Who is watching?

White cells to the rescue. At the 1.14 mark there is a great capture of a white cell repairing a red blood cell at the bottom left hand corner. Infected ( tech infested? ) cells are easily identified in this time lapse too.

A swarm of larger bots of some description. Not chylo’s.

More advances in fiber types.

More like rounded toes than the usual.

……………………………….

Charlie has many tips for dealing with what you have, symptoms or not.

Lookoutfacharlie. I include this again as this shows “delusional parasitosis” is no longer a valid diagnosis of CDB / morgellons.

…………………………………………………………………….

The first test of the earlier version of the tech being used today.

https://911nwo.com/2024/10/24/operation-crimson-mist-electronic-slaughter-in-rwanda-by-joe-vialls-2003/

…………………………………………………………………

A well documented and easy to understand compilation of where this came from, Thanks WT.

https://wickedtruths.org/en/transhumanism-agenda-explained/#microscopists_%e2%80%93_covid_era

………………………………………………………..

Short interview with Joe Tippens, the first person to survive small cell lung cancer via fenben.

https://rumble.com/v6dicny-its-all-parasites-almost-all-diseases-cancer-lyme-leukemia-etc..html

…………………………………………………….

The trust traditional medicine has worked for decades to build is rapidly declining, down from 71% at the start of 2020 to 40% in 2024.

Approximately 70% took the jab in 2020 roughly matching these figures. How many would take it today? Less than 20% would be my pick. I think the 40% trust remaining is optimistic TBH.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2821693

…………………………………………

Salt and hydrogel - possible link. Thanks NV420.

Salting-in Effect of Zwitterionic Polymer Hydrogel

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsmaterialslett.1c00723

……………………………..

When doctors in Israel went on strike for a month, hospital admissions dropped by 85%, yet the death rate fell by 50% to its lowest recorded level. Similar patterns emerged in other locations - in Bogota, Colombia, a 52-day doctors' strike led to a 35% fall in mortality, while in Los Angeles, a doctors' strike resulted in an 18% reduction in deaths. ( Source Coleman, unbecoming post)

………………………………………………….

"What is “debunkery?” Essentially it is the attempt to debunk (invalidate) new fields of discovery by substituting scientistic rhetoric for scientific inquiry."

https://skepticalaboutskeptics.org/examining-skeptics/daniel-drasin-zen-and-the-art-of-debunkery/

……………………………………

if you have a rife machine you may want to try these codes:

( Source: ( https://altered-states.net/barry/frequency/Morgellons/ )) Morgellons Rife Frequencies 1

Experimental frequencies from Mike Tigchelaar: 8, 20, 30, 120, 160, 304, 330, 432, 464, 500, 625, 665, 727.5, 740, 787, 800, 835, 880, 920, 1234, 1488, 1550, 1600, 1862, 2016, 2114, 2180, 2489, 2720, 2791, 2855, 2867, 2929, 3176, 3347, 3448, 4014, 4264, 4271.25, 5K Morgellons Rife Frequencies 2 According to FreX: 5858.25, 5856.375, 4271.25, 4264, 330, 10000, 7344, 5000, 1550, 1234, 740, 880, 835, 787, 727, 160, 500, 1600, 5600, 5611, 4014, 3448, 3347, 3176, 2929, 2867, 2855, 2791, 2720, 2489, 2180, 1862, 1488, 880, 800, 787, 728, 665, 464, 432 Morgellons Rife Frequencies 3 304, 120, 30, 20, 8, 920, 2016, 625, Morgellons Rife Frequencies 4 TR - 5858.25, 5856.375, 4271.25, 4264, 330, 10000, 7344, 5000, 1550, 1234, 740, 880, 835, 787, 727, 160, 500, 1600, 5611, 4014, 3448, 3347, 3176, 2929, 2867, 2855, 2791, 2720, 2489, 2180, 1862, 1488, 880, 800, 787, 728, 665, 464, 432, 304, 120, 30, 20, 8, 920, 2016, 625 i also found these: Morgellons (Internal Parasites): 0.16, 0.30, 0.68, 0.90, 2.50, 5.50, 13.93, 356.72, 451.17, 483.52, Morgellons (Internal & External Skin Parasites): 0.16, 0.30, 2.50, 5.50, 13.93, 93.50, 356.72, 451.17, 483.52, 680.00, Morgellons Chronic (Ruptures and Fibre growths): 0.30, 0.68, 0.90, 13.93, 93.50, 380.67, 412.12, 424.40, 483.52, 680.00, Morgellons External Skin Parasite (Symptoms: Surface Scratching, itching skin) <RUN> 680.00 for 1 hour

Thanks Owl P.

…………………………………………………………………….

Changes in the objects coming from skin samples.

There are many more rectangular structures and also many strange butterfly / crystal objects appearing now from the morg skin samples. Not the best pics but you get the idea. each has an object in the center.

Most people s blood we see is improving rapidly now as they take action to improve it. The only very odd blood is from new people now.

Lastly, An artifact identified? I think these are the scales from an insect wing. This one landed on a slide while looking at something else.

Share

Share matt’s microscopy

Leave a comment