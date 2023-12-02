matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
Dec 2, 2023

Just watched a recent interview with nonvaxer420 on Maria Zeee channel and was thoroughly impressed. He has and continues to amass a real compendium of a full range of articles, documents and videos - some his won, and other from colleagues - that explain and provide history of and rationale for the use of implanted nanotechnology, microwave and light technology (including LED lights) and how far advanced the electronic surveillance and control has come already - much of it unnoticed and unreported on elsewhere. Concur that this is (for me a recent) rich repository and an admittedly humble but motivated and earnest seeker of truth whose diligence has yielded much needed information and source material for understanding the electronic panopticon that has been and continues to be erected around and in all organic life.

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Rauwolfia Serpentina's avatar
Rauwolfia Serpentina
Dec 2, 2023

Here is my experience.

I cut most things out that I was taking. I just used Terral's nano silver. My head pain started to diminish. I was encouraged by that to keep taking it. I then decided to invest in my health and from my independent research, things that I learned, I switched to nano copper because I'm convinced that ceruloplasmin can be supported by it, but it is more expensive. I cut the borax out, that is my decision that I made from Sean Paul Melville's work that I think could be right, but so many take it. Does it make it right? Terral makes it a point that it should be taken so, there is where we need to feel our own bodies and instincts, while we still have them. I then decided to use the nano silver as a body wash with some copper sulfate added in distilled water. I'm suspicious of tap water, it's something I remembered from Dr. Jennifer Daniels, and "Watch the Water" stuff.

This isn't only what I did, to date... Most of what I'm learning is from trial and error. So far, so good.

I don't blame you from being shy about trying things but Dr. Howard Loomis, an enzyme specialist once said to me about an experience I had with a client many years back, "No guts, no glory". I'll never forget it. So, I try stuff. I even drank my own urine, I'm glad I'm past that phase.

That is my insight for today, I may change it, I'm always inspired here.

I'm glad to be of service to those who care and dare to learn and then teach as you go. We can gain real traction this way.

Beauty to Come.

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