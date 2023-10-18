matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Subirge's avatar
Tom Subirge
Oct 18, 2023

Matt, excellent work my friend, coming from a fellow microscopist. Sharp pics with A1 contrast. I have an idea I'll also pass on to others. While pics like yours and others are very valuable, I'm wondering if we have learned just about all we can from live blood. Undoubtedly, something else might well be revealed, BUT how about sleuthing more about the SOURCE? We know every air-breathing animal and human is infected. The only source we have in common is air pollution, i.e. chemtrails. While I'm sure I cant waltz into Minot, ND AFB to sample what we are sprayed with, we have plenty of ops to sample whats coming out of sky. My truck sits outside, and even with a sparking clean windshield in the evening, its covered with fine powder in the morning following numerous spray passes visible across the sky. Just scrape it up with a razor blade and sample dry or make slurry w/water or countless other things: dilute acids, EDTA, enzymes, etc. Lets see if we can isolate the Q-dots (centrifuge?), measure them, watch them to see if they form hydrogels, strands, crystals, note how they react to chemicals, pH, clear blood plasma, etc. Maybe expose them to weak electrical charge / magnetism, different temps, get good pics of everything. Document EVERYTHING. Another sampling option: put CLEAN microscope slides into a box with lids cut off or folded in, so that the box forms a "stilling well" for very fine particles to settle out from sky. Sample for 1 day or more. These can be viewed either dry or made into permanent slides w/ embedding medium. Dry dust samples can also be analyzed via SEM or TEM to get better views of Q-dots. My thoughts are if we learn how Q-dots react, we might also learn more about how to counteract them. Thoughts? TS

Reply
Share
6 replies
Lupette's avatar
Lupette
Oct 18, 2023

I just have a cheap $160.00 microscope off Amazon. But the things I’ve seen in samples of hair, blood, skin , etc are more than I ever expected.

I am absolutely addicted to studying specimens. I have thousands of images and videos of very strange things, and happenings.

I really don’t know what to make of it all...

Reply
Share
10 replies by matt. j.a.o.b and others
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 matt · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture