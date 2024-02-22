matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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WT
Feb 22, 2024

I have a few links for Michael Chapala & Hildegarde Staninger.

Four links for Hildegarde Staninger on my site.

https://wickedtruths.org/en/morgellons/#hildegarde_staninger

Three links for Chapala.

MORGELLONS CURE! - Giant Coil Treatment (832) 343-5425 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-id74hGbYA

Morgellons Cured With NEW Invention! - Nano Killer (832) 343-5425 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bvc-7JzE9U

Morgellons Cure New Discovery : Michael Chapala : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive

https://archive.org/details/MorgellonsCureNewDiscovery

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Shona Duncan
Feb 22, 2024

The murdered doctor, search on Yandex. It is a Russian search engine and they have no interest in keeping Western dirty secrets. Also there is also the Way Back Machine, and Internet Archives. Good luck, and if you find anything then please share.

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