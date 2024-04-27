Stack let me load videos easily today, except the main one that showed the behavior of the same cells below at day one.. Is it stack or A1? The rbc’s acted the same as the bots in Dr Anna’s post this afternoon.

The end of the growth area of a gel bubble. oil100x.

Even on the move these cells have the mosaic thing going on.

Over one week at room temperature. Shouldn’t be anything alive in there.

Just under one week on the slide, unsealed and at room temperature (14 < 25 c). It starts like this with the ( semi human now?) rbc’s slowly converting into squares or rectangles …? Still in a liquid form of some sort. Normally the slide would dry out after a few days.

A few days later.

Usually if the lights are on its alive. Not so sure anymore.

Looks like the process is human rbc’s, infection, degradation, reinflation, synthetic , reanimation, then converted to chips. Hope I am wrong, at least in part.

There were plenty of examples. It wasn’t a one off.

syn / human.

Gel, membrane, synthetic and human?

3 forms ( in gel) and 2 rbc types.

Someone might recognise this one.

`Ribbed, not for fun.

Pretty in pink.

A record holder for length of a data cable.

M for mason bees.

Tube in a tube.

Still forming.

Braided ol’ mate bluey.

Segmented, with a head.

Human skin still? Removed from a leg with crystal clear tape. Morgs, hexes and bio film.

Cold lasers people. If your laser burns its not the right one.

Recent from Sabrina Wallace and 420 research. Lasers included here.

https://rumble.com/v4nsyvw-april-6-2024.html

Sabrina is putting the last pieces in place and her most recent posts show this as an independent ai internal network inclusive of its own neural network. Well worth looking up for yourselves.

Thanks Cos. Worth everyone watching to understand how far back this goes.

From 2013. Sophia Smallstrom - synthetic blood, Morgellons, bots, transhumanism, Dictyostellium discoideum (the gel bubbles ? They sure grow like a living entity) , triple strand dna, even drosophilae gets an honorable mention, and much more that we know is here today.

https://www.brighteon.com/83320b2e-2774-41e7-b929-0dbf22707ceb

NZ ministry of health blocking the sale of green lasers?

https://ledbulbs.co.nz/product/456/50mw-green-laser-pointer/

Sams latest post is also worth understanding. Qbit computing. It all starts to make sense.

