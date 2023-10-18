These pics were taken 3 hours after the finger prick. I had forgotten my darkfield condenser when looking at someone’s blood, so did this for him after I got back. It was a middle aged man who likes to go fast, and the “stop / go lights” that I found when under darkfield were very apt ( another thing I haven’t seen before).

Not an air bubble under the headless man. Look at the contours and inclusions which are odd in their own right. At 5 oclock is what looks like another structure being produced ny the Gel bubble.

Gel bubbles feeding another strange growth.

These were not the only very clear sheets in this blood. Graphene sheets?

It was hard to catch the colors but there was a distinct red, blue and green in the individual blocks that compose this piece when changing focus.

And a classic blue fibre next to a gel bubble.

Under bright field I thought this was just a scratch on the glass , but its not as seen here. It is a very fine needle structure that was still in the formation process by the look of it. I did a time lapse of the active area between the gel bubble and the base for about an hour and will review that later, as there was some complex actions taking place.

It was incredibly bright considering the light was passing thought the blood cells underneath first. There was about 9 white blood cells trying to clean it up and more on the way.

Beside the ribbon fibre was a very transparent object that I think was still in the formation stage.

Also a few of these that look like shards of glass. some layered. Graphene sheets?

Thanks for your blood donation G, it was an honor to meet you.

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