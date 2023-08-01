Graphene sheet? sure looks like it, from blood plasma. Darkfield with condenser lowered. Dots, circles and a cdb / morg fibre included. Multi layered at first glance. Classic folds.

Same, with condenser in normal position.

Can anyone suggest what else this could possibly be. A bit of lolly wrapper would be far fetched especially as I saw hundreds in a pinprick blood sample.

I have previously sent some of my pics to scientists in Europe who confirm that it is graphene and not easily mistaken for any other substance. I tend to believe their opinion.

There are many questions to ask these days regarding the safety of products that are being sold to mitigate the effects of various toxins, environmental contaminants, shedding and and perhaps even directly injected substances that have been “approved” by major labs and govt agencies.

Concerns of the layman are often ridiculed in this great new paradigm of misinformation and pure propaganda.

There are large sums of $ involved at present to be fleeced from the masses who are seeking to protect themselves from both seen and unseen new dangers. While we live in a capitalist society and have no problem with businesses making a fair profit, we do tend to be judgmental of those perceived to be raping opportunistically or just promoting others products without checking the source and purity. Its easy to claim transparency when there is no trusted mechanism any more to test the claim.

A Doctors recent quote - “ those who are not their own doctors today are fools”

Its a bewildering choice for many who will then just take the easy route of believing in their favorite guru or peers as opposed to doing their own research. Even those who take the time to do some basic research can be easily sidetracked these days as the search engines don’t seem to be true Boolean searches anymore and the company names can sometimes be misleading.

Normally this is the job of govt regulators and “independent” laboratories but it seems there is a major credibility issue with them for many people these days. Its hard to understand why.

Those who ask genuine questions can also be censored or threatened, which is never a good sign.

The questions to ask today in relation to this would be:

1 Who are the owners of the manufacturer?

2 Who are the owners of the retailers?

3 Who owns the laboratory?

4 Who owns the owners? now that’s a big question.

5 What independent laboratory do they use and what other products have those laboratories approved lately?

6 Can you find a truly independent site with testimonials to the benefits without side effects of the product that pass the sniff test? A close but not perfect example of this would be Dr Kalkers site comusav english for CDS. Great testimonials from many obvious private individuals over a long period of time.

7 Who do you actually really trust these days and just choose to believe without doing your own research? the govt departments and agencies, the media, the independent laboratories, the medical journals like the lancet, the online sites like pub med, peer review ( many suggest this is now no more that a mutual masturbation exercise. I will refrain from opining, but do see their point) any of the truthers that have a vested interest in selling a particular product, your favorite guru, pcr virus identification or virus isolation techniques in general, etc. If you answer yes to any of these perhaps you should just go to the fda website , its easy.

8 What are your concerns? graphene, spike proteins, mrna, cdb’s , morgellons, nano tech, heavy metals, prions ( just misfolded proteins after all), payload type micro bubbles or plain old forever chemicals. There is a substantial list and that would just be skimming the surface.

9 Which of the above has actually been tested for and what type of test was conducted?

10 Have any of the doctors, scientists , private microscopists or citizen groups from the new truth movement analysed the product and vouch that none of your concerns are an issue.

Mira al microscopio ( a part of La Quinta Columna ) have a huge group of citizen microscopists looking at various meds, foods, supplements, beauty products and other items. The site is specific only to the search for graphene and you can type in #grapheno or #singrapheno to find products with or without (sin in Spanish) graphene.

Dr Nixon, Dr Anna and their group do a great job looking at various items. These have included dental anesthetics, ketamine, insulin, salt and other items.

11 Who is a credible and accepted organisation that has been around for a long time (decades) disclosing the truth of what we are dealing with that you would trust to verify test results?

I can only think of one in the world today and if I were to ever sell a product I wouldn’t do so without paying whatever fee they charged to do the appropriate tests. This for my own conscience , let alone the massive market share it would give me. The profits would make the cost pale into insignificance.

Disclaimer: I have no current financial interest in any medical product.

11 Have others been censored without the right of reply after they question any of the above. That would be a red flag to me, but what do I know as a layman with only simple logic to work with?

I will add another question to this list that you wouldn’t expect to have to ask.

12 Is the company name you are searching the actual company you are looking up or is it a trade name being used by a totally different company except with a . separating the name. This is even if you have simply copied and pasted the name from the sellers site and have an unrealistic impression that this should lead to information on the same company, try it for yourself. While this seems a bit onerous it can make a critical difference. For most using the ubiquitous mobile phone screen this may even be indistinguishable to a speck of dust. I would suggest that this is the reason that similar trade names and company names were tightly regulated and controlled, particularly in the litigious US market. That doesn’t seem to be the case today, or has the company in question some private agreement with the same named company to use such a similar name? I don’t know but its a genuine question and one that most lay people would ask.. It would appear to be a bad strategy for any company wanting to appear like another company that has dubious backers to say the least. Certain major players have been buying up the seed, supplement and natural remedy companies for what many perceive as ulterior motives. Wise people may choose to avoid supporting the same companies.

Considering the incredibly well orchestrated psychological operation of the previous few years, none of these questions are irrelevant nor excessive. Its yours and those you care about potential survival at stake and no one else has quite the same interest in that as you do.

There are many lessons from Sun Tzu that are applicable here. Business today is the art of war and we are asleep if we are not aware of this, especially considering that an A.I. program called Aladdin is now controlling the vast majority of todays financial market on behalf of the very people driving todays beautiful new agenda and our descendants futures. There is no empathy for humans in a machine.

If we looked for the most controversial medications in recent times it would be numbers 2 and 3 on the list that have had the most debate surrounding them, if we can ignore that fat elephant which is no 1.

Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, both of which have gone from hero to zero and now regaining hero status. Both of these have saved countless lives for a long period , probably near par with penicillin. Both also have incredible safety profiles have been in constant use by millions for decades.

Why were doctors censored and then banned from prescribing them? Why did they purposely push desperate normally well informed people into taking the vet versions and then ridicule them for taking horse paste? Why were studies in prestigious journals falsified and later retracted? why did many pay the ultimate sacrifice in this particular part of a lockstep type operation? why were the media so engaged in the propaganda? why x? why y? indeed. So many people are asking why does this not make sense and its only because they haven’t seen how big the jigsaw puzzle is therefor the ability to take a macro view is lost. Sun Tzu would be both exited and proud if he were alive today to see this being enacted. The macro picture is indeed pure art and while nefarious I take my hat off to them for pure cunning and manipulation.

What’s the most cunning, evil, strategic and tactical plan that you could come up with to target all those naughty people that for some weird and strange reason insist on doing their own research and wont bend over willingly to take whatever “ mandated” medicine that the local benevolent govt is giving away free and under mild duress?

For me it would be to create trusted but “official” misinformation sites , influencers and media, then lead the most awake part of the flock to believe that these old safe medications that you couldn’t have before are available now, but only as veterinarian products. Then they could put whatever they want in them without any liability whatsoever. Is it just me or does that seem overly simplistic and logical? I am open to other suggestions and happy to be wrong.

Just a hypothetical question, but how would you feel if your questions were deleted and then a response was posted that you have no right of reply to?

And this reply said the company in question would be happy to supply product for testing , but the response from the company was far from that?

For the vast majority that would fail the most basic litmus test.

No further comment by me, but do feel welcome to make constructive criticism of where my logic fails here.. I like open and free debate as its so lacking today….

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