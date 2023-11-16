The Dinosaurs Toenail. (note: we have since identified these as probably mosquito wing scales )

It changed as we watched it.

Crystals on a tube.

A multi crystal crown.

A booby trap for blood cells?

A line up to be linked together later on.

N for No More of this BS.

Amalgamated tech, plus a relationship to the dinosaurs toenail above?

Seeing more that is accumulated together as time goes by.

Thanks to Dr Ana’s latest post I recognize these green balls now. They eventually merge into pools of gel.

Double trouble bubbles.

Gel in different forms.

Definitely an attack on all our bloodlines.

Thanks S and Whanau for having me over, enjoyed meeting you all very much.

Respect your willingness to see, matt.

………………………..

A few other blood bits.

A “woven” bag.

Looking at this blood sample I saw the heaviest concentration of bots swarming and decided to try some unorthodox techniques to see how deep I could go. On the left hand side in the gap between the two objects under construction is a pale blue area that is a “bot swarm”. I say this with confidence.

The deep dive is into the area in the top left hand corner of the dark area under the bot swarm.

While the clarity is not that great its pushing the boundaries a bit at a total mag of 14,900 x. This was done combining two scopes using the phase contrast as a prop and light source plus other bits. I can see plenty of ways to sharpen the clarity up later when I find the time for other similar videos. Also I had to run the video through a couple of converter programs to get it to play as it was taken in a funny format. Hopefully I can find a geek to help out with that issue later.

The video is not time lapse, its real time…..

I could see a lot more detail and there appeared to be at least 3 or 4 types in action. From the hours I watched and recorded a lot became apparent. One looked like it was dealing out bits of light to 6 odd runners who were constantly returning for more. There was light and dark ones and some semi translucent. I took a video in slow motion and there are some that are moving faster than what you can see in that video.

When observing these bots running around individual blood cells it was also plain the see the sudden changing of directions made the RBC’s move i the serum hence the shimmering effect.

The most apparent realization was how short time might be if we are up against objects that don’t sleep and move at this speed.

Just an old buggers observations as always. Take from them what you want.

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