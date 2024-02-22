First a nice lugols pic.

Got the video thing worked out finally. Good to know it wasn’t censorship, just pure Ludditism. chopped , shrunk and converted multiple times so quality isn’t perfect, but they’re up.

SSRI medication. Its worth people tracking down Peter Breggin and reading his post on how to wean off these. He did a very recent post on it.

Lugols iodine in a roller bottle.

Subtle changes and looks good like this..

It turns out that the Lugols iodine ( both components and the water used, all tested separately and together) was clean, but the bottles were contaminated, heavily. These bottles came from a large US company. I cant recall exactly which and I think its logical to say don’t buy from large corps these days. Every group needs their own scope today.

There was plenty of activity that was wrong. Just another example.

The lugols itself.

stones green ginger wine blood. A few bottles per week I think, as dedicated as the CDS Man.. Why didn’t it surprise me?

cds blood, An older gentleman that lives clean, and has done the proper cds protocols for 18 months. Best blood by far that I have seen for a long time. Congratulations Sir.

Approximately 9mm long fiber in capillary blood.

A childs blood. :(

The Fly… This was filmed by a known person and I deleted the sound because she spoke very Australian Lady language. Her phone was going dead so she used an ipad to film as she couldn’t believe the amount of blood that was coming out of it. Australia does have blood sucking marsh flies but apparently these ones are new and also doing diarrhea type crap all over her veges in the garden, hence her harsh words.

The thing that intrigued me was the light circling the fly. Can anyone give a technical explanation?

Edit: OK, we have an explanation. Apparently its how you make a sticker on an iphone.

Another view of one of those “containers”.

Pee bots - It may have had its place in history, but this is why I laugh at urine therapy today, no thanks.

The flasher. I followed him for 5 minutes but never got a clear shot.

Appears to be an interaction inside and outside the RBC?

Time lapse is great. Fibrin? development and a couple o bots.

White blood cells, time lapse. A few weeks ago I had a few like this without time lapse, looked like they were on roids. I was happy until I thought maybe it wasn’t such a good thing..

crystallization in a med.

I see lots of division occurring lately with accusations of promotion of substances that will likely help build the tech inside or otherwise poison us, people appearing from nowhere and suddenly getting large audiences, etc. Some of these are probably well founded and true and others just seem stupid.

The ramping up of this may be a part of the agenda to bring in more mis / dis info laws as per France. ( 3 years prison or up to 45k euros for telling the truth about the poison pokes) For Johny Kanuks next no doubt.

So after all these years of there being only one thing you could go to prison for expressing an honest personal opinion about, its interesting that mrna pokes are now No 2…. Just seems very desperate and panicky to me - obvious even to the half asleep surely?

I wonder if that includes mentioning that magic whereby they reduced the cost of producing it from over us$3k to $2.50 odd per shot in a year or so? Or that it was claimed by the manufacturers to be designed by a Chinese govt ai machine? Or that it may have only been in a few vials, planted in order to be found and analyzed by friendly parties to spout endless bs about, alongside those dreaded spikes?

Considering they had leeway to modify 50% without checks it seems reasonable to ask questions like what else did they play that game with? perhaps graphene, lipids, ( insert massive list of toxic substances to test here), xenobiology, synthetic biology, nanotech, lucifersarse, etc ?

Some are claiming that if you haven’t been murdered you must be a C.O. I kind of do like that one for selfish reasons though. Logic would then say all us still alive are C.O. or at minimum deemed to be, therefore don’t need that final solution that’s befallen so many. Please take note agent smith…;)

Claims that anyone not following their particular beliefs and perceptions are controlled opposition on the other hand would suggest that these people making the claims know all and that’s clearly not the case, as the only ones who do are the ones who created it, and even some of those probably only know their small contribution.

With regard xeno biology I refer to the documentary in my notes: biology today, and note his comment “ we don’t even know what it will become”…

Divide and conquer, A strategy that has always worked and will continue to do so as basic human nature doesn’t (or didn’t before this era?) change. Are you helping them along?

black / white

straight / homo

rich / poor

my god / your god

god / no god

capitalist / communist

etc

All the old favorites that have killed millions.

Now we have all the (relatively) new ones or ones that have been recently hyped up.

flat earth / ball earth / flearth?

hot earth / cold earth

chemtrails / no chemtrails

gay or bhvjsabfjkvjrhghvsadkfgh_!@#$%^&*():)-O+-

woke / old school values

virus / no virus

jabbed / unjabbed

nano / no nano

aliens / no aliens

climate change bs / climate is always changing - that’s why its called climate ffs

your protocol / others protocols

bluetooth / no bluetooth - I cant work out if its just laziness or other reasons that there is any debate about this still, when its virtually costless and easy to see for yourself.

Crikey Batman, it makes the old days seem so simple in comparison where the top 2 have been recycled repeatably through the ages and started endless wars.

Que Bono?

The Answer? To my simple mind it means having the openness, intellect and ability to have and maintain civil debates without resorting to personal attacks as we see those on the side of a losing debate take so often.

To those making the derogatory claims about what we are seeing under the microscopes today I can only welcome you to have a civil debate using Oxford type rules to answer your questions as openly as possible.

I have neither banned anyone nor deleted anyone’s comments yet for doing so. Even better would be to get a cheap scope and look for yourself so you actually know what you are talking about, IE put up... and help contribute with more than just the keyboard.

A thank you to some early pioneers. More to come and open to suggestions here. Also what are your thoughts on Chapala’s works?

Good news first. - Thankfully Elana is still with us and writing her next book.

https://archive.org/stream/ElanaFreelandUnderAnIonizedSkyFromChemtrailsToSpaceFenceLockdown2018Pdf/Elana%20Freeland%20-%20Under%20an%20Ionized%20Sky%20-%20From%20Chemtrails%20to%20Space%20Fence%20Lockdown%20%282018%29%20pdf_djvu.txt

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Dr Chapala in Mexico. I heard he was murdered, but don’t know the details.

What surprised me a wee bit today was all the information that I had found on him previously seems deleted from the net today and I would appreciate anyone who has saved some of his works or photos to please share here. Of particular interest is the specs of his machine that looked like the old 44 gallon drum wrapped with wire.

Same for Dr Staningers works.

Monday, December 23, 2019

MessiahMews Blogs: Morgellon's: This is what is happening with your blood...

MessiahMews Blogs: Morgellon's: This is what is happening with your blood...: “Morgellons” is deadly, as it removes ferros2 from hemoglobin and creates ferros3 (a stronger ionic bond) so that red blood cells can no longer carry oxygen in & WASTE CO2 OUT. suffocation results in death....





Replaced some links and updated with Michael Chapala's site and LookOutFACharlie's info. This is IMPORTANT! Especially for targeted individuals (TI's). But please share the original post in addition to this one. It would also be a good idea to pray for the safety for each and every one of these individuals who are dedicated to saving the lives of millions of people. :)





Michael Chapala

3 hrs



My Story..



I am really just trying to save the World from this dread disease. It all started when my ex-wife got pregnant, I knew that I wanted to prevent my daughter from getting this so I looked on the Internet to find answers and realized that nobody had a solution. I started testing on my own body and discovered that this was Nanotechnology. I announced on a couple Morgellons forums that this was electrically based and the solution was an EMP. Immediately I was kicked off the forums and within 48 hours my office was broken into and my laptop and digital camera was stolen. The perpetrators were trying to find out what I knew. I knew right at that moment that I discovered the solution and struck a nerve with the people behind this. Then I started receiving death threats almost every day so I came to Mexico to continue my research. I am happy to report that people are now being cured with my Giant Coil Treatment. If you are reading this, I just want save your life. (832) 343-5425





Michael Chapala

35 mins



Something to Think About..



I have devoted the last nine years of my life studying the effects of EMP on this organism and watching its behavior. I have finally created a system efficient and powerful enough to eliminate this in one treatment. After reading what people are saying, I believe that I am the only one who has figured out the strategy to stop this. I am humbled and grateful that God has given me the knowledge and chosen me to fight this evil at such a time as this. If you are tired of wasting your money on all of the “protocols” and you want to end this nightmare once and for all, come and visit me. Your life will never be the same.



Michael Chapala

7 hrs

At first my new Giant Coil Treatment was using 2 capacitors for power, then 4 and now 8. The present power level used has caused the majority of people receiving the treatment to state that all of their Morgellons symptoms are gone. To make the treatment 100% effective I am planning to add 4 more capacitors shortly to make 2020 a... Happpy New Year!





Michael Chapala The Nano killer is the closest treatment to the Giant Coil. Also wearing a magnetic bracelet removes the Nano out of the blood stream on a continuous basis.

michael_chapala@yahoo.com





Michael Chapala Heather Dearing In my mind a solution is all that matters. I have no personal interest in what the solution is. If the evidence showed that peanut butter and jelly was the solution, I would tell people to eat more peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. I might even buy a bunch of peanut butter and jelly wholesale to sell retail.



On the other hand, you have people who have found something that helps somewhat, but is not a cure such as NutriSilver telling people that it's the cure. Because they have invested a significant amount of money in a product they will lie continually trying to sell their product. It doesn't matter that the particles of silver will block the arteries causing the skin to turn blue. No, that doesn't matter, just as long as they made a buck.



I just want to let you know that my process of discovery is beginning to show that we can eliminate this using different forms of electricity and magnetism if we use the strongest forms of it. No Rife Generator, Tens Unit, Bob Beck Zapper or Hulda Clark Zapper is going to do the trick. Anything available commercially will only FEED the disease increasing its growth rate. There is no magic pill. The people who put this together wanted to depopulate the World so they didn't want an easy solution.







Michael Chapala My Giant Coil treatment working at 5,000 volts was able to eliminate 35-50% of the Morgellons in the body of five clients. I am increasing the power 8X to 40,000 volts to hopefully eliminate 100% of the Morgellons in the body this week. I am no longer treating in Mexico so a passport is not necessary. I am working in Brownsville, Texas. For more information call me at (832) 343-5425



Michael Chapala I have the handheld Nano Killer useful for Morgellons for $350 with free shipping and the high powered system which eliminates implants for $900 plus shipping.



Michael Chapala By disabling the Nano electronics in your body, you will not experience any gang stalking , V2k or any other harassment after your circuitry is turned off.



Michael Chapala John Gonzalez It's basic electronics. A moving magnetic field (EMP) is attracted to a charged circuit (in your body). This causes an increase in the voltage in the internal circuit. Since the circuitry has to interact with the human Central Nervous System which operates at 1/50 of a volt, a high voltage will destroy it by overloading it. The cost of the treatment is $300.



Michael Chapala I have just doubled the power level and have treated two clients. So far the results look promising.



Michael Chapala If you kill it on the surface of your skin with using borax, water and antibacterial dish washing liquid mixture on your body first then rinsing it off, you will kill it on the surface of your skin. Then apply in small amounts glycerin that has been magnetized by taping a magnet to the bottle. The glycerin will kill the Morgellons near the surface by smothering it. It will last for about 24 hours through which time you will not be contagious because the disease will not be leaving the surface of your skin. You then can visit with your relatives without fearing one of them will be infected.





Michael Chapala Directed EMP for targeted individuals and the Giant Coil treatment for Morgellons sufferers. For the treatment of non Nano related sickness, common problems, I pulse acupuncture points for immediate results and have created a modality for Rife frequencies. Also use EMP to eliminate varicose veins in minutes.





Michael Chapala Darin Davis I have discovered the cure for Morgellons and targeted individuals. Also I have advanced the study of Chinese Acupuncture using Tesla technology which allows all diseases to be eliminated. Recently I have designed a new type of metal detector only to have people criticize my ability to do so. One thing that I have learned is that those people who have abilities and have imagination are always criticized by the ones who don't have either.





Michael Chapala The hotel is called the University Inn and Suites (956) 546-0381. The airport is called Brownsville International airport. Morgellons sufferers and TI's have two different forms of Nanotechnology in their bodies with very different symptoms. Morgellons sufferers have Nano throughout their bodies whereas TI's have a circuit which is primarily located in their head. Morgellons is systematically attacking the organs whereas TI's electronics forms a communication network through which information is transmitted to and received from external sources.





Michael Chapala

August 10

Attention all Morgellons sufferers and Targeted Individuals.

EMP treatments are now eliminating both problems in Brownsville, Texas. Make your appointment today and get your life back. Call or text me right now at (832) 343-5425

Monday thru Saturday appointments available.

Airport - BRO

Hotel - University Inn and Suites (956) 546-0381

I will provide transportation after your arrival.

This is the only service like this in the World.

Cost - Only $300

Hurry, because your life depends on it.





Michael Chapala A series of 5,000 volt capacitors are charged for about 25 seconds. Then their charge is released in a split second through a Giant bifilar coil in which the subject is laying inside. The EMP overloads all of the Nano in the body. To make sure of it's effectiveness, the feet and head are pulsed separately. In three EMP's all Nano is disabled in the body.



Cynthia Powers Michael Chapala are.you suggesting it takes no less than 5000 volts to kill morgellons?



Michael Chapala EMP is more accurate because it refers to a single pulse whereas PEMF is pulsed electromagnetic field which refers to multiple pulses which are not any near as effective. In fact, could be detrimental by feeding the disease.



Andrew Kirsch Michael Chapala, does this help rid the biofilm also?



Michael Chapala Yes.





Michael Chapala If you kill it on the surface of your skin with using borax, water and antibacterial dish washing liquid mixture on your body first then rinsing it off, you will kill it on the surface of your skin. Then apply in small amounts glycerin that has been magnetized by taping a magnet to the bottle. The glycerin will kill the Morgellons near the surface by smothering it. It will last for about 24 hours through which time you will not be contagious because the disease will not be leaving the surface of your skin. You then can visit with your relatives without fearing one of them will be infected.



Lisette Callis shouldnt you take iodine or food grade H202 and or eat thyme oil products? So you don't kiss them and infect them also?



Important Warning

Do not use any type of zapper or device which conducts electricity through the body because Morgellons lives on electrons. It uses the charges caused by falling through the sky in the metal dust made up of many conductors. Once on the ground it is kept alive through solar activation of unlike metals in contact with one another. Once inside the body it seeks out the central nervous system because it is a source of electrons. A recent experiment with a zapper caused my lungs to fill up with the organism to the point of feeling pain whenever I took a deep breath. Fortunately using my protocol has returned my lungs to a healthy state. A zapper will speed up the organisms growth and kill you. Also do not wear metal such as copper bracelets, rings, jewelry. They act as antennas to pull energy in from your environment and speed up the organism's growth rate





MRI accidentally cures it.



Ashley Giles Clay if at all possible get a doctor hospital to preform a MRI if you have to make something up that can only be seen through MRI imaging whatever. The Tesla energy the machine puts off kills the nanotechnology that causes Morgellons. Or Mike Chapel is in Brownsville Texas his bifilar coil also puts off the same frequency energy. I promise you'll get relief from either one of those energy sources. Electrolis foot bath also. Split 9 volt DC charger wires put in water don't let the wires touch each other at all. Uses purified water heated up only. Soak your feet. You don't feel the electricity but the charge will enter the body that will kill it also. Do 2 or 3 minute soaks couple times a day for a week





Posted by MessiahMews at 8:38 PM

Labels: LookoutfaCharlie, Michael Chapala, Steve Beddingfield, Tony Pantalleresco

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Notes* If looking at MRI, please don’t get the toxic gadolinium. Also to find someone taking a logical testing approach to this tech, look up FM8 on telegram or stack.

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Bonuses:

https://techradar.worldgovernmentsummit.org/?o=0

more optogenetic research - gut bacteria and a 50% lifespan increase? https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/521533

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