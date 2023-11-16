matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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karolygyorfi's avatar
karolygyorfi
Nov 16, 2023

i have a simple question for the people of the medical research trade. and since i know none around me, i'll shoot here.

knowing neutrophils do degrade GO over time and the real difficulty for our antibodies being to penetrate the lipid membrane surrouding these construct. having read about the soviet union country not having enough money for antibiotics in the past, they developed "phagoterapy" (cultures of different phages that specialize in destroying different strains of bacterias and viruses).

Has anyone research into them to see if one of these marvellous phage could penetrate the lipid membrane and therefore help our neutrophils destroy the graphene oxide, thereby rendering these constructs completely inert?

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14 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Nov 16, 2023

https://odysee.com/@valsamverkan/Sabrina-Wallace-Tech-Pres-Network-6G-Electromagnetic-body-part-Interfaces-(Eng-sub-compressed) Seems like the harvesting of human energy is well underway, no 'under the skin chips' needed, our bone marrow is quite possibly inhabited. Folks do seem to be ageing quickly these days.

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