3kXnSnYKhW8SivTYRIacrM
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Trudeau says Canada is joining the European Union’s Horizon Europe research program November 24, 2023 #BiodigitalConvergence
https://rumble.com/v3y6e5m-november-27-2023.html
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BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE - MAN MERGING WITH MACHINE! DID YOUR GOVERNMENT EVER ASK YOU IF YOU WANTED THIS?
https://rumble.com/v3xpnev-november-24-2023.html
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Israel leading the bioconvergence revolution #BiodigitalConvergence #Bioconvergence #Synbio
Videos: https://www.google.com/search?q=israel+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&sca_esv=585165273&tbm=vid&prmd=niv&sxsrf=AM9HkKm0-FwaxpQoz0YcAFLP3yywQyGFvg:1700880103672&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjj24mTkN6CAxU7CTQIHQjWA5EQ_AUoA3oECAUQAw&biw=412&bih=722&dpr=2.63#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=israel%20leading%20the%20bioconvergence%20revolution
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Israel Government Documents: https://www.google.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&sca_esv=585165273&sxsrf=AM9HkKlucOTr4sETe6Xu7j2omqe8gx0aJw%3A1700880098694&source=hp&ei=4l5hZZmCKKGF0PEPqOWh8A8&oq=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIsaXNyZWFsIGxlYWRpbmcgdGhlIGJpb2NvbnZlcmdlbmNlIHJldm9sdXRpb24yBxAjGLACGCcyBxAhGKABGApI0h1QgBdYgBdwAXgAkAEAmAH9AaAB_QGqAQMyLTG4AQPIAQD4AQL4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgnwgINECMYgAQYigUY6gIYJ8ICExAuGIAEGIoFGMcBGK8BGOoCGCfCAhMQLhiABBiKBRjHARjRAxjqAhgn&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
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Explore Israel and the concept of Bioconvergence
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CANADABiodigitalConvergence: (VIDEOS) https://www.google.com/search?q=Biodigital+convergence&sca_esv=585174118&tbm=vid&prmd=niv&sxsrf=AM9HkKmpAvRN0UIf6DhfrMgZiv5Gk_ZmeQ:1700885868807&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiJ2o3Qpd6CAxWPCTQIHVdgANUQ_AUoA3oECAUQAw&biw=375&bih=613&dpr=2.89#ip=1
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(CANADA GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS) https://www.google.com/search?q=Biodigital+convergence+&sca_esv=585174118&sxsrf=AM9HkKmvyaiQOsWS4DkE2zC-j9on2N-DBQ%3A1700885863262&source=hp&ei=Z3VhZaLFDfnaptQP152QqAY&oq=Biodigital+convergence+&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIXQmlvZGlnaXRhbCBjb252ZXJnZW5jZSAyBRAAGIAEMgUQABiABDIFEAAYgAQyBhAAGBYYHjIJEAAYFhgeGMcDMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHkjxHlCJBVjnHHABeACQAQCYAX-gAaEHqgEDMy42uAEDyAEA-AEBqAIPwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICDRAjGIAEGIoFGOoCGCfCAgQQIxgnwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAg4QABiABBiKBRixAxiDAcICCBAuGIAEGLEDwgIREC4YgAQYsQMYgwEYxwEY0QPCAg4QLhiABBixAxjHARjRA8ICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIOEC4YgAQYsQMYxwEYrwHCAgoQIxiABBiKBRgnwgIOEC4YrwEYxwEYsQMYgATCAgUQLhiABA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
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Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno usa #BiodigitalConvergenceUSA
https://www.google.com/search?q=Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno+usa&sca_esv=585817069&sxsrf=AM9HkKlLCGIkKPC3y5gMwgaNfFTuq0_Umw%3A1701142649549&ei=eWBlZcKMIZvh0PEP2JiEqAQ&oq=Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno+usa&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhdOYW5vLUJpby1JbmZvLUNvZ25vIHVzYTIFECEYoAFIuTBQ2hRY3CJwAXgAkAEAmAGBA6AB5hKqAQUyLTQuNLgBA8gBAPgBAcICBxAhGKABGArCAgQQIRgK4gMEGAEgQYgGAQ&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno%20usa
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Horizons Europe bioconvergence: (VIDEOS) https://www.google.com/search?q=horizons+Europe+bioconvergence&sca_esv=585174118&tbm=vid&prmd=nimv&sxsrf=AM9HkKluYrhlRCT4KRYfTJmWYk5i0s_qyA:1700885987159&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiS-sSIpt6CAxU2ADQIHZDPDpUQ_AUoBHoECAUQBA&biw=375&bih=613&dpr=2.89#ip=1
(EUROPE GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS) https://www.google.com/search?q=horizons+Europe+bioconvergence&sca_esv=585174118&tbm=vid&prmd=nimv&sxsrf=AM9HkKluYrhlRCT4KRYfTJmWYk5i0s_qyA:1700885987159&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiS-sSIpt6CAxU2ADQIHZDPDpUQ_AUoBHoECAUQBA&biw=375&bih=613&dpr=2.89#ip=1
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UK Biobank: Going Beyond Genomics in 2022
https://frontlinegenomics.com/aiovg_videos/uk-biobank-going-beyond-genomics-in-2022/
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UK Biobank Scientific Conference 2022 Session 2: Unlocking the potential...
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(2018) TRADOC Mad Scientist 2018 Bio Convergence: 2.04 PLA Human-Machine Integrarion w/ Ms Kania
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2018 Bio Convergence: PLA Human-Machine Integration w/ Ms Kania https://www.cnas.org/publications/video/2018-bio-convergence-pla-human-machine-integration-w-ms-kania
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https://www.google.com/search?q=horizons+Europe+bioconvergence+&sca_esv=585174118&sxsrf=AM9HkKlyJo_Fx8toRSu5CarqpP2-yIw-fQ%3A1700885929849&ei=qXVhZaGxM6jP0PEPqLSIgAs&oq=horizons+Europe+bioconvergence+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIh9ob3Jpem9ucyBFdXJvcGUgYmlvY29udmVyZ2VuY2UgMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUjrGlDWB1iKGXABeACQAQCYAYUBoAGTB6oBAzIuNrgBA8gBAPgBAcICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAg0QABiABBiKBRiwAxhDwgIZEC4YgAQYigUYxwEY0QMYyAMYsAMYQ9gBAcICDRAAGIAEGLEDGIMBGArCAhAQLhiABBgUGIcCGMcBGNEDwgIHEAAYgAQYCsICBhAAGBYYHsICCxAAGIAEGIoFGIYDwgIEECEYFeIDBRIBMSBA4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGDboGBAgBGAg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=horizons%20Europe%20bioconvergence
Trudeau says Canada is joining the European Union’s Horizon Europe research program https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/trudeau-says-canada-is-joining-the-european-union-s-horizon-europe-research-program/vi-AA1kroqk
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(2020) Bioconvergence: Building a Leading Bioscience Ecosystem in LA
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Workshop of the Micro-Nano-Bio Systems cluster of EU funded activities | Shaping Europe’s digital future
https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/events/workshop-micro-nano-bio-systems-cluster-eu-funded-activities
OVER NANO4HEALTH
https://www.minacned.nl/themas/health-thema/
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CALL THESE LIARS OUT DAILY!
LESLEY LEWIS: Another Controlled #2030 Puppet Who Acts Like They Care About The Truth while Ignorring Source Government Documents #BiodigitalConvergence
1.
https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1728867667795448145?t=chut8xZMoejW3YnOU2jKgw&s=19
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2.
https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1728868992411111846?t=lC8diCZIn9UoeUlbRYKeIg&s=19
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PIERRE POILIEVRE: Change only happens wehen you confront the problem then make the change!
#1.
https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1728862977464635829?t=dXSPw3V5jHhomOKMlClTcw&s=19
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#2.
https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1728862266299441200?t=b8XpPSXPB620h82675WsMA&s=19
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MAKE THE CHANGE!
BE THE CHANGE!
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LARRY BROCK MP: Call These Fuckers OUT!
https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1728857246304747938?t=CCqkPzjdgslp3pnZqK_sHA&s=19
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Ian F Akyildiz:
https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1729704136529035264?t=vdXqeW8N2r8UdU1uqdBKSA&s=19
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Canada at the forefront of exploring biodigital convergence:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
https://www.scc.ca/en/news-events/news/2021/canada-forefront-exploring-biodigital-convergence
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Understanding bio-digital convergence
25 January 2023
https://etech.iec.ch/issue/2023-01/understanding-bio-digital-convergence
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6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems - INTERNET OF BioNanoThings FOR HEALTH APPLICATIONS IAN F. AKYILDIZ , (Fellow, IEEE), Broadband Wireless Networking Laboratory, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute
https://rumble.com/v3wyd4y-november-20-2023.html
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I.T.U. United Nations Telecommunications Union, Ian F. Akyildiz 5G-6G-7G (THE E.M.F. TERRORISTS) 👈 What The PFIZER "Lawfare" (PSYOP) People Don't Want YOU Looking At!
https://rumble.com/v3ks9wd-september-25-2023.html
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Who is Ian F. Akyildiz & The I.T.U ?
https://rumble.com/v3yvin1-who-is-ian-f.-akyildiz-and-the-i.t.u-.html
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Ian F. Akyildiz ITU Profile: https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/academia/kaleidoscope/2020/Pages/Ian-Akyildiz.aspx
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Ian F. Akyıldız: Bio nano scale machines - these are for injecting into the body, always monitoring the health problems. And that is also going really well, like with these COVID vaccines"
https://rumble.com/v3k5z0x-september-23-2023.html
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BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE - MAN MERGING WITH MACHINE! DID YOUR GOVERNMENT EVER ASK YOU IF YOU WANTED THIS?
https://rumble.com/v3xpnev-november-24-2023.html
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JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! - (WBAN) (VLC) (OPTOGENETICS) The S.M.A.R.T. Cities Already Implemented (BIOCONVERGENCE) IEEE, IMEC, 6G FLAGSHIP RESEARCH GROUP
https://rumble.com/v3vbsi2-november-12-2023.html
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Biophotonics - (COV-WBAN) load balancing for the bankers human husbandry Systems.
https://rumble.com/v3trz3s-biophotonics-covid-load-balancing-for-the-bankers-human-husbandry.html
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‘Controlling genes with light
New technique can rapidly turn genes on and off, helping scientists better understand their function.
Anne Trafton, MIT 2013
https://news.mit.edu/2013/controlling-genes-with-light-0722
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DARPA N³ Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology
https://rumble.com/v3ltt8v-darpa-n-next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology.html
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Mind control system for human interfaces
https://patents.google.com/patent/KR20170090373A/en
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(Think "SPIKED PROTEINS"....)
Wireless control of cellular function by activation of a novel protein responsive to electromagnetic fields
https://pure.johnshopkins.edu/en/publications/wireless-control-of-cellular-function-by-activation-of-a-novel-pr
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"S.M.A.R.T." HOME INITIATIVE: HOW YOU ARE BUILDING A PERSONAL KILL BOX - PRECISION "MEDICINE", CRISPR M.L. , (VLC) OPTOGENETICS, 5-6-7G BIOCONVERGENCE
https://rumble.com/v3lejcg-september-27-2023.html
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Smart dust - by operation save humanity
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Y'ALL ARE STILL CAPABLE OF READING RIGHT??? - HOW MANY TIMES DOES #PFIZER HAVE TO FLAT OUT TELL YOU BEFORE YOU GET IT?
https://rumble.com/v37ir8i-august-14-2023.html
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Did you give proper informed consent 30 days before the human testing of biological agents began??
50 U.S. Code § 1520a - Restrictions on use of human subjects for testing of chemical or biological agents
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/1520a#:~:text=Go!-,50%20U.S.%20Code%20%C2%A7%201520a%20%2D%20Restrictions%20on%20use%20of%20human,of%20chemical%20or%20biological%20agents&text=any%20other%20testing%20of%20a,biological%20agent%20on%20human%20subjects.&text=Any%20peaceful%20purpose%20that%20is,%2C%20industrial%2C%20or%20research%20activity.
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How i fly through documents.
ReadEra – book reader pdf
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.readera
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IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks - Part 15.6: Wireless Body Area Networks. Abstract: Short-range, wireless communications in the vicinity of, or inside, a human body 2012
https://www.google.com/search?q=802.15.6+2012&sca_esv=586873451&sxsrf=AM9HkKmovY8e7i36Jq__1xi_vuaNxATpEw%3A1701410901509&source=hp&ei=VXhpZZ2hHdL9ptQPm7yCmAc&oq=802.15.6+2012&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCINODAyLjE1LjYgMjAxMkjqNlD6DlihM3ABeACQAQCYAbACoAH9EqoBCDAuMTIuMC4xuAEDyAEA-AEBqAIPwgINECMYgAQYigUY6gIYJ8ICExAuGIAEGIoFGMcBGK8BGOoCGCfCAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIKECMYgAQYigUYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICCBAuGIAEGLEDwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAgUQABiABMICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIIEAAYBRgeGA8&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
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Effect of Coronavirus Worldwide through Misusing of
Wireless Sensor Networks
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://scholar.google.ca/scholar_url%3Furl%3Dhttps://www.researchgate.net/profile/A-A-M-Rahman-2/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks/links/6045af0992851c077f2435b9/Effect-of-Coronavirus-Worldwide-through-Misusing-of-Wireless-Sensor-Networks.pdf%26hl%3Den%26sa%3DX%26ei%3DbZZpZYi9BobCmgG_wpTgCw%26scisig%3DAFWwaealfLwxs2-MunjLhomhyxTn%26oi%3Dscholarr&ved=2ahUKEwjsm8Cc5u2CAxWlvokEHSxzCFgQgAN6BAgIEAE&usg=AOvVaw12Spdj2wr72tSwgOTgYMVL
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(WBAN) that operates in-body, on-body, or around the body (off-body) ... EUI−48
802.15.6 (WBAN)
Device, system, method, and program for generating and processing communication frame
https://patents.google.com/patent/JP2017098855A/en
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ISO/IEC/IEEE (WBAN) 8802-15-6:2017
https://www.iso.org/obp/ui/en/#iso:std:iso-iec-ieee:8802:-15-6:ed-1:v1:en
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IEEE BRAIN: 2022 Brain, Mind, and Body - Opening Remarks, Integrated Neurotechnology, Jeffrey Herron, Jerald Yoo - 2022
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IEEE Brain Discovery Neurotechnology Workshop | IEEE Brain
https://brain.ieee.org/event/ieee-brain-discovery-neurotechnology-workshop/
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IEEE: A method and apparatus for tracking and identification of humans and animals via an embedded network consisting of existing communications infrastructure by routing unique DNA profile data packets emitted by a DNA RF MEMS Device.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20060285685A1/en
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Exposure to rf electromagnetic energy decreases aggressive behavior https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/1098-2337(1986)12:4%3C285::AID-AB2480120407%3E3.0.CO;2-G
Why are people so docile and Compliant!?
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They are turning humans into 5G-6G-7G antennas and servers/routers with each jab.
This is the 2030Agenda ultimate goal: to be able to track & trace down to the cellular level and transmit data through our DNA in real time to control nano-robotics inside of us... I.E:
A.I. Personal "Healthcare"/ "Precision Healthcare" done in your smart home with Biosensors all around you and inside of you!
IM NOT FUCKING COOL WITH THIS!
AND ESPECIALLY NOT FOR MY DAUGHTER'S FUTURE!
so hey WAKE UP PLEASE!
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How are they using our DNA as a computer Through 5G-6G and the (WBAN) With CRISPR Technology?
THIS SHOULD EXPLAIN👇
Technology & Society: Implantable Technology - Turning the Body Into a Wire IEEE Spectrum - W.H.O. Human Gene Editing Advisory Committee - Global One Health - Biodigital Convergence - Human A.I. Machine Learning (WBAN)
https://rumble.com/v37xy9h-august-15-2023.html
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WHO expert advisory committee on developing global standards for governance and oversight of human genome editing: report of the second meeting
https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-SCI-RFH-2019-02
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NIH: Human Genome Editing: Science, Ethics, and Governance.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK447266/
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#BIODIGITALCONVERGENCE(64)-(73) The CRISPERIZATION OF HUMANS:
(122)-(126) INTERNET OF LIVING THINGS:
Biodigital Today and Tomorrow – Policy Horizons Canada:
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/
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Unlocking the Power of
Our Body’s Protein Factory
https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory
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(WHO) Global Digital Health Certification Network https://www.who.int/initiatives/global-digital-health-certification-network
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Key Roles of Plasmonics in Wireless THz Nanocommunications—A Survey
https://mdpi-res.com/d_attachment/applsci/applsci-09-05488/article_deploy/applsci-09-05488-v3.pdf?version=1576826593
#IEEE
#Biophotonics
#Optogenetics
#Plasmonics
#Thz_Band
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PsyNet: The Online Human Behavior Lab of the Future
https://www.aesthetics.mpg.de/en/research/research-group-computational-auditory-perception/projects/psynet-the-online-human-behavior-lab-of-the-future.html
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CRISPR.ML - Machine learning meets gene editing
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sensors open system architecture
https://www.google.com/search?q=sensors+open+system+architecture+&sca_esv=557255143&sxsrf=AB5stBhsO7IDfegRmd5HegfYehFl_9N-_A%3A1692142574615&source=hp&ei=7gvcZLDrIqCh5NoPlfuFwAM&oq=sensors+open+system+architecture+&gs_lp=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_CAgQQIRgV&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#sbfbu=1&pi=sensors%20open%20system%20architecture
.
(COV-WBAN)
An Intelligent and Energy-Efficient Wireless Body Area Network to Control Coronavirus Outbreak
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/
.
IoT-based GPS assisted surveillance system with inter-WBAN geographic routing for pandemic situations
Seda Savaşcı Şen et al. J Biomed Inform. 2021
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33711539/
.
WBAN IoT Projects
https://networksimulationtools.com/wban-iot-projects/
.
Overview of WBAN from Literature Survey to Application Implementation
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/356829146_Overview_of_WBAN_from_Literature_Survey_to_Application_Implementation
.
Wireless Body Area Network Projects works on all the current health fields. Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) is a kind of sensor network that helps for patient healthcare monitoring. In this network, sensors are placed inside or outside the patient body. As it detects all functional changes of the patient and transmits to the sink node. Notably, we can find the ensuing functional changes.
• Temperature
• Blood pressure
• Heart rate
• Electrocardiogram (ECG) rate
• Respiration
• And more
https://networksimulationtools.com/wireless-body-area-network-projects/
.
Export a Site Hierarchy from Cisco Prime Infrastructure and Import into Cisco DNA Center
https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/td/docs/cloud-systems-management/network-automation-and-management/dna-center/2-2-3/user_guide/b_cisco_dna_center_ug_2_2_3/b_cisco_dna_center_ug_2_2_3_chapter_0110.html
.
(ITU) Report ITU-R SM.2422-2
(07/2022)
Visible light for broadband communications
SM Series
Spectrum management
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-r/opb/rep/R-REP-SM.2422-2-2022-PDF-E.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjvopSj58iBAxWvkIkEHVz7Cs0QFnoECBcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0QWvpv4tPwY5FoR_hNwE3t
.
Wireless Circuits and Systems: Healthy Radios
https://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007/978-1-4614-3447-4_46
.
Physical Layer of Wireless Body Area Network
https://prezi.com/aqhsvq1bjvut/physical-layer-of-wireless-body-area-network/
.
IEEE Standards Association
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_Standards_Association
.
Technical Specifications: Smart Body Area Networks (SmartBAN)
Unified data representation formats,
semantic and open data model
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.etsi.org/deliver/etsi_ts/103300_103399/103378/01.01.01_60/ts_103378v010101p.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwivkIns58iBAxWkmokEHZuSDLA4FBAWegQIFRAB&usg=AOvVaw2zPOVGrnimHyGkegoGKNCo
.
.
Role of Wireless ICT in Healthcare - M2M, WBAN and Underlying Technologies: Standardization, Trends and Markets
https://www.giiresearch.com/report/pra1027309-role-wireless-ict-healthcare-m2m-wban-underlying.html
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Optimized design and performance analysis of wearable antenna sensors for wireless body area network applications https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/24751839.2023.2179909
.
(WBAN SIMPLIFIED)
Wireless Body Area Network and Internet of Things
.
Phd in Wireless Body Area Networks
https://phdinfo.org/PhD_in_WirelessBodyAreaNetwork.html
.
Turning the Body Into a Wire (IEEE)
When the human body is the communications channel, it’s hard to hack the data
https://www.google.com/amp/s/spectrum.ieee.org/amp/turning-the-body-into-a-wire-2650233083
(IMAGE SEARCH) https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=557148347&sxsrf=AB5stBhGncbIty4wDtxcWAp3e7EnMoRo2g:1692119097066&q=turning+the+body+into+a+wire+ieee&tbm=isch&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjt2srtkt-AAxVbjIkEHQY7CawQ0pQJegQICRAB&biw=412&bih=722&dpr=2.63
.
Wireless system can power devices inside the body
New technology could enable remote control of drug delivery, sensing, and other medical applications.
https://news.mit.edu/2018/wireless-system-power-devices-inside-body-0604
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Department of Defense Global Information Grid Architectural Vision
by DD Enterprise · 2007 · Cited by 2 — The GIG Architecture is described through a set of artifacts https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.acqnotes.com/Attachments/DoD%2520GIG%2520Architectural%2520Vision,%2520June%252007.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwi-6enz9NCAAxWwjokEHaHqCQ0QFnoECBIQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1I_1vT1ciT9xOP0saiiNcE
.
Global information grid:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Information_Grid
.
signature reduction force pentagon
https://www.google.com/search?q=signature+reduction+force+pentagon&sxsrf=AB5stBgyjldsQioxzqWLevhdVErc8dqFEA%3A1691693687013&ei=dzLVZIAoxL2m1A_CrpnICA&oq=signature+reduction+force&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhlzaWduYXR1cmUgcmVkdWN0aW9uIGZvcmNlKgIIAjIEECMYJzIEECMYJzIEECMYJ0iGJVDWDljTFHABeAGQAQCYAc0CoAHxCaoBBzAuMi4xLjK4AQHIAQD4AQHCAgoQABhHGNYEGLAD4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=signature%20reduction%20force%20pentagon
.
Since 1995: IEEE 802.15 is a working group of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) IEEE 802 standards committee which specifies Wireless Specialty Networks (WSN) standards. The working group was formerly known as Working Group for Wireless Personal Area Networks.
The number of Task Groups in IEEE 802.15 varies based on the number of active projects. The current list of active projects can be found on the IEEE https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15
.
The Internet of People (IoP): A New Wave in Pervasive Mobile Computing
Marco Conti*, Andrea Passarella*, Sajal K. Das**
https://arxiv.org/abs/2205.14156
.
What are the ISM Bands, and What Are They Used For? https://www.militaryaerospace.com/directory/blog/14059677/what-are-the-ism-bands-and-what-are-they-used-for
.
Analysis of the performance of IEEE 802.15.4 for medical sensor body area https://www.google.com/search?q=802.15.4+biosensor+ieee&sxsrf=AB5stBhOgcqZmNHAWqBKBKY3GbCghruraA%3A1691630432031&ei=YDvUZMCqAe2hptQP_KWhkAU&oq=802.15.4+biosensor+ieee&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhc4MDIuMTUuNCBiaW9zZW5zb3IgaWVlZTIFEAAYogRIlkVQ7QZYxkFwAHgAkAEAmAG2BKAB7iaqAQkyLTMuNC40LjK4AQPIAQD4AQHCAggQABiABBiwA8ICCRAAGAcYHhiwA8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgIKEAAYgAQYFBiHAsICBRAAGIAEwgIGEAAYFhgewgIIEAAYigUYhgPCAggQABiJBRiiBMICBBAhGBXiAwQYASBBiAYBkAYR&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
.
PSYNERGY PDF: 802.15.6.5.4. HISTORY:
https://www.cse.wustl.edu/~jain/cse574-18/ftp/j_12wpn.pdf
.
What is MICS (Medical Implant Communication System)?
Nov 4, 2019 — MICS or Medical Implant Communication System is a short-range communication technology which is used for transmitting data to medical https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.everythingrf.com/community/what-is-mics&ved=2ahUKEwiPvrmt-NCAAxVrg4kEHdFFBloQFnoECBgQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0B3RS3PpmyO2Zs_SyfE2z6
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A human microchip implant is any electronic device implanted subcutaneously (subdermally) usually via an injection
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microchip_implant_(human)
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Electronic Warfare Associates Salaries
https://www.glassdoor.ca/Salary/Electronic-Warfare-Associates-Salaries-E245240.htm
.
Biofield Therapies
Jun 12, 2019 — The biofield is a large field of energy that surrounds and extends out from the body about 8 feet. No part of the energy system
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://paulascatoloni.com/the-science/biofield-science/&ved=2ahUKEwjt8fO9-dCAAxU7ATQIHYULAhcQFnoECCcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3E2rx_pPAU7wyia02PNDCI
.
Between heaven and earth : a guide to Chinese medicine
https://archive.org/details/betweenheavenear0000bein
.
Cognitive Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-Aided Human Bond Communication 6G
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/iel7/6287639/9668973/09896864.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiw95TW-tCAAxVtGTQIHU8_DW0QFnoECCIQAQ&usg=AOvVaw13kg3Nvq2tihOmz-jYMpRt
.
An Occupancy Information Grid Model for Path Planning of Intelligent Robots
https://www.mdpi.com/2220-9964/11/4/231
.
Wearable artificial intelligence biosensor networks
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S095656632200865X
.
Internet of things (IoT) in nano-integrated wearable biosensor devices for healthcare applications
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590137022000486
.
Grid-enabled biosensor networks for pervasive healthcare
https://www.academia.edu/3010158/Grid_enabled_biosensor_networks_for_pervasive_healthcare
.
A Study on the Future of DNA Biosensors as Disease Detectors
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8821077
.
Recent Advances in DNA Biosensors
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9695697
.
Optical Fiber DNA Biosensor With Temperature Monitoring Based on Double Microcavities Fabry–Perot Interference and Vernier Combined Effect
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9969669
.
DNA Biosensor Applications for Poly-Silicon Nanowire Field-Effect
Transistors https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7789979
.
And so much more IEEE research:
https://www.google.com/search?q=biosensor+dna+ieee&sxsrf=AB5stBgYFgEG4r3lAtG5z0FlhIEDWTYqWQ%3A1691631831414&ei=10DUZInqGMOyptQPz7a9gAk&oq=biosensor+dna+ieee&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhJiaW9zZW5zb3IgZG5hIGllZWUyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABSJ8VUPUJWN0ScAB4ApABAJgB4gSgAZAJqgEDNS0yuAEDyAEA-AEBwgIEEAAYR8ICBhAAGBYYHsICCBAAGBYYHhgP4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1
.
(2007)
Brain and Language Lab
https://brainlang.georgetown.edu/publications
.
(2018)
The Mind on Music
https://today.advancement.georgetown.edu/health-magazine/2018/the-mind-on-music/
.
Could human organs join networks?
Ongoing research explores biologically-based communication networks and electronics that could directly connect to human tissues.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.networkworld.com/article/3574658/could-human-organs-join-networks.amp.html
.
The network is like a human body
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.networkworld.com/article/2344368/the-network-is-like-a-human-body.amp.html
.
Making the 'human-body Internet' more effective
Human body communication can make data networks radically safer
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190613095231.htm
.
Scientists Design a Network That Lives Inside Your Body
Design a Network That Lives Inside Your Body
https://www.google.com/search?q=computer+networking+through+the+human+body&sxsrf=AB5stBiDw3lNxl3gCaXQUesmSyLELx3Pjg%3A1691632179491&ei=M0LUZIzAHeyKptQP-rOEiAk&oq=computer+networking+through+the+human+body&gs_lp=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_CAggQABiKBRiGA8ICCBAAGAgYHhgNwgIKEAAYCBgeGA0YD8ICBhAAGB4YDcICBxAhGKABGArCAgoQIRgWGB4YDxgd4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGAw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
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transhumanism
social and philosophical movement
https://www.britannica.com/topic/transhumanism
.
Transhumanism Wikipedia
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhumanism
.
Biomedical engineering
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biomedical_engineering
.
Tissue engineering
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tissue_engineering
.
Wireless engineering
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wireless_engineering
.
Bio-MEMS is an abbreviation for biomedical (or biological) microelectromechanical systems
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bio-MEMS
.
3D bioprinting
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/3D_bioprinting
.
(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF)
https://www.google.com/search?q=wireless+tissue+engineering+wikipedia&sxsrf=AB5stBjpeCY5GRQVxo47XzaZkkqOLgMT0Q%3A1691632738307&ei=YkTUZNerErbvptQP2LCkmAg&oq=wireless+tissue+engineering+wiki&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIiB3aXJlbGVzcyB0aXNzdWUgZW5naW5lZXJpbmcgd2lraSoCCAAyBRAhGKABSLSoAVDCD1j7nAFwBXgCkAEAmAGCBKAByE6qAQwwLjEuOS4xNS4zLjK4AQHIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgQQABhHwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBxAuGOoCGCfCAg8QIxiKBRgnGJ0CGEYYgALCAgcQIxiKBRgnwgINEAAYigUYsQMYgwEYQ8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgILEC4YgAQYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICCBAuGIoFGJECwgINEC4YigUYxwEY0QMYQ8ICBRAuGIAEwgIOEC4YgAQYsQMYxwEY0QPCAgsQABiKBRixAxiDAcICERAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGMcBGK8BwgIHEAAYigUYQ8ICEBAuGIAEGBQYhwIYxwEYrwHCAhAQLhiABBixAxiDARixAxgKwgILEC4YgAQYxwEY0QPCAgUQABiABMICChAAGIoFGLEDGEPCAgcQABiABBgKwgIGEAAYFhgewgIIEAAYigUYhgPCAggQIRgWGB4YHcICChAhGBYYHhgPGB3CAgcQIRigARgKwgIEECEYCuIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
.
Electroceuticals are broadly defined as medical devices that provide neurostimulation for therapy, but it is often used as a term to reference ultra-miniature and/or injectable implants.
https://www.google.com/search?q=electropsudicals&sxsrf=AB5stBjOjOJtpMQ_gb8EI7LFI-fIPnnf_A%3A1691632789678&ei=lUTUZOb-KMamptQP0s6RuAY&oq=electropsudicals&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhBlbGVjdHJvcHN1ZGljYWxzMgUQABiiBDIFEAAYogQyBRAAGKIEMgUQABiiBDIFEAAYogRIhmFQ6g9YhE9wA3gAkAEAmAHvAaABxhOqAQYwLjE2LjG4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBxAuGOoCGCfCAgQQIxgnwgIHECMYigUYJ8ICBxAAGIoFGEPCAggQABiKBRiRAsICExAuGIoFGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDGEPCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICChAAGIoFGMkDGEPCAggQABiKBRiSA8ICChAAGIoFGLEDGEPCAg0QABiKBRixAxiDARhDwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgsQABiKBRixAxiRAsICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIFEAAYgATCAgcQABiABBgKwgIHEAAYDRiABOIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
.
Electroceutical therapies using electronic devices for stimulating and recording activity in the nervous system
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/electroceuticals#:~:text=Electroceuticals%20are%20broadly%20defined%20as,miniature%20and%2For%20injectable%20implants.
(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF) https://www.google.com/search?q=electropsudicals&sxsrf=AB5stBjOjOJtpMQ_gb8EI7LFI-fIPnnf_A%3A1691632789678&ei=lUTUZOb-KMamptQP0s6RuAY&oq=electropsudicals&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhBlbGVjdHJvcHN1ZGljYWxzMgUQABiiBDIFEAAYogQyBRAAGKIEMgUQABiiBDIFEAAYogRIhmFQ6g9YhE9wA3gAkAEAmAHvAaABxhOqAQYwLjE2LjG4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBxAuGOoCGCfCAgQQIxgnwgIHECMYigUYJ8ICBxAAGIoFGEPCAggQABiKBRiRAsICExAuGIoFGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDGEPCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICChAAGIoFGMkDGEPCAggQABiKBRiSA8ICChAAGIoFGLEDGEPCAg0QABiKBRixAxiDARhDwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgsQABiKBRixAxiRAsICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIFEAAYgATCAgcQABiABBgKwgIHEAAYDRiABOIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1
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Wireless Drugging:
The Structural Design of a Magnetic Driven Wireless Capsule Robot for Drug Delivery
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8816504
.
(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF) https://www.google.com/search?q=wireless+drugging+ieee&sxsrf=AB5stBjKq4Xzk1Dp6pV2Lg_XJZWKCl2guw%3A1691633134917&ei=7kXUZMjHN9WhptQPkK2H6AE&oq=wireless+drugging+ieee&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhZ3aXJlbGVzcyBkcnVnZ2luZyBpZWVlMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABSNUuUJwRWM4scAF4AZABAJgBkQGgAfQGqgEDMC43uAEDyAEA-AEBwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBxAjGLACGCfCAgcQABgNGIAEwgIIECEYFhgeGB3CAgcQIRigARgK4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
.
(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF)
medical industrial scientific medical band
https://www.google.com/search?q=medical+industrial+scientific+medical+band&sxsrf=AB5stBh6YHLXUQtciWPtuOjZ2aWN9U_3mw%3A1691633313054&ei=oUbUZKvwAsOoptQPg-2qiAk&oq=medical+industrial+scientific+medical+band&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIiptZWRpY2FsIGluZHVzdHJpYWwgc2NpZW50aWZpYyBtZWRpY2FsIGJhbmQyCBAhGKABGMMESMovUP4fWNctcAF4AZABAJgBkQGgAf0HqgEDMC44uAEDyAEA-AEBwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBxAjGLACGCfCAggQABgeGA0YD8ICCBAAGIoFGIYDwgIKECEYoAEYwwQYCuIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
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(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF) artificial intelligence conferences 2023 usa
https://www.google.com/search?q=artificial+intelligence+conferences+2023+usa&sxsrf=AB5stBjM8jNb4wVp3a3v-kYvv8hl1RjhhA%3A1691633326507&ei=rkbUZMDLHuTdptQP_9G0qAI&oq=artificial+intelligence+conferences+2023+usa&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIixhcnRpZmljaWFsIGludGVsbGlnZW5jZSBjb25mZXJlbmNlcyAyMDIzIHVzYTIHECMYigUYJzIGEAAYFhgeMggQABiKBRiGAzIIEAAYigUYhgMyCBAAGIoFGIYDSIodUPwVWPwVcAN4AJABAJgBkgGgAfwBqgEDMC4yuAEDyAEA-AEB-AECqAIPwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBxAjGOoCGCfiAwQYACBBiAYBkAYI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
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artificial intelligence conferences 2023 usa nasa
https://www.google.com/search?q=artificial+intelligence+conferences+2023+usa+nasa&sxsrf=AB5stBjudiMhfEG2ay_pofd6uZad09BmfA%3A1691633457933&ei=MUfUZL-6ONmdptQP6I62wAM&oq=artificial+intelligence+conferences+2023+usa+nasa&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIjFhcnRpZmljaWFsIGludGVsbGlnZW5jZSBjb25mZXJlbmNlcyAyMDIzIHVzYSBuYXNhMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUiMIFDwDliYHnABeAGQAQCYAa4BoAG6BaoBAzAuNbgBA8gBAPgBAcICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABiKBRiGA-IDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=artificial%20intelligence%20conferences%202023%20usa%20nasa
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pentagon artificial intelligence symposium 2020 usa
https://www.google.com/search?q=pentagon+artificial+intelligence+symposium+2020+usa&sxsrf=AB5stBjDrcJSD6XI44c1mCBTT1jUDqFWmA%3A1691633480995&ei=SEfUZIitPNe0ptQPp6-02AI&oq=pentagon+artificial+intelligence+symposium+2020+usa&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIjNwZW50YWdvbiBhcnRpZmljaWFsIGludGVsbGlnZW5jZSBzeW1wb3NpdW0gMjAyMCB1c2EyBRAhGKABSKGSBFD9uQJYh48EcAV4AZABAZgBtQGgAaIpqgEEMS4zObgBA8gBAPgBAcICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgcQIxiwAhgnwgIIEAAYiQUYogTCAgUQABiiBMICChAhGKABGMMEGArCAggQIRigARjDBOIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=pentagon%20artificial%20intelligence%20symposium%202020%20usa
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General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Atomics_MQ-9_Reaper
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(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF)
project maven umbrella
https://www.google.com/search?q=project+maven+umbrella&sxsrf=AB5stBh5-1uk544muvYBtKn00bcbyjsReQ%3A1691633605436&ei=xUfUZLCUGtqnptQP-oawsA8&oq=project+maven+umbrella&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhZwcm9qZWN0IG1hdmVuIHVtYnJlbGxhMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUiKVFD8D1iCUnADeACQAQCYAdYBoAGXGKoBBjEuMjEuMbgBA8gBAPgBAagCD8ICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIEECMYJ8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgsQLhiKBRixAxiDAcICDhAuGIAEGLEDGMcBGNEDwgIHEAAYigUYQ8ICERAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDwgILEC4YgAQYsQMYgwHCAgsQABiABBixAxiDAcICCBAAGIAEGMkDwgIIEAAYigUYkgPCAgoQABiKBRixAxhDwgIEEAAYA8ICCBAuGIAEGLEDwgIFEAAYgATCAg4QABiKBRixAxiDARiRAsICDhAAGIAEGLEDGIMBGMkDwgIIEAAYgAQYkgPCAgoQABiABBgUGIcCwgIGEAAYFhgewgIIECEYFhgeGB3CAgcQIRigARgK4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=project%20maven%20umbrella
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Project Salus
Predictive analytics and data visualizations for COVID-19 related supply chain management and risk mitigation.
https://www.galp.in/work/project-salus
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(GO LOOK FOR YOURSELF)
https://www.google.com/search?q=project+salas&sxsrf=AB5stBjrLu1qle4uwvwf0K97RlBBB0QMxQ%3A1691633756438&ei=XEjUZNOWGs6mptQP5fW96Ao&oq=project+salas&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIg1wcm9qZWN0IHNhbGFzMgcQABiABBgKMgcQABiABBgKMgoQABiABBjJAxgKMgcQABiABBgKMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeMgYQABgWGB5IjawDUL-JA1iqqgNwBngBkAEAmAHzAaABhhCqAQYwLjEyLjG4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgcQABiKBRhDwgIIEAAYigUYkQLCAg0QLhiKBRjHARjRAxhDwgIHEC4YigUYQ8ICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIIEC4YigUYkQLCAg4QLhiKBRjHARjRAxiRAsICERAuGIMBGK8BGMcBGLEDGIAEwgIFEAAYgATCAgoQABiABBgUGIcCwgIHEC4YgAQYCsICCBAAGIAEGMkD4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
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human interaction emerging technologies and future systems V
https://www.google.com/search?q=human+interaction+emerging+technologies+and+future+systems+V+free+e-book&sxsrf=AB5stBian1H3wvL9TPCaNmctL0WYoZvfjw%3A1691634061343&ei=jUnUZKbBFIShptQPnum8sAI&oq=human+interaction+emerging+technologies+and+future+systems+V+free+e-book&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIkhodW1hbiBpbnRlcmFjdGlvbiBlbWVyZ2luZyB0ZWNobm9sb2dpZXMgYW5kIGZ1dHVyZSBzeXN0ZW1zIFYgZnJlZSBlLWJvb2tI0jpQ2xFYmThwAXgAkAEAmAG6AaAB4wyqAQQwLjEzuAEDyAEA-AEBwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBRAAGIAEwgIGEAAYFhgewgIEEB4YCuIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=human%20interaction%20emerging%20technologies%20and%20future%20systems%20V%20free%20e-book
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DOD DIRECTIVE 3000.09 AUTONOMY IN WEAPON SYSTEMS Updated Jan. 25, 2023 https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.esd.whs.mil/portals/54/documents/dd/issuances/dodd/300009p.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjoqILF7dWCAxUnrmoFHRXnAzoQFnoECA0QAQ&usg=AOvVaw39ns4u_eKCfjkR0nnK-Hpe
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IEEE EMBS
https://www.google.com/search?q=IEEE+EMBS&sxsrf=AB5stBj1hU-LniCMZztCfcYoz8O8e427Vg%3A1691634506630&ei=SkvUZOL8JYXy0PEPhsqUsAw&oq=IEEE+EMBS&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIglJRUVFIEVNQlMyBRAAGIAEMgUQABiABDIFEAAYgAQyBRAAGIAEMgUQABiABDIFEAAYgAQyBRAAGIAEMgUQABiABEilP1CkH1iyPXADeACQAQCYAcoBoAGICqoBBTAuOS4xuAEDyAEA-AEBqAIPwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAgcQIxiKBRgnwgIEECMYJ8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICBxAAGIoFGEPCAhMQLhiDARjHARixAxjRAxiKBRhDwgINEC4YigUYxwEY0QMYQ8ICBxAjGLECGCfiAwQYACBBiAYBkAYI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=IEEE%20EMBS
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quasi static communication
https://www.google.com/search?q=quasi+static+communication+&sxsrf=AB5stBi35fobsykY8n-Ru0YahxEl9Olgrg%3A1691634630763&ei=xkvUZIWILrzR0PEPo7S94AY&oq=quasi+static+communication+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhtxdWFzaSBzdGF0aWMgY29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbiAyBBAjGCcyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABSORsUIUPWKFqcAJ4AZABAZgB-gigAZpUqgEHNS0zLjkuMbgBA8gBAPgBAagCD8ICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIHEAAYigUYQ8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgIHEC4YigUYQ8ICExAuGIoFGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDGEPCAg0QLhgUGIcCGLEDGIAEwgIKEAAYigUYsQMYQ8ICDRAAGIoFGLEDGIMBGEPCAggQABiABBixA8ICBRAAGIAEwgIGEAAYFhgewgIIEAAYFhgeGA_CAgQQIRgV4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGAg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=quasi%20static%20communication
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wirelessly ajust cells and tissue
https://www.google.com/search?q=wirelessly+ajust+cells+and+tissue+&sxsrf=AB5stBit5ICZtjtiD-KNtb3QDSQtA063HQ%3A1691634660269&ei=5EvUZOnzD-Hi9AODu57QDw&oq=wirelessly+ajust+cells+and+tissue+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIiJ3aXJlbGVzc2x5IGFqdXN0IGNlbGxzIGFuZCB0aXNzdWUgMgcQIRigARgKMgcQIRigARgKMgcQIRigARgKSNPxB1DV0wZY_-4HcAl4AZABAJgB9wOgAfxIqgENMC45LjE1LjEwLjEuMbgBA8gBAPgBAagCD8ICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIEECMYJ8ICBxAjGIoFGCfCAggQABiKBRiRAsICDRAAGIoFGLEDGIMBGEPCAgcQABiKBRhDwgILEC4YgAQYsQMYgwHCAgUQLhiABMICEBAuGIAEGBQYhwIYxwEYrwHCAgUQABiABMICDRAuGIAEGMcBGK8BGArCAgcQABiABBgKwgIIEAAYFhgeGA_CAgYQABgWGB7CAgUQIRigAcICBRAAGKIEwgIEECEYFeIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=wirelessly%20ajust%20cells%20and%20tissue
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medical implant communications system to human body communication
https://www.google.com/search?q=medical+implant+communications+system+to+human+body+communication+&sxsrf=AB5stBiJJSuKf0KW_vvBF_MZGYvb6YTVSg%3A1691634855590&ei=p0zUZLjAI_KnptQPxuGwkA8&oq=medical+implant+communications+system+to+human+body+communication+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIkJtZWRpY2FsIGltcGxhbnQgY29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbnMgc3lzdGVtIHRvIGh1bWFuIGJvZHkgY29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbiAyBBAeGApI8bYDUOadAlintANwBXgBkAEAmAGHA6ABqG6qAQkwLjI1LjI4Ljm4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAggQABiKBRiRAsICBxAAGIoFGEPCAgsQABiKBRixAxiDAcICCxAuGIoFGLEDGIMBwgINEAAYigUYsQMYgwEYQ8ICBRAAGIAEwgIIEAAYgAQYyQPCAggQABiKBRiSA8ICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIKEAAYgAQYFBiHAsICCBAAGIAEGJIDwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgsQLhiABBjHARivAcICBhAAGBYYHsICCRAAGBYYHhjJA8ICCBAAGBYYHhgPwgIIEAAYFhgeGArCAggQABiKBRiGA8ICBRAhGKABwgIHEAAYDRiABMICBxAhGKABGArCAggQIRgWGB4YHcICChAhGBYYHhgdGArCAgQQIRgVwgIKECEYFhgeGA8YHeIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=medical%20implant%20communications%20system%20to%20human%20body%20communication
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What is Ubiquitous Computing (Pervasive Computing)?
https://www.google.com/search?q=ubiquitous+and+provasive+conputing&sxsrf=AB5stBg05P5FNLZWjLetujrfHeJiZ-HW-A%3A1691634917082&ei=5UzUZOe9BKugptQPwaWE-Ao&oq=ubiquitous+and+provasive+conputing&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIiJ1YmlxdWl0b3VzIGFuZCBwcm92YXNpdmUgY29ucHV0aW5nMgcQABgNGIAEMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHjIIEAAYFhgeGA8yCBAAGAUYHhgNMgoQABgFGB4YDRgPMggQABgFGB4YDTIIEAAYigUYhgNIstgCUNr-AVjH1gJwB3gBkAEBmAHhAqAByTOqAQkwLjE2LjExLjS4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICCBAAGIoFGJECwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICERAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgsQABiKBRixAxiRAsICChAAGIoFGLEDGEPCAg0QLhiKBRjHARjRAxhDwgITEC4YigUYsQMYgwEYxwEY0QMYQ8ICDhAuGIoFGMcBGNEDGJECwgIHEAAYigUYQ8ICDRAAGIoFGLEDGIMBGEPCAg0QLhiKBRjHARivARhDwgITEC4YgwEYxwEYsQMY0QMYigUYQ8ICEBAuGIoFGLEDGMcBGNEDGEPCAgcQLhiKBRhDwgIFEAAYgATCAgUQLhiABMICBRAhGKABwgIGEAAYHhgNwgIIEAAYHhgNGA_CAgcQIRigARgK4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
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digi id 2009
https://www.google.com/search?q=digi+id+2009&sxsrf=AB5stBg21-OLFupldRYkdwF7oaetKYsMJQ%3A1691634978110&ei=Ik3UZN6RBuChptQP_eqamA0&oq=digi+id+2009&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIgxkaWdpIGlkIDIwMDkyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUjBNFDKEFjFMXADeAGQAQCYAcoCoAHUEaoBBzAuNy40LjG4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgoQABhHGNYEGLADwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgcQIxiKBRgnwgIIEAAYigUYkQLCAg4QLhiABBixAxjHARjRA8ICDRAuGIoFGLEDGIMBGEPCAgcQABiKBRhDwgIKEAAYgAQYFBiHAsICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIKEAAYigUYsQMYQ8ICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIREC4YgAQYsQMYgwEYxwEY0QPCAgUQABiABMICCxAuGIAEGMcBGK8BwgILEC4YgAQYxwEY0QPCAgcQABiABBgKwgINEAAYgAQYsQMYgwEYCsICDRAuGIAEGMcBGNEDGArCAgYQABgWGB7iAwQYACBBiAYBkAYI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=digi%20id%202009
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Performance Evaluation of Magnetic Resonance Coupling Method for Intra-Body Network (IBNet) - IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering (TBME) - SHOW NOTES IN THE DESCRIPTION 👇
https://rumble.com/v36lgvk-august-11-2023.html
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We need to talk about this — The Internet of People (IoP).
The Internet of People (IoP): A New Wave in Pervasive Mobile Computing
Marco Conti*, Andrea Passarella*, Sajal K. Das**
https://arxiv.org/abs/2205.14156
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💉 we are becomming DNA Servers For The Future Internet & Computing! 6G+
Consider that the human body consists of 100 Billion cells! Since DNA has the ability to encode 2 bits per nucleotide, one gram of dried DNA can store 455 exabytes of data
https://kilobaser.com/dna-data-storage/#:~:text=Converted%20to%20digital%20media%2C%20a,exabytes%20of%20data%20%5B4%5D.
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Neurotechnology and Transhumanism : The big fraud towards Digital Slavery
https://www.remote-neural-monitoring.com/
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GLOBAL TRENDS 2040
https://www.dni.gov/index.php/gt2040-home
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THE COVID-19 FACTOR: EXPANDING UNCERTAINTY
https://www.dni.gov/index.php/gt2040-home/summary/the-covid-factor
Show less
Just watched a recent interview with nonvaxer420 on Maria Zeee channel and was thoroughly impressed. He has and continues to amass a real compendium of a full range of articles, documents and videos - some his won, and other from colleagues - that explain and provide history of and rationale for the use of implanted nanotechnology, microwave and light technology (including LED lights) and how far advanced the electronic surveillance and control has come already - much of it unnoticed and unreported on elsewhere. Concur that this is (for me a recent) rich repository and an admittedly humble but motivated and earnest seeker of truth whose diligence has yielded much needed information and source material for understanding the electronic panopticon that has been and continues to be erected around and in all organic life.
Here is my experience.
I cut most things out that I was taking. I just used Terral's nano silver. My head pain started to diminish. I was encouraged by that to keep taking it. I then decided to invest in my health and from my independent research, things that I learned, I switched to nano copper because I'm convinced that ceruloplasmin can be supported by it, but it is more expensive. I cut the borax out, that is my decision that I made from Sean Paul Melville's work that I think could be right, but so many take it. Does it make it right? Terral makes it a point that it should be taken so, there is where we need to feel our own bodies and instincts, while we still have them. I then decided to use the nano silver as a body wash with some copper sulfate added in distilled water. I'm suspicious of tap water, it's something I remembered from Dr. Jennifer Daniels, and "Watch the Water" stuff.
This isn't only what I did, to date... Most of what I'm learning is from trial and error. So far, so good.
I don't blame you from being shy about trying things but Dr. Howard Loomis, an enzyme specialist once said to me about an experience I had with a client many years back, "No guts, no glory". I'll never forget it. So, I try stuff. I even drank my own urine, I'm glad I'm past that phase.
That is my insight for today, I may change it, I'm always inspired here.
I'm glad to be of service to those who care and dare to learn and then teach as you go. We can gain real traction this way.
Beauty to Come.