matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Aug 5, 2023

Finally, someone else besides me to warn people of the dangers of using anything produced by Big Pharma!

Apologies for the multiple links, but they aptly complement the article and would take take up too much space in this comment.

Supplements have always been more about the money than any benefits:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/to-eat-or-not-to-eat

They are tightly linked to the currently-popular myth of "healing":

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-healing-a-myth-altogether

Ivermectin, while it has always been a shot in the dark treating plandemic symptoms, is now under suspicion, too:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/further-considerations-about-ivermectin

Here is my lifetime experience on health/illness:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-makes-people-sick-apart-from

Of course, when it comes to trying to stay away from toxins and harmful environmental impact, the problem goes a lot further:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-is-in-where-and-why

Reply
Share
3 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
Leon's avatar
Leon
Aug 1, 2023

Matt; I am impressed with the depth of your thinking, analysis & writing. Thanks.

Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 matt · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture